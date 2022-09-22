ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toutle, WA

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

T-Birds Thump Tigers

TUM (Q1) — Logan Cole 15-yard run. TUM (Q2) — Alex Overbay 31-yard pass to David Malroy. CEN (Q3) — Blake Seymour 58-yard pass to Dustin Ingles. Rushing: TUM — Cole 11/91/2TD, Matheney 11/58/TD; CEN — Moshie Eport-Tartios 3/15. Passing: CEN — Tommie Billings 2-9/10,...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Beavers Bruise Their Way Past Loggers

T90 (Q1) – Dylan Spicer 3-yard run, Two-point conversion. T90 (Q2) – Randy Marti 7-yard run, Two-point conversion. T90 (Q2) – Tristan Whitaker 4-yard run, Two-point conversion. T90 (Q3) – Marti 5-yard run, Two-point conversion. T90 (Q3) – Spicer 29-yard run, Two-point conversion. ONY (Q4)...
ONALASKA, WA
Chronicle

70th Anniversary Announcement: LeRoy and Bertha Bluhm

Bertha (Muller) and LeRoy (Lee) Bluhm met at a Napavine High School game in February 1950. She was in her senior year, and he had just finished two years in the Navy. She was 18 and he was 20. They were married six months later, on Sept. 20. This week,...
NAPAVINE, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Death Notices: Sept. 22, 2022

• SANDRA S. OROURKE, 75, Vancouver, died Sept. 19 at Ray Hickey Hospice. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • RUTH A. PETERSON, 85, Longview, died Sept. 10 at Somerset Retirement Home and Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • VIOLA JANE...
CENTRALIA, WA
travelawaits.com

Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You

Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
SEATTLE, WA
KXL

Truck Hits, Damages I-5 Overpass In Southwest Washington

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A truck collided with the overpass on Interstate 5 northbound at State Route 506 near Toledo on Thursday morning. The crash happened around 10:00am. The northbound lanes were closed for more than four hours. The same overpass on the southbound side is currently being replaced...
CASTLE ROCK, WA
luxury-houses.net

Exquisite Gated Estate with Breathtaking Columbia River Views in Vancouver Listed at $4.795M

The Estate in Vancouver is a luxurious home of completely remodeled living space now available for sale. This home located at 7000 SE Riverside Dr, Vancouver, Washington; offering 04 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 7,373 square feet of living spaces. Call Lori Anderson-Benson – RE/MAX Equity Group (Phone: 360-241-0199) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Vancouver.
VANCOUVER, WA
probrewer.com

Turn-Key Portland Oregon Brewery for sale

Award-winning Portland-based brewery. 15 BBL brewhouse with 5000+ BBL capacity with taproom. Loyal customer base with established brands with distribution in Oregon and Washington. Newer American-made brewhouse and tanks. Canning-line, 3 head keg washing system, walk-in coolers, glycol chilling system, and all other equipment necessary to continue growth. Taproom and fully-operational kitchen included. $1,250,000 sales Long term building lease available. Will consider lease of equipment and space.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Northbound Lanes of I-5 Near Vader Reopen

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reopened all northbound lanes of Interstate 5 at milepost 60 around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. The lanes were closed earlier in the day after a log truck struck the state Route 506 overpass near the Vader and Toledo area. “As traffic begins to...
VADER, WA
pdxmonthly.com

Samantha Hess, Portland's OG Cuddling Professional, Is Calling It Quits

After nine years of snuggle sessions, Portland’s trailblazing professional cuddler says she’s calling it quits. Samantha Hess, a former personal trainer who was inspired to start her business in 2013 after reading about a farmers’ market entrepreneur who sold hugs for $2 a pop, had her official last cuddling bookings on Tuesday, September 20.
PORTLAND, OR
MyNorthwest.com

Sullivan: My experience with a lane splitter and why it is still illegal

A question for all motorcyclists today. Do you want to make it home alive?. Then stop lane splitting. I almost killed someone on Sunday. I was a blink of an eye away from hitting a motorcycle at 75 miles an hour on northbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma, dumping that rider on the pavement and leaving her for the convoy of other drivers, also going 75, right behind me.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Woodland Avenue Construction Set to Start Monday in Centralia

Starting on Monday, Sept. 26, Woodland Avenue in Centralia will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Monday through Friday until Oct. 28 so construction crews can install a new storm sewer and rebuild the road. Depending on the weather, the road closure might be extended. Woodland Avenue...
CENTRALIA, WA

