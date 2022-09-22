Read full article on original website
LEAKED: Toyota's Next Baby SUV Is A Real Looker
Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
Kia and Hyundai Are Being Sued Because Viral TikToks Showed How Easy It Is to Steal Their Cars
What vehicles are being recalled in September 2022: Ford, Jeep, Audi and Hyundai are among cars
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued recalls for the week of September 1 through 8, including vehicles from Ford, Jeep, Audi.
US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina
Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
2023 Mercedes-AMG C63
Life is short: Skip the SUV and drive a real performance car. Might we suggest the absolutely ballistic 2023 Mercedes-Benz C63 S? This twin-turbo two-door boasts a 503-hp V-8 powertrain and a chassis laser-focused handling, making it one of the most brutish models in Mercedes-AMG’s product portfolio. It doesn’t ride like a luxury car though it offers plenty of high-end features and premium materials inside its well-equipped cabin. It should be noted that the C63 offered this year rides on the previous-generation C-class platform, so those seeking the latest and greatest should consider waiting for next year’s 2024 model, which will be offered only as a sedan and will be powered by an even-more-ballistic 671-hp, turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid powertrain.
Single-Seater NA Mazda Miata Speedster Packs ND MX-5 Power
There are few automotive cults quite like Miatadom. Tesla Stans will cancel the heck out of your Twitter profile, but go to a Cars and Coffee and say out loud that you think a Miata is overrated (aside from the third-generation NC) and watch the chaos descend and fire and brimstone rain down. Yeah, we Miata owners are a hardcore bunch for drivers of machines that are this slow and underpowered. But every once in a while, something in the Miata world happens that everyone can universally agree is cool as heck. The Gorgona Cars NM Concept - which stands for Naked Monoposto - is such a thing.
Is Buying a Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson a Smart Choice?
In deciding if this used SUV is worth it, we examine the 2017 Hyundai Tucson's cargo space, trim levels, mileage, and its most common problems. The post Is Buying a Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson a Smart Choice? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Certified Ford Dealers To Provide Loaners To Future EV Buyers
Last week, Ford revealed the full details regarding its new EV certification plan, which is part of its upcoming split into two entities – Ford Blue, which will focus on ICE vehicles, and Ford Model e, which is centered around EVs. Dealers that wish to sell EVs can choose to seek out one of two levels of certification – Model e Certified, or Model e Certified Elite – each of which comes with its own required investment, standards, and perks. One of those perks, it seems, is that certified Ford dealers will be able to provide loaner vehicles for future EV buyers.
The 2023 Audi A3 Has 3 Advantages Over the New Acura Integra
As an entry level sedan, the Audi A3 has three advantages over the Acura Integra. These include performance and AWD. The post The 2023 Audi A3 Has 3 Advantages Over the New Acura Integra appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Does Toyota Make a Full-Size Hybrid SUV?
Here is how Toyota's largest hybrid SUVs compare, and which are actually full-size. The post Does Toyota Make a Full-Size Hybrid SUV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
