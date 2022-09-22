ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

NBC Sports

Bills' Micah Hyde out for rest of season due to neck injury

The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their top defensive players for the rest of the year. Safety Micah Hyde will be placed on injured reserve due to a recent neck injury, ending his season, according to his agent, Jack Bechta. Bechta said that Hyde is expected to make...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's the broadcast map for Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 3

The Miami Dolphins’ Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium is limited to only a portion of viewers in the United States this weekend. Mike McDaniel’s team enters this week having completed a comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. Miami’s defense was worrisome for most of the game, giving up 38 points, but they also made two big fourth-down stops. At the same time, Tua Tagovailoa’s unit looked to find their groove, scoring five touchdowns in their last six drives.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL upholds one-game suspension for Bills OL Bobby Hart

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart had his one-game suspension upheld by the NFL. The NFL and NFLPA jointly announced that verdict on Thursday. Following Buffalo’s Week 2 meeting on Monday against the Tennessee Titans, the league announced that Hart had been suspended. Per a NFL release, Hart swung a punch at a Titans player after the 41-7 final and missed, hitting a coach instead.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Inside the Box Score: Key stats from Penn State’s win vs. Central Michigan

It is difficult to argue with the performance of any team that wins a game by a final score of 33-14, but it is possible to argue Penn State did not have its best performance against Central Michigan in Week 4. Some of the team and individual stats may not blow anybody away, but there were some encouraging developments sprinkled across Penn State’s 33-14 victory over Central Michigan on Saturday. The running game saw another freshman step up in a big way and the secondary got a huge showing from one of its top recruits from the Class of 2021. And...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

