Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Katy Mills adds two stores and a well known restaurantCovering KatyKaty, TX
Gun waiving man frightens people shopping in Cinco RanchCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
houstoniamag.com
How Paradise Palace Is Changing Houston’s Nightlife Scene
No sections. No bottle service. No hierarchy. Just dancing. This is the ethos of Paradise Palace, the new social club in East Downtown that redefines Houston’s club culture. Located in the building that once housed LA-based arcade bar EightyTwo, the new club boasts a vibrant aesthetic that fuses classical elements of ancient Greece with South Beach Miami. It welcomed thousands of patrons across two weekends back in late July and has continued to find success by introducing new and under-recognized music genres to the city’s nightlife scene.
fox26houston.com
Sing Loud with live piano players at Pete’s Dueling Piano bar downtown
HOUSTON - Part concert, part bar, but it is always a party with live piano players. Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar was founded in 1992 in Austin, with locations in Chicago and Houston since 2009. This unique experience has gotten even more popular with live piano players, loud singing and...
KHOU
Pizza vending machines make their debut in Houston
HOUSTON — Pizza fans – listen up!. The delicious delicacy just got more convenient! You can now get a hot, fresh pie straight from a vending machine in a new craze coming to Houston. The sights, the sounds, and the smells of Downtown Houston don't typically make your...
Eat of the Week: A Tex-Mex-Indian taco worth the drive
Twisted Turban's menu marries the flavors of South and Southeast Asia with Texan and Mexican staples.
houstoniamag.com
10 Houston-Area Antique Shops That Never Get Old
From imported items to one-of-a-kind vintage finds, it’s out with the new and in with the old. Thrifting is in, from shopping second-hand vintage clothes that model forgotten times to collecting accent furnishings or colorful trinkets. Another way to embrace a vintage style is through antiquing. There’s no better feeling than looking for—and scoring—one-of-a-kind items that become the perfect staple piece in your home.
These Texas chocolate shops named among best chocolate shops in the nation
Chocolate, everybody loves it... unless you don't and that's okay.
cw39.com
Whenever she hears a beat she starts moving!
HOUSTON (KIAH) – She may not be in kindergarten just yet, but she has the twinkle toes that just won’t stop! 4 year old Houston native Maya Dagan is a dancing force to be reckoned with, and her talent is already receiving national attention. Maya is a 4...
fox26houston.com
Milano Nail Spa now open in the Heights
Tom Tran, an immigrant who first arrived in Houston in 1990, is now one of the biggest players in the nail industry nationwide. His latest venture, Milano Nail Spa - The Heights, features 10,000 sq. Ft. of space, more than 120 top nail technicians, 20 receptionists, and seating for 100 customers at a time. It is the largest salon-spa of its kind in Texas and possibly the U.S.
defendernetwork.com
100 Black Men Houston host ‘100 Knights in Shining Armor Gala’
This Friday, 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston Chapter Inc. is hosting its ‘100 Knights in Shining Armor 2022 Black Tie Gala in support of its programs and in celebration of its volunteers. The event will take place at the Ballroom at Bayou Place and kick off at 7p.m.
Where to shop for Mexican and Latin American food in Houston
From grocery stores to small markets, here's where to find spices, baked goods and more.
Eater
Houston’s Kulture Is More Than a Restaurant. It’s an Incubator and Performance Space for Black Chefs.
On a hot night in June, Kulture, a restaurant-turned-community gathering venue, came to life at the corner where Capitol Street meets Avenida De Las Americas in Downtown Houston. A live band with a steel drummer, keyboardist, and guitar player provided the soundtrack as a group of stilt dancers performed in...
Click2Houston.com
Houston tween is the star of Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay’
HOUSTON – Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ is the hugely successful live-action-comedy series that has turned Houston rapper and social media influencer Alaya High into tween superstardom!. Lay Lay is in town for a very special event, and she joined Houston Life to chat about her...
fox26houston.com
How Hispanics helped slaves escape to Mexico on the Underground Railroad
Galveston - This Hispanic Heritage month we’re highlighting the history of Latinos and their part in helping slaves escape. When we think of the history of slavery in Texas we think of Juneteenth in Galveston, but I met up with a couple of historians who say the history begins even further South because decades before Juneteenth, Hispanics were helping enslaved black people escape to Mexico.
Click2Houston.com
Clutch City Cluckers rolling into Spring with new food truck 🍗
HOUSTON – Clutch City Cluckers will open its sixth location in Spring on Oct. 1. The food truck will serve its signature hot chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders and loaded fries. A grand opening event will be held 11 a.m. to midnight (or sell out) Oct. 1 and Oct. 2....
5 of Houston's most picturesque patios for fall dining and drinking
These attractive al fresco spaces provide just the right atmosphere for outdoor dining.
5 new additions to the Texas Renaissance Festival
The Texas Renaissance festival has added five new features. (Courtesy Texas Renaissance Festival) The Texas Renaissance Festival will be coming to Todd Mission for a new season from Oct. 8-Nov. 27. Celebrating 48 years, the festival has added a variety of new features from new vendors to new performances. “We...
papercitymag.com
Texas Children’s Hospital Gets a Monumental $10 Million Gift — Houston’s Oldest Women’s Organization Steps Up For Neurological Research
Dr. Huda Zoghbi addresses the gathering at the Blue Bird Circle Know Your Clinic Day at the Duncan NRI at Texas Children's Hospital. (Photo courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital) In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the Blue Bird Circle, Houston’s oldest organization of women volunteering their time and efforts to...
Why did Krispy cream fail in Houston ?
I can tell you that A LOT rides on how well the franchise licensee (franchise owner) understands the company they are buying into. A ton of nationally successful brands will fail in a new market if there is not support from the company in terms of Marketing and Advertising and support infrastructure. Most companies will gladly take your money in franchise fees, especially if the liability for success is not on their shoulders. Basically, if the franchise operator does know the ins and outs of how the company is structured, they can sometimes be left stranded in an isolated market with little support from the company they bought into. Krispy Kreme has some more complex machinery that has to be maintained as well. If you can’t get a tech out to fix it because the nearest one is in MS, that HOT NOW light is either not coming on, or will be false advertising.
Houston's best fishing spots?
I’m a beginner into fishing. Looking forward to know good fishing spots. Thanks in advance.
Click2Houston.com
The ‘Galveston Diet’: How one Houston-area doctor is revolutionizing menopause care
HOUSTON – Ladies, if you’re in your mid-30s or older, and you’re noticing what seems to be weird symptoms, it could be perimenopause. A local doctor is gaining international fanbase for her nutrition-based plan to fight symptoms, and it all started with her own journey to lose weight in her 40s.
