Yet another local annual event that the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown is returning on Saturday, Oct. 1. Tuckerton’s Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit will once again be hosting its popular gift auction that day. The doors will open at 11 a.m. for viewers to peruse the hundreds of items that will be up for grabs. The drawing begins at 1 p.m. There will be lunch and refreshments served and a 50/50 as well. A $10 donation is required for admittance; folks must be 18 years of age or older to gain entry.

TUCKERTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO