CoinDesk
Ethereum Merge Vastly Increased Stakefish’s Profile, but 25% of Its Employees Are Gone Anyway
On the very day that the Ethereum Merge dramatically elevated the importance of validators in the blockchain’s ecosystem, one of the biggest ones – stakefish – was beset with chaos. More than 25% of its workforce, according to people familiar with the matter, was either laid off...
AOL Corp
Gold: Should investors hold it in a bear market? Experts weigh in
The precious metal often labeled a ‘hedge against inflation’ and commonly known as a ‘safe haven’, is looking dull. Gold (GC=F) is 23% off from its peak in March, and 10% down year-to-date. In our series, ‘What to do in a bear market’, we asked the...
CNBC
Credit Suisse weighs capital hike, possibility of exiting U.S. market
Credit Suisse is sounding out investors for fresh cash and considering exiting the U.S. market as it attempts a radical overhaul of its investment bank. Various scenarios are under discussion for the investment bank and no decisions have been made. Credit Suisse is sounding out investors for fresh cash, two...
CNBC
The IPO market went from 'boom to bust' in 2022. Here's what's driving the massive slowdown
From the best of times, to the worst of times: The market for initial public offerings has fallen off a cliff in 2022. Investors faced with high inflation and rising interest rates have ditched high-flying growth stocks and turned to safer, more profitable alternatives. The decline has been striking given...
TechCrunch
For Brazilian shareholders, Nubank’s IPO has a bitter aftertaste
Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. What does it mean?. Nubank is one of Latin America’s preeminent neobanks, so when its parent company, Nu...
Credit Suisse aims for stronger franchise from global review
HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) top two executives have told staff the bank is working to establish a stronger franchise in the longer term, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Saturday, amid uncertainty over a global review of its operations.
IBEX Limited (IBEX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
IBEX earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
US News and World Report
Brokerages Jump on Report SEC Stops Short of Banning PFOF Deals
(Reuters) -Shares of retail brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc and market maker Virtu Financial jumped following a media report that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will stop short of banning payment-for-order-flow (PFOF). The SEC may still enact other changes that make the practice less profitable, Bloomberg News reported on...
AOL Corp
Housing expert: Home sale cancellations 'have spiked tremendously'
Home sales have been falling through for many sellers since the beginning of the summer, according to one analyst, as many homebuyers are retreating from the housing market. "June is when many builders will tell you they have seen an inflection in the housing market," Deepa Raghavan, senior equity analyst at Wells Fargo Securities, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "Their metrics started going down from June. What we will tell you is July and August, those metrics actually took a turn for the worse. In talking to people on the field, it feels like cancellation rates have spiked tremendously."
CNBC
FTX in talks to raise up to $1 billion at valuation of about $32 billion, in-line with prior round
FTX is talking with potential investors about a funding round that would keep the company's valuation in-line with a prior financing earlier this year. The privately held company has been on a buying frenzy during the "crypto winter." Existing investors include Singapore's Temasek, SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 and Tiger Global.
CoinDesk
Celsius Network Might Turn its Debt Into Crypto ‘IOU’ Tokens; Crypto Mining Woes Linger
"The Hash" hosts discuss the bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network as it appears to be considering a plan to turn its debt into crypto “IOU” (“I Owe You”) tokens. Plus, what Compute North's bankruptcy filing means for giants like Marathon Digital, as a BTIG analyst downgrades the stock from buy to neutral.
CNBC
Wall Street milestone: ETF popularity hits record number
ETFs are seeing a record surge in popularity. The industry hit a milestone with more than 3,000 ETFs trading simultaneously for the first time ever this month — a 30% increase since December 2020, according to Morningstar. And this year investors are taking more active strategies, such as single-stock...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Grab Sees No Big Layoffs Despite Weak Market
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Grab, Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, does not envisage having to undertake mass layoffs as some rivals have done, and is selectively hiring, while reining in its financial service ambitions. Chief Operating Officer Alex Hungate said that earlier in the year, Grab had been...
Shares in The Works surge after strong sales and return to profit
Shares in the cut-price crafts, books and toys retailer The Works surged more than 40% on Friday after it reported strong trading heading into the critical Christmas retail sales season. The company, which makes almost all of its annual profits in the festive period, said it was continuing to see...
AOL Corp
