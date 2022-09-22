Read full article on original website
Peacock Streaming Service: Everything you need to know about it
Since it launched in 2020, NBC's Peacock has been offering free and paid tiers for streaming content. Here's all you need to know about the streaming service!
How to Watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon: NFL Live Stream 2022
The 2022-23 NFL season saw Thursday Night Football getting a new home on Amazon Prime Video. It’s the league’s first all-digital rights agreement, and it seems to be a touchdown for both the NFL and Amazon: The first Thursday Night Football game, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers, brought in 13 million viewers, according to Nielson. Amazon counted even higher numbers, reporting 15.3 million viewers when accounting for both Nielson’s and its own internal measurements. For reference, the 2021 Thursday Night Football premiere on NFL Network brought in just 7 million viewers. Related: How to Watch Every...
NFL・
How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars:’ Season 31 Is Now Streaming Exclusively Online
A new group of celebrities are taking to the dance floor for a new season of Dancing With the Stars. And this year, the long-running reality competition series has a new home too. After 30 seasons and 17 years of airing on ABC, Dancing With the Stars has made the move to its new home on Disney+. Here’s what to know about Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars and how to watch the ballroom show online. Buy Disney+ Subscription $7.99 When Does Dancing With the Stars 2022 Premiere? The new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Monday, September 19...
CBS is slammed as tone-deaf over its decision to cut airing the Queen's funeral to air 'The Price is Right'
CBS insiders and fans slammed the network Monday for abruptly cutting away from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to air the season premieres of Let's Make a Deal and The Price is Right. Rival networks, including NBC, ABC, CNN, BBC and others dedicated their entire Monday broadcasts to the historic death...
'Dancing With the Stars': Season 31's Schedule and Why It's No Longer on ABC
It wasn't immediately clear to fans why Dancing With the Stars moved to Disney Plus and no longer airs on ABC. But, because it's now on a streaming platform, viewers are curious about the Dancing With the Stars episode release schedule for Season 31. Unlike other platforms, like Netflix and...
Where to Watch and Stream An Unfinished Piece for Player Piano Free Online
Best sites to watch An Unfinished Piece for Player Piano - Last updated on Sep 24, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch An Unfinished Piece for Player Piano online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for An Unfinished Piece for Player Piano on this page.
ZDNet
Why I finally ditched the cable company and chose YouTube TV
TV used to be so simple. And expensive. Every channel came through a single box, and each month the cable company added a bunch of mysterious surcharges to their bill, turning what started out as a reasonable tariff into an eye-popping budget-buster. But we paid for it, because there really was no other option.
Where to Watch and Stream Jack the Ripper - Eine Frau jagt einen Mörder Free Online
Best sites to watch Jack the Ripper - Eine Frau jagt einen Mörder - Last updated on Sep 24, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Jack the Ripper - Eine Frau jagt einen Mörder online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Jack the Ripper - Eine Frau jagt einen Mörder on this page.
Where to Watch and Stream Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story Free Online
Cast: Merrill Gruver Michael Edwards Melissa Brown Rob LaBelle Cynthia Schneider. The final 17 years of American singer and musician Karen Carpenter, performed almost entirely by modified Barbie dolls. Is Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story on Netflix?. Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story is not available to watch on Netflix. If...
Where to Watch and Stream Secrets of the Force Awakens: A Cinematic Journey Free Online
Cast: Daisy Ridley John Boyega Harrison Ford Mark Hamill Peter Mayhew. An inside look at the making of the movie Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015), featuring footage and exclusive interviews with the actors and filmmakers. Is Secrets of the Force Awakens: A Cinematic Journey on Netflix?
Where to Start the Shadows House Manga After the Anime
Shadows House Season 2 is wrapping up, as is the case with most titles in the Summer 2022 anime lineup, but the mystery anime only gets more intriguing. So, if the adaptation left you hungry for more, here's where to start the Shadows House manga after the anime. Table of...
