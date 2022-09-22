Read full article on original website
Yet Another Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ, Permanently Closes
Yet another restaurant in Ocean City has closed for good. Lately, it seems like every time you go online, you read about a popular place to grab something to eat closing for good -- it's been one after another. Brutal past few weeks. Within the past few weeks, Voltaco's on...
Banquet Hall Included In Downtown Toms River Redevelopment Plan
TOMS RIVER – Named as the Conditional Redeveloper by the township, the Capodagli Property Company has provided conceptual renderings for a project it refers to as River Chateau. The banquet hall proposal is slated for the boatworks property on Robbins Parkway, which Township Planner David G. Roberts says is...
Popular Stafford Twp, NJ Take Out Place Decides to Close
The truth is, I never ate at Cluck' n Crabs, a family-owned take-out eatery in the Mill Creek Plaza, just off of Rt. 72 in the Manahawkin neighborhood of Beach Haven West. I did write about them once, though, in an article about places with good take-out food in South Jersey.
thesandpaper.net
Chowder Festival Launches October on Long Beach Island
Everybody craving a free October festival can fall into a season’s-end bash in Beach Haven the first day of the month. The chowder festival on Saturday, Oct. 1 features “outdoor fun, creative activities, more than 50 local merchants, and outstanding live performances,” the organizers preview, plus a festival-ful array of food and beer.
Local business champ serving the best burgers in Toms River, NJ
As you know, I'm traveling around the state spreading the message of common-sense solutions for the problems plaguing our great state. One of the pillars of our economy and our communities is the many small businesses that dot the landscape. For the next few months, I'll be coming to your...
More and more NJ schools are taking off for these holidays
There have been efforts to boost the number of New Jersey schools now honoring an important Hindu holiday. A student out of Camden County has been petitioning online for all districts in the county to join those honoring Diwali with a day off. As of last winter, roughly two dozen...
thesandpaper.net
Witchy Paddle Returns to Harvey Cedars
It’s a total myth that witches melt in water, and these paranormal paddlers are out to prove it. The “coven on the cove” will once again launch from Sunset Park in Harvey Cedars for the third annual Witchy Paddle on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. The...
thesandpaper.net
Arts Appreciation
Beach Haven Community Arts Program extends our sincerest appreciation and gratitude to the individuals, businesses and organizations who sponsored and advertised for our free summer 2022 concerts on the green at Veterans Memorial Park in Beach Haven. Band sponsors include Kapler’s Pharmacy, Bay Village, Buckalew’s Restaurant, Station No. 117 Tavern...
Take Note Of Traffic Advisory In Atlantic County, NJ, Due To Bike Ride
If you plan on traveling in or around Atlantic County over the weekend, particularly through Mays Landing and Hamilton Township, you certainly have to take heed to this advisory. The time has come once again for the annual Bike MS: City to Shore Ride. Benefitting the National MS Society, the...
thesandpaper.net
Long Beach Township Awarded Bay Islands Restoration Grant
Long Beach Township has been awarded a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation community resiliency grant in the amount of $87,065.68, to fund the restoration of five bay islands located in the waters west of the municipality. At its September meeting, the township board of commissioners passed a resolution accepting the grant, with Mayor Joseph Mancini signing and executing the grant agreement.
thesandpaper.net
Gift Auction Will Kick Off Busy October at Tuckerton Church
Yet another local annual event that the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown is returning on Saturday, Oct. 1. Tuckerton’s Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit will once again be hosting its popular gift auction that day. The doors will open at 11 a.m. for viewers to peruse the hundreds of items that will be up for grabs. The drawing begins at 1 p.m. There will be lunch and refreshments served and a 50/50 as well. A $10 donation is required for admittance; folks must be 18 years of age or older to gain entry.
thesandpaper.net
Shred Private Documents at Ocean County Sites
Those with more papers than patience to shred them can bring the documents to a county-run site to be disposed of securely at no charge. Residents (not businesses) can use the Ocean County Residential Document Shredding Program, which has two area dates coming up: Sept. 24 at the Barnegat Township Recycling Center Lot, 5 Lippencott Ave., and Oct. 1 at the Ship Bottom Municipal Boat Ramp, West 10th Street and Shore Avenue.
This Popular Seaside Heights, NJ Breakfast Spot Is For Sale
Especially when you know that after breakfast you're either hitting the beach for the day, strolling the boardwalk, or maybe even hitting a water park. I love going out for breakfast, it's the best type of food and it's reasonably priced for the most part. Before becoming a full-time resident...
thesandpaper.net
Musicians Lend Their Voices to Outdoor Music Debate
As summer fades into autumn and a busy shoulder season on the Island, area musicians are using their voices to showcase the economic benefits and community enjoyment of amplified outdoor music at local venues. Their comments come on the heels of Surf City officials voting to lift their ban on...
A deep dish dive into the best pizza on the NJ shore (Opinion)
Based on their trademark cheeses and sauce swirls, (although I would call it gravy but that's a different post for another day), Maruca's Tomato Pies claims to be "The Best Pizza on the Jersey Shore." With locations in both Seaside Heights and Asbury Park, it's not hard to see why.
Never Dull In New Jersey, Dancefloor Collapses At Jersey Shore Wedding
If there is one thing we know how to do in Jersey it's how to keep a party going. Cassidy and Brian Gagliardotto had the shock of their lives during their wedding reception when everything fell apart, literally. Just imagine, you planned for your wedding for years, and right when...
Is this the next great mayor in Ocean County, NJ?
My friend Robert Arace (pronounced Ah-Race) is running for Mayor in Manchester. It's a town of about 43,000 people and they have a huge opportunity coming up on election day to elect a man who not only loves New Jersey but has the skills, passion, and momentum to take this already great town to the next level.
PhillyBite
The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
thelakewoodscoop.com
JUST IN: Asbury Park Man Charged with Murder of Brick Man in Toms River
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Chief of Police Mitchell A. Little announced that Eric Manzanares, 22, of Asbury Park, has been charged with Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1), in connection with the shooting death of Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township, in Toms River on August 27, 2022. Manzanares was also charged with Attempted Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1); Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(1); Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4a(1); and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5b(1), all arising out of the same incident.
Firefly Music Festival, Mary J. Blige, 022 Fest, Puerto Rican Day Parade, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
September ends on an upbeat note as the inaugural Philly Arts & Music Fest kicks off, the Fringe Festival continues with new works, the Firefly Music Festival drops into Dover with Halsey and Dua Lipa, and in New Jersey, a popular brewfest is the main attraction in Glassboro. Delaware. Firefly...
