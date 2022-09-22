ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

thefastmode.com

Orange, Netskope to Deliver SSE Solution Embedded into Orange Telco Cloud Platform

Orange Business Services, a global network-native digital services company, Orange Cyberdefense, a leading cybersecurity services provider, and Netskope, a leader in secure access service edge (SASE), are partnering to deliver a new SSE (Security Service Edge) solution embedded into the Orange Telco Cloud Platform. The enhanced solution is designed to...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

DriveNets Expands its Network Cloud Ecosystem with ZR/ZR+ Optics

DriveNets, the networking software company, announced that DriveNets Network Cloud is the first DDC/DDBR (Disaggregated Distributed Chassis/Backbone Router) to support ZR/ZR+ optics as native transceivers that can be inserted into any Network Cloud-supported white boxes from leading ODMs such as UfiSpace and Edgecore. Supported transceivers are from Coherent, Acacia, now...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

How 6G Will Revolutionise the Business Landscape Featured

This year, it’s expected that 5G connections will exceed 1 billion, with 5G fast becoming the wireless network standard for mobile consumers. As we see the expansion of 5G continue at pace, simultaneously research is ongoing into the next generation of wireless technology – 6G, which is set to be a key business enabler of the future.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thales
thefastmode.com

Lifemote at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup Leverages Cloud AI for Instant Wi-Fi Insights

In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Lifemote, an AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics solution provider on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana: Which...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

L3Harris Selected As Member of Air Force Advanced Battle Management System Digital Infrastructure Consortium

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- The U.S. Department of the Air Force’s Rapid Capabilities Office selected L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) as one of five industry partners chartered to design, develop and deploy the digital infrastructure that will enable advanced battle management and command-and-control capabilities for the Air Force and Space Force. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005049/en/ As a member of the Advanced Battle Management Systems Digital Infrastructure Consortium, L3Harris will help define the capabilities and criteria to enable the U.S. Air Force’s vision for Joint All-Domain Command and Control. (Graphic: L3Harris)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thefastmode.com

Vodafone to Develop Satellite Tech to Locate IoT Devices & Autonomous Vehicles within Centimetres

Vodafone and Topcon Positioning Group are developing a new mass-market precise positioning system that will locate Internet of Things (IoT) devices, machinery, and vehicles with a greater degree of accuracy than using only individual global navigation satellites systems (GNSS). Vehicles, scooters, and even robot lawn mowers can be securely monitored...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esim#Iot Devices#Sim#Consumer Electronics#Bics#Iot
thefastmode.com

DT, Orange, Telefónica, Vodafone & MATSUKO Develop Platform for Immersive 3D Experiences

Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica and Vodafone together with the deep tech company MATSUKO develop easy-to-use platform for immersive 3D experiences merging virtuality with reality. Advances in connectivity, thanks to 5G and edge computing technology offered by telecom operators, make it possible to achieve smooth and natural movement of holograms,...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

triPica at DTW 2022: SaaS BSS Platform Provider Demos with Bouygues Telecom and Thales

In conjunction with recently concluded Digital Transformation World 2022, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Mathieu Horn, CEO of triPica on the company's participation at the event and some of their key showcases. Ariana: Which summit did triPica participate in?. Mathieu: triPica joined TMForum’s Digital Transformation...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Telenor Norway Partners with Infosys to Accelerate IT Modernization

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced its collaboration with Telenor Norway, Telenor's wholly owned Norwegian telecommunications operator, in its business transformation program to become a digital telecommunications company. Through this engagement, Infosys will accelerate Telenor Norway's modernization journey while supporting its 'Beyond Connectivity' strategy. This...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Building control startup PassiveLogic inks partnership with Nvidia, secures $15M

The investment represents a major vote of confidence in PassiveLogic, considering that the startup hasn’t released any products to the public yet (although a beta’s planned for later this year). Nvidia was perhaps won over by PassiveLogic’s go-to-market strategy, which netted the startup contractual commitments for the first two years of sales and distribution partners that plan to include PassiveLogic’s platform in construction and retrofit projects.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Fujitsu Acquires Leading New Zealand Cybersecurity Firm InPhySec

Fujitsu and Fujitsu Australia and New Zealand have moved to strengthen their security services capabilities with the acquisition of New Zealand cyber security company InPhySec. This move marks the latest milestone in Fujitsu's global M&A strategy and builds upon services offered by recently acquired firms Versor, oobe, and Enable Professional...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Ekinops, Lanner Deploy Immersive NFV Virtualization Environment

Ekinops in partnership with the leading networking hardware provider, Lanner Electronics, has deployed an immersive virtualization environment for staff and students at l'École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS), a constituent of the Université du Québec network. Ekinops has delivered a bespoke, turnkey package to support teaching...
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

Huawei Unveils Upgraded Capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution

Huawei unveiled the upgraded capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution at the summit entitled "Intelligent Cloud-Network, Leading Digital Innovation", held during HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 Bangkok. The capabilities cover three major scenarios — CloudFabric, CloudWAN, and CloudCampus — and were created in an effort to meet customers' changing requirements. Huawei also...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Ericsson Boosts its Service Continuity Offering with More than 200 AI Apps

Ericsson has strengthened its Service Continuity offering with a suite of more than 200 Artificial Intelligence applications (AI apps) that will help communications service providers (CSPs) boost the efficiency and resilience of their mobile networks. In a world where connectivity has become a necessity, automation enabled by these AI apps...
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

BAI's Research Reveals Strong Industry Support for Smart Communities

BAI Communications (BAI), a global shared communications infrastructure provider, published a new report revealing organisations’ support for building smart communities is high but upgrading the network infrastructure necessary to enable them is a key challenge. The report titled: The building blocks of smarter, more connected communities: Smart communities report...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

SmartCow Unveils New E2E Solutions for Smart cities with 5G Functionality

SmartCow, an AI engineering company specializing in video analytics and AIoT devices, announced two robust ‘end to end’ solutions for smart cities: Mars, an AI edge embedded box PC; and SuperCam, the powerful all-in-one AI camera, both built on the latest NVIDIA® Jetson AGX OrinTM. The two...
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

Veea Edge Platform Helps Cable Operators Extend Fiber Reach

Veea announced Veea's virtual Trusted Broadband Access (vTBA) solution that runs on Veea Edge Platform VeeaHub products. VeeaHub® enables cable operators to offer new services such as user device-based subscriptions that are not tied to a specific location or AP but can be "active" anywhere on the operators' network. This solution drastically increases flexibility for operators to deliver core network-managed Wi-Fi, cellular-like, capabilities directly to devices in the home, businesses or MDUs while cutting broadband service delivery costs up to 50% over traditional FTTx solutions.
SOFTWARE

