Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
hometownnewsnow.com
La Porte to be Featured on PBS
(South Bend, IN) - La Porte will be featured in a special on a local PBS station Monday night. WNIT in South Bend will air an episode of Our Town that spotlights La Porte. The television listing refers to La Porte as a "close-knit community between Chicago and South Bend thrives with community events, gatherings and the desire to be a healthy & vibrant community."
hometownnewsnow.com
#3 Rated Merrillville Rolls Over Slicers
(LAPORTE, IN) - The class 5A #3 rated Merrillville Pirates rolled into Kiwanis Field Friday night and defeated La Porte 41-3. In the first quarter, the Pirates forced the Slicers into three and outs on their first two possessions and allowed a single first down on La Porte’s third possession. Merrillville scored touchdowns on three one-yard runs in their three opening-quarter possessions. DJ Love dove into the end zone at the 6:57 mark, capping a 56-yard drive. Next, Trey Stephens scored at the 2:56 mark after a 53-yard 7-play drive. Finally, quarterback Jaylen Thomas scored at the 33.6-second mark after moving 55 yards in 4 plays. Jovanni Martinez was good on all three extra points, and the Pirates led 21-0 after the first quarter.
WTHR
Indiana teen only student in the world to ace AP Calculus exam
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — An Indiana high school student accomplished a feat no one else in the world could do this spring. Felix Zhang, a junior at Penn High School in Mishawaka, was the only student in the world to get every question on the AP Calculus AB exam correct.
Times-Union Newspaper
Tigers Have Takeaways From Loss Despite Giveaways
WARSAW – The Mishawaka Cavemen left Fisher Field last night with their first Northern Lakes Conference (NLC) win in their third fray against the Warsaw Tigers, 43-19, since joining the league in 2020. The difference in total offensive yardage between the two squads wasn’t significant. Mishawaka outgained Warsaw 293-240,...
laportecounty.life
La Porte County Family YMCA invites celebrities to La Porte for first annual golf outing
The La Porte County Family YMCA held its very first golf outing on Friday, September 23. Despite the crisp autumn chill in the air, everyone had a wonderful time competing in the friendly tournament, mingling with one another, and eating some delicious food. The day couldn’t have possibly been any more outstanding.
und.com
Notre Dame Mourns the Loss of Track and Field Assistant Coach Adam Beltran
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – University of Notre Dame track and field assistant coach of 15 years, Adam Beltran, passed away Wednesday, September 21, after a battle with cancer. He was 46. “It was my pleasure to work with Adam over the last 8 years,” Matt Sparks, the Hatherly-Piane Director...
3 alleged cartel operatives arrested at Gary airport expected to plead guilty
A private jet registered in Mexico landed at Gary Airport with 220 lbs. of cocaine packed inside several suitcases and transferred to a waiting SUV, according to U.S. drug agents
hometownnewsnow.com
Goal is Michigan City Being First Stop from Chicago
(Michigan City, IN) - A developer wants Michigan City to be the destination for Illinois residents now driving past the community while on their way to New Buffalo and other parts of southwest Michigan. Tom Dakich of YAB Development Partners told "Inside Indiana Business" he believes plans for a 12-story...
nomadlawyer.org
Crown Point: 7 Best Places To Visit In Crown Point, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Crown Point Indiana. Crown Point is a city in Lake County, Indiana and the county seat. It has a population of approximately 33,899 as of the 2020 census. The city was incorporated in 1868, and the first settler was Solon Robinson. The local economy...
fortwaynesnbc.com
DNA match leads to conviction in kidnapping, rape case from 1999
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A California man was convicted for kidnapping and raping a Logansport woman 22 years ago after a three-day trial ended last Thursday. The Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s office says Rodriguez Samandes Todd, 53, from La Mesa California, was a suspect in the...
95.3 MNC
Motorcyclist killed in crash at Mishawaka Ave. & 31st St. in South Bend
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in South Bend. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 22, at Mishawaka Avenue and 31st Street when the motorcycle and a car collided. The male operator of the motorcycle died at the scene. Nobody inside the car was hurt. The St....
RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard
There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern
The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
abc57.com
Elkhart Parks hosts tailgating, food truck party September 24
ELKHART, Ind. - The City of Elkhart and the Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department are hosting a tailgating party during the Notre Dame vs. UNC game on Saturday. The event will be held on Central Green in downtown Elkhart from 3 to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy food trucks, a...
WNDU
Friday Night Football Week 6 Pt. 2
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is where a lot the impact happens in Michiana. Motocross des Nations, known as “The Olympics of Motocross,” is bringing the world to Michiana.
abc57.com
Motorcycle-Car crash on Mishawaka Avenue and 31 Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- On Thursday, around 5:30 p.m., a motorcycle crashed into a car on Mishawaka Avenue and 31 Street. Due to the severity of the crash, FACT has taken over the investigation. At this time, it is unknown if anyone was killed. The investigation is still ongoing, ABC57...
abc57.com
Shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Police Department Shooter Response Team is currently investigating a shooting that took place at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Pottawattomi Drive. One adult and two juveniles are currently being treated at the hospital for gun shot wounds. Anyone with information regarding this investigation, please call the...
abc57.com
City of La Porte makes golf carts street legal
LAPORTE, Ind. -- On Monday night, the Common Council passed an ordinance making golf carts street legal in the City of La Porte under specific provisions. Drivers must abide by all state and local traffic laws. Carts must have brake lights. Tail lights, turn signals etc. Carts cannot be driven...
wkvi.com
Knox Veteran Takes Honor Flight
A Vietnam Veteran from Knox is joining other veterans on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Jeffrey Shepherd served in the Army from October 1973 to September 1975 as an Infantryman based in the United States and Germany. He received a National Defense Medal, Unit Citation, Marksman with M-16, and Expert with Hand Grenade. He was honorably discharged in 1975. He was assigned as an Infantry Squad Leader with CSC 1st Battalion 36th INF, 3rd Armored Division.
WNDU
Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash identified
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in South Bend Thursday evening. Police were called to the collision, which involved a car and a motorcycle, just before 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of E. Mishawaka Avenue and S. 31st Street. The initial investigation found that...