AdWeek
Echoes Finishes No. 1, Game of Thrones Franchise Gets Some Love in Nielsen Top 10 for Week of Aug. 22
Netflix’s mystery thriller Echoes overtook Jamie Foxx’s vampire thriller Day Shift as the most streamed program for the week of Aug. 22, per Nielsen data. Game of Thrones on HBO Max was third, propelled by the buzz around its new prequel, jumping up 63%, followed by Stranger Things and the long-running CBS (Netflix) procedural NCIS. House of the Dragon’s numbers, which only account for the series’ streaming viewing, ranked sixth.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘History 101: Season 2’ on Netflix, a Documentary Series That Condenses Complex Topics Into 20-Minute Info-nuggets
After a two-year hiatus, Netflix series History 101 returns with 10 episodes about highly generalized warm-topic fodder like MP3s, high fructose corn syrup and credit cards. Clocking in at a smidge over 20 minutes per episode, this could be TL;DR: The Series, since it’s so good at condensing fairly complex topics into bite-sized infotainment nuggets that are zingy in their visual presentation, more fun than reading Wikipedia and should conclude with “For more information on Grand Funk, consult your school library!” The first season, which debuted in 2020, must’ve garnered enough viewership to warrant a second, so let’s dip into the first new episode, about GPS, and see if the series warrants further watching.
Lewis Capaldi Shared Harry Styles' Reaction After Lewis Drunk-Texted Him At 5 A.M.
"He screenshotted it, but I don’t know what it was that I sent him.”
Disney CEO says he'd 'love' to merge Hulu into Disney+ — but there's one major obstacle in the way
It's been long speculated that Disney+ and Hulu would merge once Disney buys Comcast's stake in the latter.
‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Tease Possible Season 6 Delay, If Johnny Could Become A #GirlDad & More
Netflix’s Cobra Kai returned for its fifth season on September 9 and since then, the popular series has taken control of the No. 1 on the streamer’s top 10 list with no signs of slowing down. And thanks to that continued success, series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg are in very high demand. The trio is currently working on their upcoming Netflix series Obliterated, a “high octane” action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. Deadline also recently revealed exclusively that Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg are working on...
NFL・
Deadpool 3: Short-Lived Character Reportedly Returning in Sequel
A lot of intrigue surrounds Ryan Reynold's third Deadpool film as fans of the X-Men spinoff film are wondering how Marvel Studios will pull an R-rated project given Disney's emphasis on family-oriented content. As it stands, details about the highly anticipated project have remained under wraps and bafflingly enough, it looks like Kevin Feige and his crew aren't in a hurry to bring Wade Wilson to the fold.
The Roku Channel Exclusively Brings Adult Swim Festival to Streamers on Sept. 23
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Today Roku, Inc. ( NASDAQ: ROKU ) announced that The Roku Channel will be the exclusive AVOD partner for the Adult Swim Festival, a three-part special featuring performances from the live event that took place in Philadelphia in August 2022. The special will be available for audiences to stream for free with ads on The Roku Channel starting September 23, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005840/en/ Adult Swim on The Roku Channel. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Subscription Services Are Driving Americans Crazy
Life comes at you fast with online subscription services. So much so, a new study claims that about 40% of subscription customers are triggering anxiety and angst in their everyday non-subscription lives. The data comes from Sure Payroll, a Paychex company. In the report, analysts note that 95% of Americans...
Engadget
'Breaking Bad' creator's next series will stream on Apple TV+
And it will star "Better Call Saul" actress Rhea Seehorn. The home security hogging all the awards. Back in August, Deadline reported that Vince Gilligan was pitching his next series after Better Call Saul to around eight or nine networks and platforms. Now, the upcoming show has found a home: It will stream on Apple TV+, which has already put in an order for two seasons. The still-untitled project will star Rhea Seehorn, who also played Saul Goodman's wife Kim Wexler in the Breaking Bad prequel. "After fifteen years, I figured it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes… and who’s more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn?" Gilligan said in a statement.
