Effective: 2022-09-24 04:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-24 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s, especially in the valleys, will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. * WHEN...Through 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO