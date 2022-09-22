SPONSORED: Spine & Extremities Center Continues Commitment to Collaboration with Addition of New Provider: Dr. Christian Cyphert

Read full article on original website
SPONSORED: Here Are the All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area. Retrieving and routing incoming mail, preparing outgoing mail and delivering to the post office at the end of the day. Collection of data from insurance companies, banks, tax collectors, clients and real estate agents. Answering phones, greeting...
Steven Andrew Mason
Steven Andrew Mason, 75, of Franklin, passed away at 8:52 pm on Monday, September 5, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh. Born in Franklin on August 28, 1947, he was a son of the late Homer R. and Pauline E. (Marczak) Mason. Steve attended Venango Christian, Clarion and Franklin High...
Celebration of Life Planned for Clair Shaffer
Family and Friends of Clair Shaffer are asked to join in the Celebration of Life service to be held on Saturday, September 24 at Concord Presbyterian Church, 907 State Route 1019, Dayton, PA. Visitation will be from 10 – 11:30 with Pastor Sheila Wadding presiding over the service beginning at...
Pamela Lynn Viele
Pamela Lynn Viele, 71, of Oil City, formerly of Franklin passed away at 6:26 A.M., Thursday September 22, 2022 at UPMC Hamot. Born in Franklin on October 22, 1950 she was the daughter of the late Russell and Doris Woods McKain. She was a 1970 graduate of Rocky Grove High...
Cheryl Elizabeth Wolozyn
Cheryl Elizabeth Wolozyn, 74, passed away, Monday, September 19, 2022. A native of Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of Paul Nile and Evelyn Elizabeth McLaughlin. She met the love of her life, Joe Wolozyn (USAF), and the two lived and raised their two children while living in Texas, Alabama, Delaware, and New Jersey before retiring to Garner, NC.
Maximillian C. “Max”, “Chris” Serafin
Maximillian C. “Max”, “Chris” Serafin , 62, of Oil City, PA, passed away Thursday Sept. 22, 2022 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca. Born Aug. 6, 1960 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of Patricia Vogan Serafin and the late Maxilillian “Max” Serafin. Chris...
Clarion County Community Bank Hosting Food Drive
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Join the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry and the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, for the Clarion County Community Bank “Foodstock,” a food drive that collects non-perishable, non-expired food items, benefiting local food banks. By proclamation of the...
SPONSORED: DuBrook (M & B Redi-Mix): Seal Your Concrete Before Old Man Winter Calls
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Seal your concrete this fall before old man winter comes calling!. DuBrook (M & B Redi-Mix) has a variety of ChemMasters sealers and cures/sealers in stock for both new and existing concrete and decorative concrete. Knowing what type of sealer to use is key to...
William “Bill” F. Acklin
William “Bill” F. Acklin, 66, walked into the arms of Jesus and was reunited with his son, William Paul Acklin on June 6, 2022. Bill was born in Oil City on Jan. 31, 1956, to the late Sherwood D. and Anna Marie (Gregory) Acklin. He graduated from Oil...
Amelia Lynn Shook
Amelia Lynn Shook, age 7, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, September 20, 2022 at UPMC-Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh with her beloved family by her side. Amelia was born on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2015, a beloved daughter of John and Brianna Shook. She was a sweet and...
Karen S. Winger
Karen S. Winger, 68, of President, passed away at 11:45 P.M. Wednesday Sept. 21, 2022 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca. Born Jan. 19, 1954 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late James Price and Joan Knight Price Snyder. She was a graduate of West Forest High School.
69th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival Kicks Off This Weekend
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion’s 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival begins this weekend. This 9-day internationally award-winning festival attracts over 500,000 people to the Clarion Area. The theme of this year’s festival is “Autumn Adventures.”. Events and entertainment include the “Autorama Cruise-In,” the renowned Butler...
Jane E. Kinzey
Jane E. Kinzey, 86, of Clarion, formerly of Limestone, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Clarion Hospital following an illness. Born in Summerville on January 4, 1936 she was the daughter of the late Henry Schreckengost and Dorothy Plyler Wolfe. On May 1, 1954 in Cumberland, Maryland she married Robert...
Howard (Bo) Lawrence
Howard (Bo) Lawrence, age 92, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2022, on Cape Cod, MA. He was born July 15, 1930, in Clarion, PA to the late Charles Mason and Lulu Ann (Himes) Lawrence. Bo worked alongside his brothers in the family concrete business; he was an avid football...
Bonnie E. Cyphert
Bonnie E. Cyphert, 82, of Pine Terrace, Shippenville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on November 29, 1939 in Clarion; daughter of the late Donald C. and Marjorie L. Over Curll. Bonnie graduated in 1957 from Clarion Area...
This Was ‘Frank Stacy With the News’
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Some people called him the newshound, Les Nessman of WKRP, Howard Cosell, or even Mr. Burns on the Simpsons, but Frank Stacy will always be remembered as a dedicated broadcaster of local news in Clarion and Venango Counties. (Pictured above, left to right: Frank Stacy,...
Sandra Lee Murdock
Sandra Lee Murdock, 77, of Seneca, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at her residence. Born, February 13, 1945 in Oil City, she was the daughter of Richard and Betty Lobaugh Cotterman. She married Olen Murdock on July 25, 2012. She graduated from Fort LeBoeuf High School. She had worked at...
Ronald R. Gessler
Ronald R. Gessler, 85, a resident of 425 Gilfillan Street, Franklin, died peacefully at 8:20 PM Monday, September 19, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest, Seneca, following a period of declining health. He was born December 4, 1936 in Dixonville, Indiana County, a beloved son of the late: Germain V. and Clare E....
Carl A. Strohmyer
Carl A. Strohmyer, 29, of Shippenville, was born on August 18,1993 and passed away on September 16, 2022. Carl no longer has to fight to find his happiness. May he now see the light; feel the love and freedom that he so deserves to be surrounded by. Carl graduated from...
State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Possible Overdose in Cornplanter Township
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. On September 22 around 6:38 p.m., Franklin-based State Police responded to a report of a possible overdose at an address along Oak Road in Cornplanter Township, Venango County. It was reported a 40-year-old Franklin man was...
