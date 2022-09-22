ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuckerton, NJ

Chowder Festival Launches October on Long Beach Island

Everybody craving a free October festival can fall into a season’s-end bash in Beach Haven the first day of the month. The chowder festival on Saturday, Oct. 1 features “outdoor fun, creative activities, more than 50 local merchants, and outstanding live performances,” the organizers preview, plus a festival-ful array of food and beer.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Witchy Paddle Returns to Harvey Cedars

It’s a total myth that witches melt in water, and these paranormal paddlers are out to prove it. The “coven on the cove” will once again launch from Sunset Park in Harvey Cedars for the third annual Witchy Paddle on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. The...
HARVEY CEDARS, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Arts Appreciation

Beach Haven Community Arts Program extends our sincerest appreciation and gratitude to the individuals, businesses and organizations who sponsored and advertised for our free summer 2022 concerts on the green at Veterans Memorial Park in Beach Haven. Band sponsors include Kapler’s Pharmacy, Bay Village, Buckalew’s Restaurant, Station No. 117 Tavern...
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Long Beach Township Awarded Bay Islands Restoration Grant

Long Beach Township has been awarded a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation community resiliency grant in the amount of $87,065.68, to fund the restoration of five bay islands located in the waters west of the municipality. At its September meeting, the township board of commissioners passed a resolution accepting the grant, with Mayor Joseph Mancini signing and executing the grant agreement.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Gift Auction Will Kick Off Busy October at Tuckerton Church

Yet another local annual event that the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown is returning on Saturday, Oct. 1. Tuckerton’s Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit will once again be hosting its popular gift auction that day. The doors will open at 11 a.m. for viewers to peruse the hundreds of items that will be up for grabs. The drawing begins at 1 p.m. There will be lunch and refreshments served and a 50/50 as well. A $10 donation is required for admittance; folks must be 18 years of age or older to gain entry.
TUCKERTON, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Shred Private Documents at Ocean County Sites

Those with more papers than patience to shred them can bring the documents to a county-run site to be disposed of securely at no charge. Residents (not businesses) can use the Ocean County Residential Document Shredding Program, which has two area dates coming up: Sept. 24 at the Barnegat Township Recycling Center Lot, 5 Lippencott Ave., and Oct. 1 at the Ship Bottom Municipal Boat Ramp, West 10th Street and Shore Avenue.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Musicians Lend Their Voices to Outdoor Music Debate

As summer fades into autumn and a busy shoulder season on the Island, area musicians are using their voices to showcase the economic benefits and community enjoyment of amplified outdoor music at local venues. Their comments come on the heels of Surf City officials voting to lift their ban on...
SURF CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Is this the next great mayor in Ocean County, NJ?

My friend Robert Arace (pronounced Ah-Race) is running for Mayor in Manchester. It's a town of about 43,000 people and they have a huge opportunity coming up on election day to elect a man who not only loves New Jersey but has the skills, passion, and momentum to take this already great town to the next level.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

JUST IN: Asbury Park Man Charged with Murder of Brick Man in Toms River

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Chief of Police Mitchell A. Little announced that Eric Manzanares, 22, of Asbury Park, has been charged with Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1), in connection with the shooting death of Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township, in Toms River on August 27, 2022. Manzanares was also charged with Attempted Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1); Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(1); Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4a(1); and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5b(1), all arising out of the same incident.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

