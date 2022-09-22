Russia made its case to the world Saturday for its war in Ukraine, repeating a series of grievances about its neighbor and the West to tell the U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders that Moscow had “no choice” but to take military action.At the heart of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's address was a claim that the United States and its allies are aggressively undermining the international system that the U.N. represents — not, as the West maintains, the other way around. “The future of the world is being decided today,” he said, and “the question is whether or...

