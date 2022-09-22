Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
Orange, Netskope to Deliver SSE Solution Embedded into Orange Telco Cloud Platform
Orange Business Services, a global network-native digital services company, Orange Cyberdefense, a leading cybersecurity services provider, and Netskope, a leader in secure access service edge (SASE), are partnering to deliver a new SSE (Security Service Edge) solution embedded into the Orange Telco Cloud Platform. The enhanced solution is designed to...
thefastmode.com
DriveNets Expands its Network Cloud Ecosystem with ZR/ZR+ Optics
DriveNets, the networking software company, announced that DriveNets Network Cloud is the first DDC/DDBR (Disaggregated Distributed Chassis/Backbone Router) to support ZR/ZR+ optics as native transceivers that can be inserted into any Network Cloud-supported white boxes from leading ODMs such as UfiSpace and Edgecore. Supported transceivers are from Coherent, Acacia, now...
thefastmode.com
Three Operators Attending DTW Express Desire to Improve Quality and Efficiency by Building Autonomous Networks Featured
At DTW 2022's Autonomous Networks Leadership Forum, three operators, namely MTN Group, AIS in Thailand, and Telecom Argentina (TA), shared their thoughts and practices on the topic of "How autonomous networks can pave the way for the automation of intelligent networks". Huawei, as a vendor, also weighed in. 5G deployments...
thefastmode.com
How 6G Will Revolutionise the Business Landscape Featured
This year, it’s expected that 5G connections will exceed 1 billion, with 5G fast becoming the wireless network standard for mobile consumers. As we see the expansion of 5G continue at pace, simultaneously research is ongoing into the next generation of wireless technology – 6G, which is set to be a key business enabler of the future.
RELATED PEOPLE
thefastmode.com
Lifemote at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup Leverages Cloud AI for Instant Wi-Fi Insights
In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Lifemote, an AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics solution provider on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana: Which...
L3Harris Selected As Member of Air Force Advanced Battle Management System Digital Infrastructure Consortium
MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- The U.S. Department of the Air Force’s Rapid Capabilities Office selected L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) as one of five industry partners chartered to design, develop and deploy the digital infrastructure that will enable advanced battle management and command-and-control capabilities for the Air Force and Space Force. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005049/en/ As a member of the Advanced Battle Management Systems Digital Infrastructure Consortium, L3Harris will help define the capabilities and criteria to enable the U.S. Air Force’s vision for Joint All-Domain Command and Control. (Graphic: L3Harris)
thefastmode.com
Vodafone to Develop Satellite Tech to Locate IoT Devices & Autonomous Vehicles within Centimetres
Vodafone and Topcon Positioning Group are developing a new mass-market precise positioning system that will locate Internet of Things (IoT) devices, machinery, and vehicles with a greater degree of accuracy than using only individual global navigation satellites systems (GNSS). Vehicles, scooters, and even robot lawn mowers can be securely monitored...
thefastmode.com
Accenture at DTW 2022: SMBs, Open Digital Architecture and the Metaverse Key Themes for CSPs
In conjunction with recently concluded Digital Transformation World 2022, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Andy Walker, Accenture’s global communications and media industry lead on the company's participation at the event and some of their key showcases. Ariana: Which summit will Accenture be participating in?
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefastmode.com
Telefónica, NTT DATA Collaborate on Solutions Based on 5G, AI, ML, Automation & Data Analytics
Telefónica and NTT DATA collaborate closely in the development of innovative applications for the deployment of solutions based on 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, automation, and data analytics. Companies in the telecommunications sector are currently facing a major challenge due to the widespread deployment of 5G, where it...
thefastmode.com
DT, Orange, Telefónica, Vodafone & MATSUKO Develop Platform for Immersive 3D Experiences
Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica and Vodafone together with the deep tech company MATSUKO develop easy-to-use platform for immersive 3D experiences merging virtuality with reality. Advances in connectivity, thanks to 5G and edge computing technology offered by telecom operators, make it possible to achieve smooth and natural movement of holograms,...
thefastmode.com
triPica at DTW 2022: SaaS BSS Platform Provider Demos with Bouygues Telecom and Thales
In conjunction with recently concluded Digital Transformation World 2022, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Mathieu Horn, CEO of triPica on the company's participation at the event and some of their key showcases. Ariana: Which summit did triPica participate in?. Mathieu: triPica joined TMForum’s Digital Transformation...
thefastmode.com
Telenor Norway Partners with Infosys to Accelerate IT Modernization
Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced its collaboration with Telenor Norway, Telenor's wholly owned Norwegian telecommunications operator, in its business transformation program to become a digital telecommunications company. Through this engagement, Infosys will accelerate Telenor Norway's modernization journey while supporting its 'Beyond Connectivity' strategy. This...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Building control startup PassiveLogic inks partnership with Nvidia, secures $15M
The investment represents a major vote of confidence in PassiveLogic, considering that the startup hasn’t released any products to the public yet (although a beta’s planned for later this year). Nvidia was perhaps won over by PassiveLogic’s go-to-market strategy, which netted the startup contractual commitments for the first two years of sales and distribution partners that plan to include PassiveLogic’s platform in construction and retrofit projects.
thefastmode.com
Fujitsu Acquires Leading New Zealand Cybersecurity Firm InPhySec
Fujitsu and Fujitsu Australia and New Zealand have moved to strengthen their security services capabilities with the acquisition of New Zealand cyber security company InPhySec. This move marks the latest milestone in Fujitsu's global M&A strategy and builds upon services offered by recently acquired firms Versor, oobe, and Enable Professional...
thefastmode.com
Ekinops, Lanner Deploy Immersive NFV Virtualization Environment
Ekinops in partnership with the leading networking hardware provider, Lanner Electronics, has deployed an immersive virtualization environment for staff and students at l'École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS), a constituent of the Université du Québec network. Ekinops has delivered a bespoke, turnkey package to support teaching...
thefastmode.com
Huawei Unveils Upgraded Capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution
Huawei unveiled the upgraded capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution at the summit entitled "Intelligent Cloud-Network, Leading Digital Innovation", held during HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 Bangkok. The capabilities cover three major scenarios — CloudFabric, CloudWAN, and CloudCampus — and were created in an effort to meet customers' changing requirements. Huawei also...
thefastmode.com
Ericsson Boosts its Service Continuity Offering with More than 200 AI Apps
Ericsson has strengthened its Service Continuity offering with a suite of more than 200 Artificial Intelligence applications (AI apps) that will help communications service providers (CSPs) boost the efficiency and resilience of their mobile networks. In a world where connectivity has become a necessity, automation enabled by these AI apps...
thefastmode.com
BAI's Research Reveals Strong Industry Support for Smart Communities
BAI Communications (BAI), a global shared communications infrastructure provider, published a new report revealing organisations’ support for building smart communities is high but upgrading the network infrastructure necessary to enable them is a key challenge. The report titled: The building blocks of smarter, more connected communities: Smart communities report...
thefastmode.com
SmartCow Unveils New E2E Solutions for Smart cities with 5G Functionality
SmartCow, an AI engineering company specializing in video analytics and AIoT devices, announced two robust ‘end to end’ solutions for smart cities: Mars, an AI edge embedded box PC; and SuperCam, the powerful all-in-one AI camera, both built on the latest NVIDIA® Jetson AGX OrinTM. The two...
thefastmode.com
Veea Edge Platform Helps Cable Operators Extend Fiber Reach
Veea announced Veea's virtual Trusted Broadband Access (vTBA) solution that runs on Veea Edge Platform VeeaHub products. VeeaHub® enables cable operators to offer new services such as user device-based subscriptions that are not tied to a specific location or AP but can be "active" anywhere on the operators' network. This solution drastically increases flexibility for operators to deliver core network-managed Wi-Fi, cellular-like, capabilities directly to devices in the home, businesses or MDUs while cutting broadband service delivery costs up to 50% over traditional FTTx solutions.
Comments / 0