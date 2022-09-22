ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Allen, LA

East Feliciana wins shootout against Jewel Sumner, 44-42

CLINTON, La – East Feliciana held on to win a high scoring affair at home against Jewel Sumner, 44-42. Opening drive touchdowns by both teams set the tone early for what the rest of the game would be like. Tigers quarterback Mills Dawson scrambled for a score and Cowboys running back Darren Thomas answered back with his first of two 1st quarter touchdowns.
JACKSON, LA
PA brings winning streak on the road at Episcopal

Port Allen looks to continue its winning streak when the team travels to play former district foe Episcopal. The Pelicans are coming off of wins against Donaldsonville and Livonia. Episcopal is Port Allen’s final non-district tuneup before the District 6-3A schedule begins. The Knights are 3-0 heading into the...
PORT ALLEN, LA
Fight ends McKinley High School's homecoming game before halftime

A fight during the Northside-McKinley football game in Baton Rouge Friday night forced the contest to be suspended, ending McKinley's homecoming game in the first half. Video footage from TV station WBRZ shows the moment in the second quarter when players left the bench to join the altercation. Players were seen pushing each other; one threw a helmet.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Breaking: NCAA Announces Penalties For LSU Football

The NCAA announced on Thursday afternoon penalties for the LSU football program. LSU reportedly committed recruiting violations, leading to penalties for the Tigers football program. None of the penalties are severe. "The LSU football program violated recruiting rules when a former assistant coach and former assistant director of recruiting met...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LaGrange football game cancelled due to ‘mix-up with officials’

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - LaGrange was set to host the St. Edmund Blue Jays Thursday night, but the game was cancelled due to an issue with game officials. LaGrange Head Coach Marrico Wilson said a “mix-up with officials” was responsible for the cancellation. According to the St....
EUNICE, LA
Restaurants Near Southern University

Fall is in the air, which means school is back in session at Southern University. More importantly, it means that football season has begun, and A.W. Mumford Stadium is filled to the brim each home game with fans cheering the Jags (or the opposing team) on. All the fanfare is sure to work up an appetite before or after the game, so make sure to hit up these spots by Southern University to satisfy those game day cravings!
BATON ROUGE, LA
Longtime East Louisiana State Hospital employee remembered in service

Ruby D. Anthony, a longtime employee of East Louisiana State Hospital, died Feb. 9, 2020. Because of the timing, her co-workers didn’t have a chance to attend her funeral and with COVID-19 waning, the employees at ELSH held a memorial service Sept. 2. Anthony spent most of her career...
JACKSON, LA
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana

The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
LOUISIANA STATE
Red Beans & Rice: A century-old tradition lives on

LAFAYETTE -For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
CROWLEY, LA
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 15-22

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 15-22: Destiny Watis, 25, 9128 Ester St, Convent was arrested pursuant to a bench, and a fugitive warrant;. Seanwitt McZeal, 55, 9369 W Park Ln, Gonzales was charged w/ Violations of Protective Orders, and arrested pursuant to a...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Fredo Bang Affiliate Seven7Hardaway Reportedly Shot & Killed In Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, LA – Fredo Bang affiliate Seven7Hardaway has reportedly passed away as a result of his injuries following a shooting earlier this week in Baton Rouge. According to WBRZ, Hardaway (real name Stanley Wright) was targeted in the attack shortly after 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night (September 20) when armed assailants approached him and shots rang off at a Baton Rouge apartment complex.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge middle school gets new principal amid fight investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) announced Friday that Capitol Middle School has a new principal. Karla Johnson, who is currently the principal of Capitol Elementary School, is also the middle school’s new administrative leader. On Sept. 13, a large fight...
BATON ROUGE, LA

