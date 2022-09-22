ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Allen, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
West Side Journal

PA defense stifles Livonia in 6-0 win

Port Allen only needed one score to earn its second straight win. Quarterback Darius Harris scored on a touchdown run in the first half and it was all the Pelicans needed to get a 6-0 win over Livonia at Guy Otwell Stadium. It was the second straight year Port Allen...
PORT ALLEN, LA
West Side Journal

Brusly looks to rebound from loss, hosts Belaire

Brusly looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season when the team hosts Belaire in a district matchup. The Panthers got going offensively in the second half of last week’s 28-14 loss at Parkview Baptist. Belaire is looking for its first win of the season heading...
BRUSLY, LA
espnlafayette.com

Northside-McKinley High School Football Game Suspended After Bench-Clearing Brawl

A night that was meant to be memorable will now be remembered for all the wrong reasons after a high school's homecoming football game was cut short by a bench-clearing brawl. According to multiple outlets in Baton Rouge, McKinley's high school football game versus the Northside Vikings was suspended due to a fight that broke out in the second quarter.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livonia, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Donaldsonville, LA
Port Allen, LA
Sports
City
Port Allen, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
LSUSports.net

IN FOCUS: LSU Linebacker Jared Small

Jared Small is used to adversity. He hasn’t always been the biggest or fastest player on the field. He is a former walk-on. And he certainly hasn’t had good luck when it comes to injuries. If you know Jared, you know it will take more than that to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Gibson
Person
St. Thomas Aquinas
West Side Journal

Red Beans & Rice: A century-old tradition lives on

LAFAYETTE -For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
CROWLEY, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Galvez-Lake, St. Amant, 7th District firefighters battle house fire

Galvez-Lake, St Amant, and 7th District firefighters responded to a structure fire on Lakewood in the Lake area of Ascension Parish. According to Galvez-Lake responders, everyone was able to evacuate the house safely, along with their dogs. The lizards did not survive. "Thank you to the volunteers who responded around...
SAINT AMANT, LA
visitbatonrouge.com

Restaurants Near Southern University

Fall is in the air, which means school is back in session at Southern University. More importantly, it means that football season has begun, and A.W. Mumford Stadium is filled to the brim each home game with fans cheering the Jags (or the opposing team) on. All the fanfare is sure to work up an appetite before or after the game, so make sure to hit up these spots by Southern University to satisfy those game day cravings!
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Road#Pelicans#American Football#Knights
L'Observateur

‘Boyz of the Village’ reunite in Garyville

GARYVILLE — The old Garyville Bank and Pool Hall was overflowing with memories of a simpler time during the first “Boyz of the Village” reunion held on September 9. The event drew participation from approximately 100 men who live, once lived or used to frequent the bars in Garyville. Friends who had not seen each other in decades were reunited, many now ranging in age from 50 to 70. Some came from Texas and across Louisiana, while others have never left the community which they all at one point called home.
GARYVILLE, LA
WAFB

Tracking the tropics and a significant cold front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical Storm Hermine formed from tropical depression 10 off the African coast, while Tropical Storm Ian is forming from tropical depression nine in the Caribbean. Ian is expected to become a major hurricane at category three strength and make a Florida landfall in the middle of next week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See what will be built across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center

Land is being cleared across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center to make room for a drive-thru coffee shop. 7 Brew coffee plans to open a location at 5131 Essen Lane in the next few months. The fast-growing Arkansas chain is looking at building between 20 and 40 locations across south Louisiana, said Judah Vedros, of Kurz & Hebert. 7 Brew locations are in small modular buildings and feature double drive-thru lanes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

City breaks ground on MOVEBR Project to expand South Choctaw Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are celebrating the start of the city’s latest MOVEBR Project, which will see South Choctaw Drive expanded into four lanes from Airline Highway to Central Thruway. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the MOVEBR Program Management Team announced they broke ground on the South...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

APSO seeking assistance finding missing Marksville man

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Regis “Eddy Branch” Simon who has been missing since March. APSO said Simon was likely the victim of a violent crime. If you have any information on Simon’s...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy