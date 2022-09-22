Read full article on original website
Related
State grants pardon to former Nye Commissioner convicted of bribery
When Justice Elissa Cadish asked Liakopoulos if he took responsibility for the actions that lead to his conviction, he said he felt pressured into making a promise to vote for the tax increase, but that “I should have been truthful with the lady, regardless of the circumstances.” The post State grants pardon to former Nye Commissioner convicted of bribery appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
2news.com
$5,000 Reward Being Offered In July Homicide Investigation
Sparks Police say they found a man inside a car who had been shot multiple times. The shooting happened on July 28th near Pyramid Way and north McCarran Blvd.
Joey Gilbert sanctioned for 'frivolous' lawsuit over Republican primary loss to Joe Lombardo
A judge ordered sanctions Wednesday against Reno attorney Joey Gilbert for his “frivolous” lawsuit claiming he beat Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican primary for Nevada governor. Gilbert must pay reasonable attorney fees to Lombardo. The sheriff's legal team has until Oct. 11 to submit a request for fees to the court;...
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old son
A woman accused of murdering her 7-year-old son and abandoning his body on a trail near Las Vegas will face her sentence this fall, according to a KLAS report. Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez will be handed her sentence on Nov. 16 after pleading guilty on Sept. 1 to charges of murder and child abuse, neglect, or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm, KLAS says after obtaining court documents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered for information on Sparks homicide
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) wanted in connection to a homicide in Sparks. The murder happened on July 28 around 8:30 p.m. Sparks Police responded to a call of someone shooting at...
2news.com
Reward Increased to $5,000 for Information on Deadly Shooting in Sparks
Secret Witness is now offering a $5,000 reward for information on a deadly shooting near north McCarran and Pyramid Way in Sparks. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on July 28th. When officers arrived on scene, they located an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car. He was...
Stop DUI director calls for MADD to leave Las Vegas
With DUI-related deaths rising in Las Vegas, Stop DUI Director Sandy Heverly called for Mothers Against Drunk Driving to stop increasing their presence in Southern Nevada.
Nevada Appeal
Women arrested in Carson on multiple felonies
Two California women were arrested earlier this week on multiple felony counts including burglary, grand larceny and theft. Darrian Williams, 29, and Aubrianna Thompkins, 26, were arrested after a customer at Smith’s supermarket reported her purse stolen from her shopping cart while she was distracted by one of the defendants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Las Vegas woman, 20, accused of murdering roommate, 63
A 20-year-old woman is accused of stabbing and killing an older woman she lived with, Las Vegas Metro police Lt. Jason Johansson confirmed Thursday.
‘Erratic, hostile and abusive,’ Workers describe Nevada prison director
A letter sent to Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak from employees at the Nevada Department of Corrections describes a toxic work environment and unprofessional behavior by Director Charles Daniels.
8newsnow.com
Nevada man convicted of distributing fentanyl out of barbershop
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Sparks man has been found guilty by a jury for the distribution of the deadly synthetic opioid, fentanyl. Following a five-day trial, Jamie Collazo Munoz, aka “Chivo,” 36, was found guilty of two counts of distribution of fentanyl, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The ruling came on Friday, Sept.16.
Deadly shooting at Las Vegas senior apartment complex considered ‘accidental discharge’: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the south valley is being investigated as an accidental shooting, Las Vegas Metro police said. The shooting Sept. 9 at Ensemble Senior Apartments, which left 62-year-old Valerie Whitaker dead, took place when a gun was fired and a bullet went through a wall, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Las Vegas man accused of DUI drove onto wrong side of road, slammed into parked car, killing driver: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of causing a deadly crash early Thursday morning was showing signs of impairment at the scene, Las Vegas Metro police said. Prentiss Bates, 50, allegedly hit a raised median, crossed onto the wrong side of the road, and crashed into the front of a parked car, killing its […]
mynews4.com
Gov. Sisolak proclaims Nevada's Native American Day
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Silver State is home to the Great Basin Native American tribes, such as the Northern Paiute, Southern Paiute, Washoe, and Western Shoshone. To celebrate and honor Nevada's Indian tribes, Governor Steve Sisolak announced his proclamation of Sept. 23 as Native American Day in Nevada.
Nevada County Sheriff declines to address rumors surrounding Kiely Rodni's death
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office is not providing any further information — including to dispel possible rumors — while the investigation into the death of Truckee teen Kiely Rodni is still open. Kiely, 16, was found dead in her car in Prosser Creek Reservoir on Aug. 21. She went missing Aug. 6 from a large party...
1 in 4 Nevada renters paying $250 more monthly rent; 5% paying $500 more
Monthly rent went up $250 or more in the past year for more than one out of every four renters in Nevada, according to a report released on Friday.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada DMV discusses late fees for expired car registration
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For a while, it was valid to use Covid as a reason for new out-of-state residents not changing over their car registration when relocating to Nevada. The DMV here was closed from March 17 to June 14, 2020. And then people had to wait months just to get an appointment to visit a DMV.
thefallonpost.org
Investigation Ongoing into Staff Death at the High School
Today at 12:25 p.m. the high school entered lockdown while staff and Fallon Police Department investigated an incident in the high school office. The school remained in lockdown until it was determined that there was no threat to students or staff. After lifting the lockdown, students finished out the school day.
2 men accused of selling pounds of meth, heroin across Las Vegas valley
Two men face drug charges for allegedly selling large amounts of heroin and methamphetamine across the Las Vegas valley, federal prosecutors said.
2news.com
Area Police See Increase in Sideshows, Warn of Dangers
Sideshows continue to be a problem in our community. Police tell us street racing has been happening in Reno for quite some time, but these new gatherings are something entirely different. Officers first started noticing them around spring time and are now worried about how dangerous they appear to be...
Comments / 0