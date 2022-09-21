ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

AOL Corp

Gold: Should investors hold it in a bear market? Experts weigh in

The precious metal often labeled a ‘hedge against inflation’ and commonly known as a ‘safe haven’, is looking dull. Gold (GC=F) is 23% off from its peak in March, and 10% down year-to-date. In our series, ‘What to do in a bear market’, we asked the...
MARKETS
CNBC

Credit Suisse weighs capital hike, possibility of exiting U.S. market

Credit Suisse is sounding out investors for fresh cash and considering exiting the U.S. market as it attempts a radical overhaul of its investment bank. Various scenarios are under discussion for the investment bank and no decisions have been made. Credit Suisse is sounding out investors for fresh cash, two...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Linus Stocks Crm#Cfos#Software Company#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Salesforce Co#Yahoo Finance Live#Slack
TechCrunch

For Brazilian shareholders, Nubank’s IPO has a bitter aftertaste

Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. What does it mean?. Nubank is one of Latin America’s preeminent neobanks, so when its parent company, Nu...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Brokerages Jump on Report SEC Stops Short of Banning PFOF Deals

(Reuters) -Shares of retail brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc and market maker Virtu Financial jumped following a media report that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will stop short of banning payment-for-order-flow (PFOF). The SEC may still enact other changes that make the practice less profitable, Bloomberg News reported on...
MARKETS
AOL Corp

Housing expert: Home sale cancellations 'have spiked tremendously'

Home sales have been falling through for many sellers since the beginning of the summer, according to one analyst, as many homebuyers are retreating from the housing market. "June is when many builders will tell you they have seen an inflection in the housing market," Deepa Raghavan, senior equity analyst at Wells Fargo Securities, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "Their metrics started going down from June. What we will tell you is July and August, those metrics actually took a turn for the worse. In talking to people on the field, it feels like cancellation rates have spiked tremendously."
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Wall Street milestone: ETF popularity hits record number

ETFs are seeing a record surge in popularity. The industry hit a milestone with more than 3,000 ETFs trading simultaneously for the first time ever this month — a 30% increase since December 2020, according to Morningstar. And this year investors are taking more active strategies, such as single-stock...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Grab Sees No Big Layoffs Despite Weak Market

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Grab, Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, does not envisage having to undertake mass layoffs as some rivals have done, and is selectively hiring, while reining in its financial service ambitions. Chief Operating Officer Alex Hungate said that earlier in the year, Grab had been...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Add a refurbished MacBook to your home office for another layer of productivity

TL;DR: Through Sept. 30, you can get the Refurbished Apple MacBook Pro 13" for just $269.99 instead of $469.99 — that's a 42% discount. Instead of buying a second monitor for your work setup, you could grab a whole other laptop for it that can work independently. Normally, it may not be economical to dedicate a whole computer to simple tasks like sending emails or keeping reference tabs open, but if you can get a laptop that’s cheaper than many monitors, that extra level of interactivity may make all the difference.
COMPUTERS
AOL Corp

Amazon's secret hidden device page is bursting with tech deals today — including an Echo bundle for $100 off

Psst: Did you know Amazon has a hidden section devoted to secret sales on its own devices? It's true! On any given day, the retail giant adds and removes deals from this secret hub on a handful of Echo smart devices, Fire TV video streamers and Kindle e-readers — and the savings are great! If you’re looking to build out a smart home or just want to read mountains of books on one device, you need to know about this page.
ELECTRONICS

