Tigers Stymie Titans With Second-Quarter Barrage
NAP (Q1) — Cael Stanley 6-yard run. NAP (Q2) — Demarest 35-yard pass to Colin Shields. NAP (Q2) — Demarest 39-yard pass to Karsen Denault. NAP (Q3) — Demarest 23-yard pass to Max O’Neill. Team StatsNAP PWV. First Downs 20 10. Rushing Yards 217 77.
T-Birds Thump Tigers
TUM (Q1) — Logan Cole 15-yard run. TUM (Q2) — Alex Overbay 31-yard pass to David Malroy. CEN (Q3) — Blake Seymour 58-yard pass to Dustin Ingles. Rushing: TUM — Cole 11/91/2TD, Matheney 11/58/TD; CEN — Moshie Eport-Tartios 3/15. Passing: CEN — Tommie Billings 2-9/10,...
T-Wolves Grind Away to Win Over Mountaineers
MWP (Q1) — Safety. MWP (Q1) – Carter Dantinne 19-yard run, Two-point conversion. RAI (Q3) – Hunter Howell 6-yard run, Two-point failed. MWP (Q3) – Dantinne 27-yard run, Two-point failed. Team StatsRAI MWP. Rushing Yards 124 154. Passing Yards 14130. Total Yards 265 184. Comp-Att-Int 10-18-0...
Chronicle
Beavers Bruise Their Way Past Loggers
T90 (Q1) – Dylan Spicer 3-yard run, Two-point conversion. T90 (Q2) – Randy Marti 7-yard run, Two-point conversion. T90 (Q2) – Tristan Whitaker 4-yard run, Two-point conversion. T90 (Q3) – Marti 5-yard run, Two-point conversion. T90 (Q3) – Spicer 29-yard run, Two-point conversion. ONY (Q4)...
Bearcats Dominate Trenches in Shutout of Wolves
WFW (Q1) — Gavin Fugate 19-yard pass to Cameron Amoroso. WFW (Q2) — Fugate 17-yard pass to Gage Brumfield. Rushing: WFW — Land 15/110/TD, Fugate 7/37/TD ; BH — Keagan Rongen 4/25. Passing: WFW — Fugate 18-24/269/3TD; BH — Jaxsen Beck 14-22/130. Receiving: WFW...
First-Minute Goal Gives W.F. West Rivalry Win Over Centralia
The Centralia soccer team’s wave of momentum from back-to-back league wins lasted fewer than 60 seconds in a rivalry context Thursday, as W.F. West struck right off the bat and rode out 4-0 winners at Tiger Stadium. “We came in with a gameplan of trying to go out there...
kptv.com
Glencoe HS senior makes school history as first female to score in varsity football game
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s not often that one student can tackle the challenge of competing in two different sports at once. In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 meets a senior from Glencoe High School who is doing just that. “What my dad always says is, I am...
Chronicle
70th Anniversary Announcement: LeRoy and Bertha Bluhm
Bertha (Muller) and LeRoy (Lee) Bluhm met at a Napavine High School game in February 1950. She was in her senior year, and he had just finished two years in the Navy. She was 18 and he was 20. They were married six months later, on Sept. 20. This week,...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Sept. 22, 2022
• SANDRA S. OROURKE, 75, Vancouver, died Sept. 19 at Ray Hickey Hospice. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • RUTH A. PETERSON, 85, Longview, died Sept. 10 at Somerset Retirement Home and Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • VIOLA JANE...
North Carolina woman prints her resume on a cake, has it delivered to Nike
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Denise Baldwin has been delivering for Instacart for about six months. "Orders come and go, so that's probably the hardest part is just getting enough orders in a day," Baldwin said. On Sept. 8 when she opened her Instacart app, an order had just come in...
travelawaits.com
Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You
Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
KXL
Truck Hits, Damages I-5 Overpass In Southwest Washington
CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A truck collided with the overpass on Interstate 5 northbound at State Route 506 near Toledo on Thursday morning. The crash happened around 10:00am. The northbound lanes were closed for more than four hours. The same overpass on the southbound side is currently being replaced...
luxury-houses.net
Exquisite Gated Estate with Breathtaking Columbia River Views in Vancouver Listed at $4.795M
The Estate in Vancouver is a luxurious home of completely remodeled living space now available for sale. This home located at 7000 SE Riverside Dr, Vancouver, Washington; offering 04 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 7,373 square feet of living spaces. Call Lori Anderson-Benson – RE/MAX Equity Group (Phone: 360-241-0199) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Vancouver.
probrewer.com
Turn-Key Portland Oregon Brewery for sale
Award-winning Portland-based brewery. 15 BBL brewhouse with 5000+ BBL capacity with taproom. Loyal customer base with established brands with distribution in Oregon and Washington. Newer American-made brewhouse and tanks. Canning-line, 3 head keg washing system, walk-in coolers, glycol chilling system, and all other equipment necessary to continue growth. Taproom and fully-operational kitchen included. $1,250,000 sales Long term building lease available. Will consider lease of equipment and space.
Chronicle
Northbound Lanes of I-5 Near Vader Reopen
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reopened all northbound lanes of Interstate 5 at milepost 60 around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. The lanes were closed earlier in the day after a log truck struck the state Route 506 overpass near the Vader and Toledo area. “As traffic begins to...
pdxmonthly.com
Samantha Hess, Portland's OG Cuddling Professional, Is Calling It Quits
After nine years of snuggle sessions, Portland’s trailblazing professional cuddler says she’s calling it quits. Samantha Hess, a former personal trainer who was inspired to start her business in 2013 after reading about a farmers’ market entrepreneur who sold hugs for $2 a pop, had her official last cuddling bookings on Tuesday, September 20.
MyNorthwest.com
Sullivan: My experience with a lane splitter and why it is still illegal
A question for all motorcyclists today. Do you want to make it home alive?. Then stop lane splitting. I almost killed someone on Sunday. I was a blink of an eye away from hitting a motorcycle at 75 miles an hour on northbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma, dumping that rider on the pavement and leaving her for the convoy of other drivers, also going 75, right behind me.
Chronicle
Woodland Avenue Construction Set to Start Monday in Centralia
Starting on Monday, Sept. 26, Woodland Avenue in Centralia will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Monday through Friday until Oct. 28 so construction crews can install a new storm sewer and rebuild the road. Depending on the weather, the road closure might be extended. Woodland Avenue...
