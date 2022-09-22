ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

theonlycolors.com

Minnesota vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Michigan State Spartans return to Spartan Stadium to open Big Ten play as the Minnesota Golden Gophers visit East Lansing for the first time since 2013. The teams were originally scheduled to play one another in Spartan Stadium in 2020 before the shortened season canceled the matchup. As a result, the last meeting came in 2017 in Minneapolis.
EAST LANSING, MI
geneseorepublic.com

Maryland at Michigan odds, picks, and predictions

The Maryland Terrapins (3-0) travel to The Big House to battle the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (3-0) in Ann Arbor Saturday at noon ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Maryland vs. Michigan odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions. J.J. McCarthy has finally...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota at Michigan State preview: Will the Gophers stay undefeated?

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to East Lansing to battle the Michigan State Spartans Saturday in both teams' conference opener. The Gophers are 2.5 point favorites.Minnesota is undefeated on the season with all three wins coming at home. Michigan State has won two of three, but the loss came last week at Washington, 39-28. It was only the third loss for the Spartans in the last 16 games. The Gophers have scored 149 points on the year, their fourth-biggest output in school history through the first three games of a season. However, the three teams they defeated are a...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Basketball TV Times Announced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team hosts Grand Valley State in an exhibition game to open the season on Tuesday November 1st. Game time is 7pm. MSU opens its regular season at home November 7th against Northern Arizona, same start time. Big Ten play begins Sunday, December 4th, MSU hosting Northwestern at 7pm and follows with a game at Penn State on December 7th, tip time at 6:30pm. All of the schedule is posted on the MSU website.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Who has the best football helmet in the Jackson area?

