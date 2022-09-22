ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz is calling for an investigation into a Ramsey County judge who ruled payments must continue to Feeding Our Future. According to Walz, the judge ordered state education officials to restart payments to that organization where 48 people have now been indicted in a $250 Million fraud case.

