Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
Sports Extra: Friday, September 23 (Part 2)
KEARNEY. Neb. — Howells-Dodge 58, East Butler 8.
NebraskaTV
Pet of the Week: Roper
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Roper at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hey there! My name is Roper. I’m a handsome young sheep dog who would love to find his forever home! I am very energetic and would do best with a job or a family who has plenty of time to train and exercise me! I am very smart and oh so sweet! I love to be pet and brushed (once in a while) and would make a great companion for somebody! I came in as a stray so nothing about my past is known. I will need to meet with children or other dogs in the household before being adopted! If I sound like a perfect fit for you, please stop by the shelter and meet me today!
NebraskaTV
Quick Bites: Healthy Snack Mix
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George shares a healthy snack idea that's perfect for when you're on the go. 1/4 cup yogurt covered raisins, peanuts, or pretzels. 1.Place everything into a baggie and shake up to mix. Enjoy!
NebraskaTV
Arnold man dead following crash near Merna
MERNA, Neb. — One person died following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near Merna. According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, just after 1 p.m., crews responded to a crash between a semi and a car on Highway 92 two miles west of Merna. The sheriff’s office said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NebraskaTV
Webster County jail could be replaced in coming months
RED CLOUD, Neb. — Nebraska’s oldest county jail could soon be replaced with a new, state-of-the-art facility, if its residents vote "yes" in November. This is because the Webster County jail is over a century old. “It was built sometime in 1887 or 1888. While we still pass...
NebraskaTV
University of Nebraska Board of Regents to meet about multimedia rights agreement
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is set to meet about a multimedia rights agreement with Playfly Sports Properties, LLC. If approved, the 15-year, exclusive agreement with Playfly would begin Oct. 1 and run through June 30, 2038. The proposed deal is worth $300 million,...
NebraskaTV
Aksarben is 'dream job' for show manager who's proof stock shows build young leaders
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Aksarben may be Nebraska spelled backwards, but the livestock show with that name is carrying the state forward. Livestock shows are a labor of love, and for Kelsey Loseke, there’s nowhere she’d rather be. “My happy place is in the barn, at stock...
NebraskaTV
Two Californians facing federal drug charges following Dawson County traffic stop
Two Californians found with pounds of meth and fentanyl in their vehicle following a Dawson County traffic stop last month now face federal charges. Adriana Gonzalez, 32, and Ildefonso Rivera-Leon, 51, both of San Ysidro, California, are charged in U.S. District Court with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 100 grams of fentanyl.
RELATED PEOPLE
NebraskaTV
Salvation Army shelter temporarily closed in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Salvation Army in Grand Island has temporarily ended its services for the shelter. The food pantry and kitchen are still available to those who need the resources, but those looking to have a warm place to stay will have to find another facility for the time being.
NebraskaTV
Inmate escapes prison for the second time in under two years
A man convicted in a Dawson County crime has escaped a state prisons facility once again. Authorities said Clifford Brown, 23, who was sentenced to over three years on a Dawson County meth charge last year, went missing for the second time in just over a year. The Nebraska Department...
NebraskaTV
Political subdivisions with high tax requests will now hear from property owners annually
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — All counties in the state are now required to send out postcards due to legislative bills that were passed by the Nebraska Legislature during their 107th Session (2021-2022) - specifically, LB644 as amended by LB927. The postcard is triggered by the tax requests of certain...
NebraskaTV
Phelps County holds annual farm and animal safety workshops
HOLDREGE, NEB. — Central Nebraska students getting a break from the books to learn hands-on farm safety at the annual Phelps County Ag Farm Safety event. The event on Wednesday featured workshops covering topics like large and small animal safety, tractor safety and combine safety. Harvest is here, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NebraskaTV
Keeping your pet safe if a fire occurs
KEARNEY, Neb. — In the event of a fire, the number one rule is to get yourself out first before your pets. “If you can pick them up and carry them, that’s a great way to go. Always have a leash nearby, that’s handy. Make sure their collar is tight enough. If you have a leash that kind of slips around their neck, some way to kind of get and pull. You want to get them out but the main thing is you want to get yourself out first. If you can get your pet out, that’d be great," said Dr. Don Stukey, a veterinarian with West Villa Animal Hospital.
NebraskaTV
Steele declines invitation to Grand Island mayoral debate
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Election day nears but Grand Island voters will not have another opportunity to hear the candidates for mayor debate. Mayor Roger Steele has declined an invitation to take part in a forum hosted by Leadership Tomorrow and NTV. Roger Steele was elected Grand island mayor...
Comments / 0