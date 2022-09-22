SPONSORED: Spine & Extremities Center Continues Commitment to Collaboration with Addition of New Provider: Dr. Christian Cyphert

Cheryl Elizabeth Wolozyn, 74, passed away, Monday, September 19, 2022. A native of Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of Paul Nile and Evelyn Elizabeth McLaughlin. She met the love of her life, Joe Wolozyn (USAF), and the two lived and raised their two children while living in Texas, Alabama, Delaware, and New Jersey before retiring to Garner, NC.

OIL CITY, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO