Oneonta, AL

Alabama grandfather facing charges after 2-year-old boy dies in hot car

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
ONEONTA, Ala. — An Alabama man is facing charges after his 2-year-old grandson died after being left in a hot car on Tuesday, authorities said.

William Wiesman, 56, of Oneonta, is facing warrants for reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, WIAT-TV reported. His grandson, Ian Wiesman, was found in a truck outside Kid’s Campus Inc., at 3:06 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, according to the television station.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey said investigators determined that Wiesman picked up his grandson that morning, went to his place of business and left the child in his truck.

Casey said that Wiesman returned to his truck several times and even drove the vehicle, believing he had dropped the boy at the day care center, WBRC-TV reported.

Oneonta police Chief Charles Clifton said family members of the toddler found the child in the truck, AL.com reported.

“As a result of his behavior and his acts, the child died from a prolonged exposure to heat,” Casey told reporters.

Casey, who has two children, said her “heart breaks for this family.”

“As a mom, I don’t think anybody ever understands it,” Casey told reporters. “I didn’t sleep last night. I don’t understand it.”

At least 29 children left inside vehicles have died this year in the U.S., including six this month, according to kidsandcars.org. It was one of three hot car deaths reported on Tuesday, the website reported.

According to WIAT, a 6-month-old baby died on June 27 after being left for hours in a hot car in Cullman. Two people -- Lauren Whittle and Vinton Rockwell -- were arrested and charged with manslaughter, according to the television station.

©2022 Cox Media Group

