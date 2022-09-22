(LAPORTE, IN) - The class 5A #3 rated Merrillville Pirates rolled into Kiwanis Field Friday night and defeated La Porte 41-3. In the first quarter, the Pirates forced the Slicers into three and outs on their first two possessions and allowed a single first down on La Porte’s third possession. Merrillville scored touchdowns on three one-yard runs in their three opening-quarter possessions. DJ Love dove into the end zone at the 6:57 mark, capping a 56-yard drive. Next, Trey Stephens scored at the 2:56 mark after a 53-yard 7-play drive. Finally, quarterback Jaylen Thomas scored at the 33.6-second mark after moving 55 yards in 4 plays. Jovanni Martinez was good on all three extra points, and the Pirates led 21-0 after the first quarter.

MERRILLVILLE, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO