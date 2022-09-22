ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

houstoniamag.com

How Paradise Palace Is Changing Houston’s Nightlife Scene

No sections. No bottle service. No hierarchy. Just dancing. This is the ethos of Paradise Palace, the new social club in East Downtown that redefines Houston’s club culture. Located in the building that once housed LA-based arcade bar EightyTwo, the new club boasts a vibrant aesthetic that fuses classical elements of ancient Greece with South Beach Miami. It welcomed thousands of patrons across two weekends back in late July and has continued to find success by introducing new and under-recognized music genres to the city’s nightlife scene.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Sing Loud with live piano players at Pete’s Dueling Piano bar downtown

HOUSTON - Part concert, part bar, but it is always a party with live piano players. Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar was founded in 1992 in Austin, with locations in Chicago and Houston since 2009. This unique experience has gotten even more popular with live piano players, loud singing and...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Pizza vending machines make their debut in Houston

HOUSTON — Pizza fans – listen up!. The delicious delicacy just got more convenient! You can now get a hot, fresh pie straight from a vending machine in a new craze coming to Houston. The sights, the sounds, and the smells of Downtown Houston don't typically make your...
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

10 Houston-Area Antique Shops That Never Get Old

From imported items to one-of-a-kind vintage finds, it’s out with the new and in with the old. Thrifting is in, from shopping second-hand vintage clothes that model forgotten times to collecting accent furnishings or colorful trinkets. Another way to embrace a vintage style is through antiquing. There’s no better feeling than looking for—and scoring—one-of-a-kind items that become the perfect staple piece in your home.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Whenever she hears a beat she starts moving!

HOUSTON (KIAH) – She may not be in kindergarten just yet, but she has the twinkle toes that just won’t stop! 4 year old Houston native Maya Dagan is a dancing force to be reckoned with, and her talent is already receiving national attention. Maya is a 4...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Milano Nail Spa now open in the Heights

Tom Tran, an immigrant who first arrived in Houston in 1990, is now one of the biggest players in the nail industry nationwide. His latest venture, Milano Nail Spa - The Heights, features 10,000 sq. Ft. of space, more than 120 top nail technicians, 20 receptionists, and seating for 100 customers at a time. It is the largest salon-spa of its kind in Texas and possibly the U.S.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

100 Black Men Houston host ‘100 Knights in Shining Armor Gala’

This Friday, 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston Chapter Inc. is hosting its ‘100 Knights in Shining Armor 2022 Black Tie Gala in support of its programs and in celebration of its volunteers. The event will take place at the Ballroom at Bayou Place and kick off at 7p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston tween is the star of Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay’

HOUSTON – Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ is the hugely successful live-action-comedy series that has turned Houston rapper and social media influencer Alaya High into tween superstardom!. Lay Lay is in town for a very special event, and she joined Houston Life to chat about her...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

How Hispanics helped slaves escape to Mexico on the Underground Railroad

Galveston - This Hispanic Heritage month we’re highlighting the history of Latinos and their part in helping slaves escape. When we think of the history of slavery in Texas we think of Juneteenth in Galveston, but I met up with a couple of historians who say the history begins even further South because decades before Juneteenth, Hispanics were helping enslaved black people escape to Mexico.
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Clutch City Cluckers rolling into Spring with new food truck 🍗

HOUSTON – Clutch City Cluckers will open its sixth location in Spring on Oct. 1. The food truck will serve its signature hot chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders and loaded fries. A grand opening event will be held 11 a.m. to midnight (or sell out) Oct. 1 and Oct. 2....
SPRING, TX
papercitymag.com

Texas Children’s Hospital Gets a Monumental $10 Million Gift — Houston’s Oldest Women’s Organization Steps Up For Neurological Research

Dr. Huda Zoghbi addresses the gathering at the Blue Bird Circle Know Your Clinic Day at the Duncan NRI at Texas Children's Hospital. (Photo courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital) In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the Blue Bird Circle, Houston’s oldest organization of women volunteering their time and efforts to...
HOUSTON, TX
Explore Houston

Why did Krispy cream fail in Houston ?

I can tell you that A LOT rides on how well the franchise licensee (franchise owner) understands the company they are buying into. A ton of nationally successful brands will fail in a new market if there is not support from the company in terms of Marketing and Advertising and support infrastructure. Most companies will gladly take your money in franchise fees, especially if the liability for success is not on their shoulders. Basically, if the franchise operator does know the ins and outs of how the company is structured, they can sometimes be left stranded in an isolated market with little support from the company they bought into. Krispy Kreme has some more complex machinery that has to be maintained as well. If you can’t get a tech out to fix it because the nearest one is in MS, that HOT NOW light is either not coming on, or will be false advertising.
HOUSTON, TX

