Read full article on original website
Related
kfgo.com
Judge accuses Walz, education commissioner of making false statements
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Ramsey County judge is accusing Governor Tim Walz and the state education commissioner of making inaccurate statements about the $250 million ‘Feeding our Future’ fraud case. Walz says the state stopped making payments to Feeding our Future when it suspected fraud, but...
kfgo.com
Walz calls for investigation into judge who ordered payments to food program continued after irregularities were found
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz is calling for an investigation into a Ramsey County judge who ruled payments must continue to Feeding Our Future. According to Walz, the judge ordered state education officials to restart payments to that organization where 48 people have now been indicted in a $250 Million fraud case.
Comments / 0