theadvocate.com
The Plaquemine-Istrouma battle of unbeatens took an unexpected turn Friday night
The battle of District 6-4A unbeatens got out of hand quickly Friday night at Istrouma. Plaquemine put up points the first four times it touched the ball, and the Green Devils rolled to a surprisingly easy 50-0 win at Istrouma. Plaquemine (4-0, 3-0) had just 213 yards of offense, but...
West Side Journal
PA defense stifles Livonia in 6-0 win
Port Allen only needed one score to earn its second straight win. Quarterback Darius Harris scored on a touchdown run in the first half and it was all the Pelicans needed to get a 6-0 win over Livonia at Guy Otwell Stadium. It was the second straight year Port Allen...
West Side Journal
Brusly looks to rebound from loss, hosts Belaire
Brusly looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season when the team hosts Belaire in a district matchup. The Panthers got going offensively in the second half of last week’s 28-14 loss at Parkview Baptist. Belaire is looking for its first win of the season heading...
espnlafayette.com
Northside-McKinley High School Football Game Suspended After Bench-Clearing Brawl
A night that was meant to be memorable will now be remembered for all the wrong reasons after a high school's homecoming football game was cut short by a bench-clearing brawl. According to multiple outlets in Baton Rouge, McKinley's high school football game versus the Northside Vikings was suspended due to a fight that broke out in the second quarter.
LSUSports.net
IN FOCUS: LSU Linebacker Jared Small
Jared Small is used to adversity. He hasn’t always been the biggest or fastest player on the field. He is a former walk-on. And he certainly hasn’t had good luck when it comes to injuries. If you know Jared, you know it will take more than that to...
LSU legend Skip Bertman gives his thoughts on new head football coach Brian Kelly & direction of the Tigers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first time Brian Kelly’s Tigers were big favorites they handled their business and dominated the underdog Southern Jaguars. Can they do it again against the Lobos of New Mexico?. LSU legend Skip Bertman, who knows all about being expected to “win big” all...
NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions to meet today regarding LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A member of the NCAA Committee looking into alleged infractions regarding LSU is scheduled to speak with members of the media on Thursday, Sept. 22. The news conference will begin at noon. Dave Roberts, Chief hearing officer for the panel and special advisor will be...
wbrz.com
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte to miss game Saturday; girlfriend gives birth to first child
BATON ROUGE - LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss Saturday's game to be with his girlfriend as they spend time celebrating the birth of their first child. LSU football made the announcement Thursday evening via Twitter, saying Coach Brian Kelly excused Boutte from the game against New Mexico so he can be with family.
West Side Journal
Red Beans & Rice: A century-old tradition lives on
LAFAYETTE -For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Galvez-Lake, St. Amant, 7th District firefighters battle house fire
Galvez-Lake, St Amant, and 7th District firefighters responded to a structure fire on Lakewood in the Lake area of Ascension Parish. According to Galvez-Lake responders, everyone was able to evacuate the house safely, along with their dogs. The lizards did not survive. "Thank you to the volunteers who responded around...
visitbatonrouge.com
Restaurants Near Southern University
Fall is in the air, which means school is back in session at Southern University. More importantly, it means that football season has begun, and A.W. Mumford Stadium is filled to the brim each home game with fans cheering the Jags (or the opposing team) on. All the fanfare is sure to work up an appetite before or after the game, so make sure to hit up these spots by Southern University to satisfy those game day cravings!
brproud.com
Movie filming now in Ascension Parish merges Louisiana flavor with Christmas spirit
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas in September? Yes, it is true, at least for a few days in Ascension Parish. The Cajun Village and Coffee House is the setting for a movie that will air on the Hallmark Channel. Filming is happening from Wednesday, September 21 to Friday, September...
L'Observateur
‘Boyz of the Village’ reunite in Garyville
GARYVILLE — The old Garyville Bank and Pool Hall was overflowing with memories of a simpler time during the first “Boyz of the Village” reunion held on September 9. The event drew participation from approximately 100 men who live, once lived or used to frequent the bars in Garyville. Friends who had not seen each other in decades were reunited, many now ranging in age from 50 to 70. Some came from Texas and across Louisiana, while others have never left the community which they all at one point called home.
Tracking the tropics and a significant cold front
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical Storm Hermine formed from tropical depression 10 off the African coast, while Tropical Storm Ian is forming from tropical depression nine in the Caribbean. Ian is expected to become a major hurricane at category three strength and make a Florida landfall in the middle of next week.
theadvocate.com
See what will be built across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center
Land is being cleared across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center to make room for a drive-thru coffee shop. 7 Brew coffee plans to open a location at 5131 Essen Lane in the next few months. The fast-growing Arkansas chain is looking at building between 20 and 40 locations across south Louisiana, said Judah Vedros, of Kurz & Hebert. 7 Brew locations are in small modular buildings and feature double drive-thru lanes.
Donaldsonville High students get a head start on future STEM careers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students at Donaldsonville High School are taking the first steps toward their future careers. “Many people don’t know what they want to do with their life right now. But I know I have many opportunities and many possibilities. Not many people can say that,” junior student Chandler Lewis said.
wbrz.com
Days after massive fight at Capitol Middle, principal transferred to position at another school
BATON ROUGE - Days after a massive brawl at Capitol Middle, the principal was transferred to an assistant principal position at another school. The EBR Parish School System said Friday that Clinton Sampson, former Capitol Middle School principal, will now take the position of assistant principal at Glasgow Middle School.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
City breaks ground on MOVEBR Project to expand South Choctaw Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are celebrating the start of the city’s latest MOVEBR Project, which will see South Choctaw Drive expanded into four lanes from Airline Highway to Central Thruway. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the MOVEBR Program Management Team announced they broke ground on the South...
kalb.com
APSO seeking assistance finding missing Marksville man
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Regis “Eddy Branch” Simon who has been missing since March. APSO said Simon was likely the victim of a violent crime. If you have any information on Simon’s...
