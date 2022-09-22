SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police have begun awarding $1 million in grants to law enforcement agencies across the state to conduct firearm enforcement efforts to help keep firearms out of the hand of individuals who pose a significant threat to themselves or others. The Peru Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Valley Police Department were among 32 law enforcement agencies receiving grants to conduct enforcement operations for individuals whose Firearm Owner Identification Card have been revoked or suspended as a result of being prohibited by state or federal law. The enforcement details also focus on those individuals who pose a significant threat to themselves or others, such as those who have become the subject of a Firearm Restraining Order or Clear and Present Danger or received a criminal conviction, among other reasons.

