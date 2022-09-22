ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

The Nevada Independent

State grants pardon to former Nye Commissioner convicted of bribery

When Justice Elissa Cadish asked Liakopoulos if he took responsibility for the actions that lead to his conviction, he said he felt pressured into making a promise to vote for the tax increase, but that “I should have been truthful with the lady, regardless of the circumstances.”  The post State grants pardon to former Nye Commissioner convicted of bribery appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NYE COUNTY, NV
Lavinia Thompson

Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old son

A woman accused of murdering her 7-year-old son and abandoning his body on a trail near Las Vegas will face her sentence this fall, according to a KLAS report. Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez will be handed her sentence on Nov. 16 after pleading guilty on Sept. 1 to charges of murder and child abuse, neglect, or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm, KLAS says after obtaining court documents.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reward offered for information on Sparks homicide

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) wanted in connection to a homicide in Sparks. The murder happened on July 28 around 8:30 p.m. Sparks Police responded to a call of someone shooting at...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Reward Increased to $5,000 for Information on Deadly Shooting in Sparks

Secret Witness is now offering a $5,000 reward for information on a deadly shooting near north McCarran and Pyramid Way in Sparks. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on July 28th. When officers arrived on scene, they located an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car. He was...
SPARKS, NV
Nevada Appeal

Women arrested in Carson on multiple felonies

Two California women were arrested earlier this week on multiple felony counts including burglary, grand larceny and theft. Darrian Williams, 29, and Aubrianna Thompkins, 26, were arrested after a customer at Smith’s supermarket reported her purse stolen from her shopping cart while she was distracted by one of the defendants.
CARSON, CA
8newsnow.com

Nevada man convicted of distributing fentanyl out of barbershop

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Sparks man has been found guilty by a jury for the distribution of the deadly synthetic opioid, fentanyl. Following a five-day trial, Jamie Collazo Munoz, aka “Chivo,” 36, was found guilty of two counts of distribution of fentanyl, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The ruling came on Friday, Sept.16.
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Gov. Sisolak proclaims Nevada's Native American Day

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Silver State is home to the Great Basin Native American tribes, such as the Northern Paiute, Southern Paiute, Washoe, and Western Shoshone. To celebrate and honor Nevada's Indian tribes, Governor Steve Sisolak announced his proclamation of Sept. 23 as Native American Day in Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada DMV discusses late fees for expired car registration

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For a while, it was valid to use Covid as a reason for new out-of-state residents not changing over their car registration when relocating to Nevada. The DMV here was closed from March 17 to June 14, 2020. And then people had to wait months just to get an appointment to visit a DMV.
NEVADA STATE
thefallonpost.org

Investigation Ongoing into Staff Death at the High School

Today at 12:25 p.m. the high school entered lockdown while staff and Fallon Police Department investigated an incident in the high school office. The school remained in lockdown until it was determined that there was no threat to students or staff. After lifting the lockdown, students finished out the school day.
FALLON, NV
2news.com

Area Police See Increase in Sideshows, Warn of Dangers

Sideshows continue to be a problem in our community. Police tell us street racing has been happening in Reno for quite some time, but these new gatherings are something entirely different. Officers first started noticing them around spring time and are now worried about how dangerous they appear to be...
RENO, NV

