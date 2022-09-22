Read full article on original website
bestnewsmonitoring.com
Global Construction Polymer Market Outlook Opportunities And Forecasts Report 2022-2031
2022 Construction Polymer Market view by Business Prospect | Leading Players Strategies- HB Fuller, Huntsman, Momentive. “The Global Construction Polymer Market 2022-2031″ research report plays a significant role by allowing the readers to understand the major aspects of the Construction Polymer market, which reveals the revenue structure, market perception, manufacturing cost, supply and market demand. In addition, the report focuses on advanced technology, product category, specification, and overall market view. The global Construction Polymer market includes a thorough study related to Construction Polymer production, volume, as well as region-wise growth of the Construction Polymer market.
bestnewsmonitoring.com
Global Asphalt Concrete market Research Revenue | Valuation To Surge At Healthy CAGR Through 2031
This report gives a 360 degree view of the competitive landscape of the global “Asphalt Concrete” market. The report also provides detailed data on latest trends, technological advancements and tools. The Asphalt Concrete Global Market Research Report gives you better business insights. The Market.Us Asphalt Concrete research report...
Benzinga
Human Capital Management Market Report 2022-27: Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities and Demand
The global human capital management market size reached US$ 20.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 34.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.47% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Human Capital Management Market: Global...
bestnewsmonitoring.com
Building Panels Materials Market Trade Analysis, And Forecast Assessment Till 2030
Global Building Panels Materials Market Analysis With Strategic Insights For 2022-2030. The Building Panels Materials Market Research Report Examines The Market In Precise Detail During The Anticipated Period 2022-2030. The Report Covers Comprehensive Data On Emerging Trends, Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Restraints That Can Change The Market Dynamics Of The Industry. It Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market Segments Which Include Products, Applications, And Competitor Analysis.
Benzinga
Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Size to Surpass US$ 2,287.7 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.4%
The global solid oxide fuel cell market reached a value of US$ 953.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,287.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.4% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market:...
getnews.info
Sleep Apnea Devices Market 2022-2027: Industry Overview, Share, Trends, Growth, COVID-19 Impact And Forecast Analysis
The sleep apnea devices market to reach US$ 10.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.07% during 2022-2027. The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Sleep Apnea Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the sleep apnea devices market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
mrobusinesstoday.com
GKN Aerospace inaugurates Malaysian aero-engine parts repair facility
The new Johor facility is focusing on servicing engine low-pressure compressor (LPC) components for CFM56-5B, CFM56-7 and V2500. GKN Aerospace, at the MRO Asia-Pacific show in Singapore, conducted an inauguration ceremony of its all-new facility for Aero-engine parts repair in Johor, Malaysia. The new facility was constructed with an investment of $35 million and will provide jobs for 300 highly skilled operators and engineers. The repair center will support engine parts repairs in Johor, serving customers in the APAC region. The repair facility will be working together in coordination with the facility in El Cajon, CA, U.S.
Quality Management SaaS application QMex rolled out to six countries
The digitalization of quality management systems, which play a key and determining role in consumers’ purchasing decisions as well as providing audit security for regulatory compliance, has accelerated. In a survey on the cosmetic and pharmaceutical sectors, 56% of consumers were found to expect companies to have already digitalized their quality management systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005048/en/ Head of IT for QMex’s quality management software developer BTS, Nadi Tanca commented, “Today, companies are working to build trust, and in an era where trust is the main currency in business, quality management has become a critical function for all companies.” “ Quality management software delivers competitive advantages”
Meet the Founder of the Golden Era of Robotics
Learn about the CEO helping scale a $500M food robotics titan and pioneering a new era of automation.
Introducing Potential Niches For Technology Blogging
This is an article for anyone who is interested in potentially starting a blog and writing about some close aspect of their life, but does not have any idea what kind of blog they might want to start. Many people might want to get into blogging and start creating a website to present their ideas from, but many people do not know what niche to get into to get started. Hopefully, this article can suggest a few decent areas for people to be able to get into if they plan to blog as either a hobbie or a form of self-employment in the near future...
AspenTech Named a Leader in Asset Performance Management by Independent Analyst Firm
BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Verdantix Green Quadrant®: Asset Performance Management Solutions report. AspenTech’s asset performance management (APM) suite is acknowledged for its strengths in asset health monitoring and failure prediction, performance optimization, and asset lifecycle management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005085/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
GCCA: Cement and Concrete Industry Scales Up Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Efforts to Accelerate Decarbonisation
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- The Clean Energy Ministerial CCUS (CEM CCUS) and the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) have today, at the first-ever Global Clean Energy Action Forum (GCEAF), announced an agreement that will help scale up the deployment of carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) throughout the cement and concrete industry, in a move to stimulate innovation, investment and increase the pace of decarbonisation efforts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005359/en/ Major CCUS industry and government collaboration announced at Global Clean Energy Action Forum (GCEAF) in Pittsburgh, USA. Left to right: Thomas Guillot, CEO of the Global Cement and Concrete Association, Henriette Nesheim, Assistant Director General, Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy – and CEM CCUS Initiative Co-Lead from Norway, Brad Crabtree, Assistant Secretary, Fossil Energy and Carbon Management, US Department of Energy (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga
CAES Wins Contracts for Development of Next-Generation, Octa-Core, User-Selectable CPU for Space
CAES, a leader in advanced mission-critical electronics for aerospace and defence, announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. This next-generation, radiation-hardened device will allow users to select between the LEON5 SPARC V8 or NOEL-V RISC-V RV64 processor cores.
International Business Times
China Recruited Scientists From Top US Lab To Work On Their Military Technology: Report
Several former Chinese scientists who worked in the U.S. Los Alamos National Laboratory went back to China to advance the country's developments in hypersonic missile, drone technology and submarine programs, all of which present an array of global security risks today. A recently released report by Washington DC-based security firm...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Array Technologies debuts 2 new single-axis solar trackers
Array Technologies is launching two new single-axis solar tracker solutions, Array OmniTrack and Array STI H250, to expand its line of DuraTrack products. The OmniTrack, STI H250 and DuraTrack product lines address varying customer requirements, meets the changing needs of the utility-scale solar industry and meet the Inflation Reduction Act’s domestic sourcing content requirements.
bestnewsmonitoring.com
Weight Loss Dietary Supplements Market Analytical Outlook, Projection, And Forecast To 2030
Market.Biz has released a new research document on the Weight Loss Dietary Supplements market, which contains a bunch of answers with innovative solutions for current and upcoming business problems. Good exploitation of Weight Loss Dietary Supplements business analytics, that come from the results of an industry research dashboard. This exploration study is the go-to answer for Weight Loss Dietary Supplements industry experts, not surprisingly, It saves time, and gives new instinct and explanation about Weight Loss Dietary Supplements business which assists you with refining and clean showcasing and business technique. However it helps to build a powerful collection of marketing tools that give you an overview of the Weight Loss Dietary Supplements reports and metrics and helps you to monitor many metrics at once, so you can create, customize and share industry correlations.
Westinghouse Establishes Cooperation with Dozens of Polish Suppliers for the Construction of the First Polish Nuclear Power Plant
WARSAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company has signed Memoranda of Understanding with 22 companies in Poland. The MoUs, signed in the presence of the U.S. Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzeziński, allow for cooperation on the potential construction of AP1000 ® reactors in the first Polish nuclear power plant and other potential AP1000 plant projects in Central Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005223/en/ Westinghouse Electric Company has signed Memoranda of Understanding with 22 companies in Poland. (Photo: Business Wire)
