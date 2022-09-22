Read full article on original website
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
Celtics reportedly disciplining Ime Udoka for 'intimate and consensual relationship' with female staffer
The reason for Ime Udoka’s impending suspension from the Boston Celtics has been revealed. A report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski emerged on Wednesday night saying Udoka was going to be disciplined by the Celtics for a violation of franchise guidelines, with the head coach facing a likely suspension. The nature of the violation was not disclosed. However, a subsequent report from The Athletic's Shams Charania shared the reason for the discipline.
Paul Pierce Reacts to Ime Udoka Suspension Reports
The former Celtics forward doesn’t agree with recent reports of the coach’s potential punishment.
Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July
The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
Candidate to replace Ime Udoka as Celtics’ interim coach revealed
A candidate to serve as the Boston Celtics’ interim coach while Ime Udoka is suspended has been revealed. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell report on Wednesday night. He said that Udoka was facing a suspension for violating Celtics organizational guidelines. Woj later appeared on “SportsCenter” to discuss...
Celtics: Udoka suspended for 'multiple' policy violations
BOSTON (AP) — The reigning Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics suspended coach Ime Udoka after a months-long investigation by an outside law firm that found multiple violations of team policies but did not point to a larger cultural problem of sexual misconduct, owner Wyc Grousbeck said Friday. “We go to great lengths ... to run the organization with the central core value of respect and freedom in the workplace from harassment or any unwelcome attention,” Grousbeck said at a news conference. “This feels very much, to me, like one of a kind. That’s my personal belief. But I’ll have to...
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka will not resign with one-year suspension forthcoming
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is the latest big-name individual around the NBA to find himself mired in a
Celtics Hand Ime Udoka One-Year Suspension
Udoka reportedly engaged in an “improper” consensual relationship with a female member of the Boston staff.
5 coaches to replace Ime Udoka if Celtics suspension leads to firing
The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka has been suspended for the entire 2022-23 season for “violations of team protocols.” Keep in mind that he just led the franchise to the 2022 NBA Finals in his first season as head coach. Udoka was involved in an improper intimate...
NBA Head Coach Facing Season-Long Suspension for Relationship With Staff Member
An NBA head coach could miss the entire 2022-23 season. According to Andrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a year-long suspension for his role in an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff. The relationship is considered a violation of the Celtics' guidelines, and a formal announcement of the suspension could come as early as Thursday. If Udoka is suspended, assistant coach Joe Mazzulla could become the interim head coach, according to ESPN.
Breaking: NBA Coach Likely Suspended For Entire Season
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night the Boston Celtics plan to suspend head coach Ime Udoka for partaking in a consensual sexual relationship with a female staff member. On Thursday morning, Wojnarowski followed up with news of a potentially lengthy ban. According to the NBA insider, Udoka is expected to...
Celtics Brought in Law Firm to Investigate Ime Udoka's Violations of Team Policies Before Levying Season-Long Suspension
Friday, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens held a press conference to address the organization's decision to suspend Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for what's getting labeled an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female staff member. ...
Nia Long speaks out following fiancé Ime Udoka's suspension: I will 'focus on my children'
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence after her fiancé Ime Udoka, the head coach of the Boston Celtics, was embroiled in a scandal and suspended.
