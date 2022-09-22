Read full article on original website
How the Bills can stop the Dolphins' explosive passing game
It is unclear what the Buffalo Bills collectively thought when they first saw their 2022 regular-season schedule, with the Miami Dolphins as their Week 3 matchup. As Buffalo beat its AFC East rival in both games last season by combined scores of 61-11, perhaps there wasn’t much thought about it at all.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa speaks out on monumental matchup vs. Josh Allen, Bills
The Miami Dolphins are set to host the Buffalo Bills in the only battle of unbeaten teams on the NFL schedule for Week 3. Not many are surprised that the Bills have looked as good as they have and are undefeated. But the Dolphins have already surpassed expectation for a lot of people, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.
ESPN
Buffalo Bills rule out CB Dane Jackson, safety Micah Hyde, DTs Jordan Phillips, Ed Oliver vs. Miami Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills will be without multiple defensive starters Sunday for the early AFC East battle at the Miami Dolphins, as cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), safety Micah Hyde (neck) and defensive tackles Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and Ed Oliver (ankle) have been ruled out. The Bills are...
NBC Sports
Bills' Micah Hyde out for rest of season due to neck injury
The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their top defensive players for the rest of the year. Safety Micah Hyde will be placed on injured reserve due to a recent neck injury, ending his season, according to his agent, Jack Bechta. Bechta said that Hyde is expected to make...
With newly-minted player of the week award, Dolphins’ Tagovailoa prepares for test vs. Bills
After rewriting the franchise and NFL record books last weekend, what can Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa do for an encore performance?
Report: Suspended Bills OL Bobby Hart says Titans' Jeffery Simmons spit on him
Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart was suspended by the NFL following the team’s 41-7 win against the Tennessee Titans. Hart has gone on to appeal the suspension. During that process, some more details were revealed. According Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, Hart made the claim that Titans defense...
Buffalo Bills rule out Micah Hyde, two others out for Sunday
Buffalo won’t have safety Micah Hyde or defensive tackle Jordan Phillips for Sunday’s game at Miami, Bills coach Sean McDermott
Titans LT Taylor Lewan reportedly out for 2022 season with knee injury
Bad news hit the Tennessee Titans after Taylor Lewan's podcast confirmed the left tackle will miss the rest of the 2022 season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport effectively endorsed the report by quote-tweeting the podcast's initial tweet. Lewan, 31, injured his knee in the Titans' Week 2 loss to the Buffalo...
Here's the broadcast map for Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 3
The Miami Dolphins’ Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium is limited to only a portion of viewers in the United States this weekend. Mike McDaniel’s team enters this week having completed a comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. Miami’s defense was worrisome for most of the game, giving up 38 points, but they also made two big fourth-down stops. At the same time, Tua Tagovailoa’s unit looked to find their groove, scoring five touchdowns in their last six drives.
NFL upholds one-game suspension for Bills OL Bobby Hart
Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart had his one-game suspension upheld by the NFL. The NFL and NFLPA jointly announced that verdict on Thursday. Following Buffalo’s Week 2 meeting on Monday against the Tennessee Titans, the league announced that Hart had been suspended. Per a NFL release, Hart swung a punch at a Titans player after the 41-7 final and missed, hitting a coach instead.
There is a difference between the Miami Dolphins in 2022 and last 3 years
The Miami Dolphins will face division rival Buffalo on Sunday and already fans are gearing up for a big game that could go a lot of different ways. A lot of talk has surrounded the team’s inability to beat the Bills over the last three years and the last seven games.
Halftime Report: Grambling State vs. Bethune Cookman
Halftime report of the Grambling State versus Bethune-Cookman football game in Week 4 of HBCU football action.
Inside the Box Score: Key stats from Penn State’s win vs. Central Michigan
It is difficult to argue with the performance of any team that wins a game by a final score of 33-14, but it is possible to argue Penn State did not have its best performance against Central Michigan in Week 4. Some of the team and individual stats may not blow anybody away, but there were some encouraging developments sprinkled across Penn State’s 33-14 victory over Central Michigan on Saturday. The running game saw another freshman step up in a big way and the secondary got a huge showing from one of its top recruits from the Class of 2021. And...
CBS Sports
Dolphins vs. Bills: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Buffalo Bills are 9-3 against the Miami Dolphins since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Bills and Miami will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
