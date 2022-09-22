Read full article on original website
A letter to a billionaire sparked a W.Va. economic windfall
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Driving back home from a West Virginia University research and technology department session, Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, was inspired to write a longshot “come to West Virginia″ letter to nine global billionaire investors, including Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett. “It started out with...
Delaware’s inland bays contribute to state's economy
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — The fiery reflection of a sunset on the bay. The misty sea breeze that rushes past while boating through the inlet. The regal flight of a heron across the verdant marsh. For many, experiencing Delaware’s inland bays can be priceless.
Shapiro wages drama-free Pa. campaign amid big personalities
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tweet:. Pennsylvania Democrat Josh Shapiro is waging a drama-free campaign for governor in a high-drama year. His style will test whether he can energize Democrats against Republican Doug Mastriano, whom many in the party view as a threat to abortion rights and democratic elections.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Wheeling (West Virginia) Streetscape project
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice joined state Department of Transportation officials Friday for a ceremony to celebrate the start of a major project to improve safety and beautify downtown Wheeling’s streets. Work is scheduled to begin the second week of October on the nearly $32...
New WVU Medicine Children's Hospital celebrated with ribbon cutting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Leaders from WVU Medicine and the State of West Virginia gathered Saturday on the campus of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital to cut the ribbon on the new 150-bed, $215 million WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, marking an historic moment that will revolutionize healthcare for the children and women of the state and region.
Aquatic Center inside.jpg
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) - – Gov. Justice announced Thursday that West Virginia has submi…
Aquatic Center.jpg
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) - – Gov. Justice announced Thursday that West Virginia has submi…
Morrisey NEW.jpg
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a re…
Lula Rosalee Richards
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lula Rosalee Richards, 81, of Mt. Clare, WV, passed away on Th…
