Surf City, NJ

thesandpaper.net

Gift Auction Will Kick Off Busy October at Tuckerton Church

Yet another local annual event that the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown is returning on Saturday, Oct. 1. Tuckerton’s Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit will once again be hosting its popular gift auction that day. The doors will open at 11 a.m. for viewers to peruse the hundreds of items that will be up for grabs. The drawing begins at 1 p.m. There will be lunch and refreshments served and a 50/50 as well. A $10 donation is required for admittance; folks must be 18 years of age or older to gain entry.
TUCKERTON, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Arts Appreciation

Beach Haven Community Arts Program extends our sincerest appreciation and gratitude to the individuals, businesses and organizations who sponsored and advertised for our free summer 2022 concerts on the green at Veterans Memorial Park in Beach Haven. Band sponsors include Kapler’s Pharmacy, Bay Village, Buckalew’s Restaurant, Station No. 117 Tavern...
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Witchy Paddle Returns to Harvey Cedars

It’s a total myth that witches melt in water, and these paranormal paddlers are out to prove it. The “coven on the cove” will once again launch from Sunset Park in Harvey Cedars for the third annual Witchy Paddle on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. The...
HARVEY CEDARS, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Pine Shores Art Association Opens Tuckerton Annex in Old Borough Hall

“Every child is an artist,” Pablo Picasso once said. “The problem is how to remain an artist once he grows up.”. Fortunately, there is a handful of hubs on and off our humble sand bar whereby artists of every age and walk of life are encouraged and nurtured in both artistic practice and fellowship. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Pine Shores Art Association – which has operated out of Stafford Township since its inception in 1981 – invited artists and art enthusiasts alike to celebrate its expansion with the opening of its Tuckerton Annex, situated inside Old Borough Hall at 140 East Main St.
TUCKERTON, NJ
PhillyBite

The Italian Restaurant Chef Vola in Atlantic City

- Since 1982, the restaurant has been run by Louise Esposito and her family. She greets diners by name, oversees the staff, and keeps an eye on the kitchen. Though she doesn't publish her phone number, you can easily find it online. You can also call the restaurant to make a reservation if you'd like.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
downbeach.com

‘Service’ flags erected in Longport, then removed after veteran complaint

LONGPORT – About two years ago, resident Mary Nugent asked the borough to erect a “first responder service” flag at Thomas B. Reed Park to express gratitude and appreciation for the work first responders do for the community. Before Labor Day, the borough erected 20 of the flags on electric poles along Atlantic Avenue, but quickly removed them after the holiday after a veteran complained that he found them “offensive,” officials said Wednesday, Sept. 21.
LONGPORT, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Is this the next great mayor in Ocean County, NJ?

My friend Robert Arace (pronounced Ah-Race) is running for Mayor in Manchester. It's a town of about 43,000 people and they have a huge opportunity coming up on election day to elect a man who not only loves New Jersey but has the skills, passion, and momentum to take this already great town to the next level.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

