Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theonlycolors.com
Minnesota vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Michigan State Spartans return to Spartan Stadium to open Big Ten play as the Minnesota Golden Gophers visit East Lansing for the first time since 2013. The teams were originally scheduled to play one another in Spartan Stadium in 2020 before the shortened season canceled the matchup. As a result, the last meeting came in 2017 in Minneapolis.
geneseorepublic.com
Maryland at Michigan odds, picks, and predictions
The Maryland Terrapins (3-0) travel to The Big House to battle the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (3-0) in Ann Arbor Saturday at noon ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Maryland vs. Michigan odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions. J.J. McCarthy has finally...
Minnesota at Michigan State preview: Will the Gophers stay undefeated?
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to East Lansing to battle the Michigan State Spartans Saturday in both teams' conference opener. The Gophers are 2.5 point favorites.Minnesota is undefeated on the season with all three wins coming at home. Michigan State has won two of three, but the loss came last week at Washington, 39-28. It was only the third loss for the Spartans in the last 16 games. The Gophers have scored 149 points on the year, their fourth-biggest output in school history through the first three games of a season. However, the three teams they defeated are a...
The best places to see elk in Michigan this fall
ATLANTA, MICH. -- Consider this addition to your fall bucket list this year: Seeing Michigan’s mighty wild elk. Fall is breeding season for Michigan’s elk herd, making it the best time of year to see and hear these impressive animals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
MSU Basketball TV Times Announced
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team hosts Grand Valley State in an exhibition game to open the season on Tuesday November 1st. Game time is 7pm. MSU opens its regular season at home November 7th against Northern Arizona, same start time. Big Ten play begins Sunday, December 4th, MSU hosting Northwestern at 7pm and follows with a game at Penn State on December 7th, tip time at 6:30pm. All of the schedule is posted on the MSU website.
MSU Golf to host big event at American Dunes in Grand Haven
The 18-team tournament is at American Dunes Golf Course.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo, Michigan State HC, sets the record straight on retirement rumors
When will Tom Izzo hang up the whistle at Breslin Center? For those hoping his reign is coming to an end, think again. Izzo is at the ripe young age of 67. And he’s only getting started entering Year 28. As a guest on the Draymond Green Show, Izzo...
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
Who has the best football helmet in the Jackson area?
JACKSON -- Last week, we asked you what you felt was the top football stadium in the Jackson area, and MLive readers voiced their preference for Addison. This week it’s time for focus not on the field of play but on the helmets the players are wearing.
Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern
The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
Thousands of these dinosaur-like birds will soon be migrating through Michigan
In the coming weeks, Michigan will witness the spectacular migration of one of the oldest bird species in the world. Sandhill cranes are often compared to living dinosaurs, and for good reason: not only are they believed to have existed in their present form for more than 2.5 million years, their bright yellow eyes, six-foot wingspans and trumpeting calls make them seem like creatures from Jurassic Park.
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: FOWLER WINS BACKROAD BRAWL, MASON REMAINS THE TOP DAWGS FOR REDS
We've got huge games all around the schedule, including out at Haslett where Mason is in town for the Big Game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
When Will the Deer Rut Be For Michigan Whitetail Hunters in 2022?
Even though Michigan's firearm season for whitetail deer is November 15 that doesn't necessarily mean that is when the bucks are in full rut. So what is the rut? It is the name of the deer breeding season that happens in three phases, seeking, chasing, and breeding. Usually, the first...
RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard
There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
etxview.com
Friday quick hits: Michigan House approves bill to stop deer harvesting rule
(The Center Square) – Here are a few quick hits of what happened in Lansing this week. Michigan House approves bill to change new deer harvesting rule regulations. The Michigan House voted to eliminate a new rule, effective this year, from the Natural Resources Commission that could result in a misdemeanor charge for deer hunters who fail to report information to the Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of harvesting a deer.
Inside the Abandoned 1970 Murder House North of Lansing, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On the night of Nov. 19, 1970, Alonzo Hart Jr. returned home, in the small Michigan city of Ithaca, north of Lansing, from work between 8:30-9:00 PM. His wife, Sarah Jane, had packed their six kids into the car and "went shopping" so she wouldn't be home during the murder she had planned with Phillip Lippert & William Pribble.
New Whitmer-Dixon poll numbers released
Good morning, welcome to Thursday. Here's the news in the political atmosphere. Poll results are in. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's lead over Republican Tudor Dixon ahead of the Nov. 8 general election has grown to 16 percentage points — up from 11 points one month ago — according to a new Free Press poll.
Panning For (and Finding) Gold At Lake Superior, Michigan
We’ve talked about gold being found in small quantities at Lake Superior before, and with that come the believers, the finders, and the pooh-poohers. Some people still don’t believe gold can be found at our Great Lakes, and others feel like “so what? It’s not enough to get rich on!”
TMZ.com
Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide
A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
First freeze coming soon: See average freeze dates for your closest Michigan city
Those of us with veggies or tender herbs still in the garden - or summer flowers still blooming - are starting to watch the forecast for signs of the “first freeze” of the fall in our areas. This first date of the autumn season when low temperatures plunge...
Comments / 0