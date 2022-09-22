Letter: Overturn of Roe shows need for Equal Rights Amendment

To paraphrase the scriptures, the Supreme Court giveth and the Supreme Court taketh away.

Just like that, Roe v. Wade, the holy grail of pro-choice believers, is no more — gone. Five justices of the SCOTUS have decided that women are, at best, not entitled to the same rights as men; that we are not allowed control over our own bodies.

Just short months ago, the cry was that the government could not force people to get vaccinated against COVID: “It’s my body!” was the argument.

Where are they now? Why doesn’t that apply to pregnant women?

Women, we must face the ugly truth. Under the laws of the United States of America, supposedly the greatest bastion of freedom in the world, women are not equal to men. Until the ERA is recognized as the 28th Amendment, we have no claim for equality under the law. Five Supreme Court justices with the power to overturn Roe have proven this.

So what do we do now?

Women are protesting in the streets, demanding protection from unfair abortion laws sprouting up all over the country. They’re fighting the wrong fight. Abortion should not be the issue; equality should be the issue. We need the 28th Amendment.

To get that, our best weapon is to vote for pro-ERA/28th Amendment candidates. Let candidates know that they must be pro-equality or they won’t get our vote. We must elect these candidates to every level of government, from the U.S. president to local councils. This action does not make us partisan; it is voting our convictions.

Our only other course of action is to demand the removal of some of those five judges who took away our freedom to control our own bodies. Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh could be impeached for previous sexual impropriety — and if found guilty, removed. Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch both lied at their confirmation hearings when asked if they would vote to remove Roe v. Wade. Surely that should have repercussions.

Of course, we could change the U.S. Constitution to eliminate life terms for Supreme Court justices, but I wouldn’t hold my breath on that one. If something is not done, however, women face about 30 to 40 years of decisions similar to Roe v. Wade, decisions that will weaken our fight for equality and other issues that concern women.

We must have the 28th Amendment now.

Linda Hardy

Rocky Mount