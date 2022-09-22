ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dcnewsnow.com

Shelter in place lifted after shooting at shopping center

The Fairfax County Police Department said it believed someone fired a pistol into a busy shopping center Friday, hitting two cars. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/virginia/people-told-to-shelter-in-place-after-gunfire-in-fairfax-county/
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Maryland Sports
Gaithersburg, MD
Education
City
Gaithersburg, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Suspect indicted with 17 charges in series of homeless shootings

The man accused of a series of attacks against homeless men in Washington, D.C. and New York City in March was indicted with 17 total charges. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/suspect-indicted-with-17-charges-in-series-of-homeless-shootings/
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy