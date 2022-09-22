Read full article on original website
The Plaquemine-Istrouma battle of unbeatens took an unexpected turn Friday night
The battle of District 6-4A unbeatens got out of hand quickly Friday night at Istrouma. Plaquemine put up points the first four times it touched the ball, and the Green Devils rolled to a surprisingly easy 50-0 win at Istrouma. Plaquemine (4-0, 3-0) had just 213 yards of offense, but...
East Feliciana wins shootout against Jewel Sumner, 44-42
CLINTON, La – East Feliciana held on to win a high scoring affair at home against Jewel Sumner, 44-42. Opening drive touchdowns by both teams set the tone early for what the rest of the game would be like. Tigers quarterback Mills Dawson scrambled for a score and Cowboys running back Darren Thomas answered back with his first of two 1st quarter touchdowns.
Trey Holly, LSU Tigers 4-star running back, breaks Louisiana all-time state rushing record
Union Parish High School (Louisiana) running back Trey Holly has rushed for more than 8,705 yards in his career
PA brings winning streak on the road at Episcopal
Port Allen looks to continue its winning streak when the team travels to play former district foe Episcopal. The Pelicans are coming off of wins against Donaldsonville and Livonia. Episcopal is Port Allen’s final non-district tuneup before the District 6-3A schedule begins. The Knights are 3-0 heading into the...
Fight ends McKinley High School's homecoming game before halftime
A fight during the Northside-McKinley football game in Baton Rouge Friday night forced the contest to be suspended, ending McKinley's homecoming game in the first half. Video footage from TV station WBRZ shows the moment in the second quarter when players left the bench to join the altercation. Players were seen pushing each other; one threw a helmet.
Breaking: NCAA Announces Penalties For LSU Football
The NCAA announced on Thursday afternoon penalties for the LSU football program. LSU reportedly committed recruiting violations, leading to penalties for the Tigers football program. None of the penalties are severe. "The LSU football program violated recruiting rules when a former assistant coach and former assistant director of recruiting met...
LaGrange football game cancelled due to ‘mix-up with officials’
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - LaGrange was set to host the St. Edmund Blue Jays Thursday night, but the game was cancelled due to an issue with game officials. LaGrange Head Coach Marrico Wilson said a “mix-up with officials” was responsible for the cancellation. According to the St....
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte to miss game Saturday; girlfriend gives birth to first child
BATON ROUGE - LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss Saturday's game to be with his girlfriend as they spend time celebrating the birth of their first child. LSU football made the announcement Thursday evening via Twitter, saying Coach Brian Kelly excused Boutte from the game against New Mexico so he can be with family.
LSU vs. New Mexico: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The LSU Tigers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the New Mexico Lobos at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 24 at Tiger Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Tigers have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Letters: Violent crime changes the college experience for LSU students
As relatively new residents of Baton Rouge, my husband and I have often asked ourselves whether this move was the right one in terms of safety. We’ve tweaked our daily living habits to avoid any potential problems. That has worked for us in our schedules. However, I have a...
Restaurants Near Southern University
Fall is in the air, which means school is back in session at Southern University. More importantly, it means that football season has begun, and A.W. Mumford Stadium is filled to the brim each home game with fans cheering the Jags (or the opposing team) on. All the fanfare is sure to work up an appetite before or after the game, so make sure to hit up these spots by Southern University to satisfy those game day cravings!
Longtime East Louisiana State Hospital employee remembered in service
Ruby D. Anthony, a longtime employee of East Louisiana State Hospital, died Feb. 9, 2020. Because of the timing, her co-workers didn’t have a chance to attend her funeral and with COVID-19 waning, the employees at ELSH held a memorial service Sept. 2. Anthony spent most of her career...
Days after massive fight at Capitol Middle, principal transferred to position at another school
BATON ROUGE - Days after a massive brawl at Capitol Middle, the principal was transferred to an assistant principal position at another school. The EBR Parish School System said Friday that Clinton Sampson, former Capitol Middle School principal, will now take the position of assistant principal at Glasgow Middle School.
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana
The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
Red Beans & Rice: A century-old tradition lives on
LAFAYETTE -For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 15-22
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 15-22: Destiny Watis, 25, 9128 Ester St, Convent was arrested pursuant to a bench, and a fugitive warrant;. Seanwitt McZeal, 55, 9369 W Park Ln, Gonzales was charged w/ Violations of Protective Orders, and arrested pursuant to a...
Fredo Bang Affiliate Seven7Hardaway Reportedly Shot & Killed In Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA – Fredo Bang affiliate Seven7Hardaway has reportedly passed away as a result of his injuries following a shooting earlier this week in Baton Rouge. According to WBRZ, Hardaway (real name Stanley Wright) was targeted in the attack shortly after 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night (September 20) when armed assailants approached him and shots rang off at a Baton Rouge apartment complex.
Baton Rouge middle school gets new principal amid fight investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) announced Friday that Capitol Middle School has a new principal. Karla Johnson, who is currently the principal of Capitol Elementary School, is also the middle school’s new administrative leader. On Sept. 13, a large fight...
Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing in Louisiana still on the run
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— After a certain amount of time of good behavior, some inmates have the privilege to work in the real world, while still serving time. They are the most trusted inmates in the facility. In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, Chelsea Monae revisits a case of a Union Parish work-release escapee who worked […]
Southern University Lab freshman making the grade in hopes of educating others about sickle cell anemia
SU Lab freshman, Dynastee Jacobs is making the grade in hopes of educating others about sickle cell anemia
