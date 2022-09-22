Read full article on original website
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
Don’t Worry Darling Crew Member Addresses Rumors About Drama On The Set Of Olivia Wilde’s Movie
Amid the rumors around Olivia Wilde's movie Don't Worry Darling, a crew member has weighed in.
Meghan and Harry ‘called staffer and screamed at her every 10 mins while she was at dinner’ after duchess was ‘let down’
MEGHAN and Harry allegedly called up a staffer and screamed at her every 10-minutes - just because the Duchess "felt let down". The aide was at dinner when Meghan, 41, is said to have got on the phone and unloaded a vitriolic attack. And the alleged abuse did not stop...
Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died
It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Though Harry, 38, made it clear that the former actress, 41, should be there, Charles told him via phone it was "not appropriate." “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source claimed. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him...
Fans capture Olivia Wilde dancing at boyfriend Harry Styles’ last concert at MSG amid split rumours
Fans have spotted Olivia Wilde dancing and singing in the audience during her boyfriend Harry Styles’ final concert at Madison Square Garden. In footage shared by fans on TikTok and Twitter, Wilde was captured dancing to the tune of Styles’ song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” during Wednesday night’s concert, which marked the conclusion of the singer’s history-making 15-night residency at the New York City venue.
Olivia Wilde Nearly Trips Over Her Valentino Gown at Don't Worry Darling Screening in Spain
Following rumored behind-the-scenes drama on her new film Don't Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde recovered from a potential wipeout to serve '70s glamour at the San Sebastian International Film Festival Olivia Wilde recovered flawlessly from a potential spill in couture. The Don't Worry Darling director, 38, nearly tripped over her stunning Valentino green sequined gown on Friday at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre for the Spain premiere of her highly-anticipated film during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival. She exuded '70s statuesque glamour in the sparkling floor-length backless number...
The Show Must Go On! Florence Pugh & Chris Pine Skip NYC Premiere Of Thriller 'Don't Worry Darling' After Wild Film Drama
Florence Pugh and Chris Pine were nowhere to be found during the NYC premiere of thriller film Don't Worry Darling amid rumors of a cast feud, RadarOnline.com has learned.Olivia Wilde and her boyfriend, Harry Styles, commanded the red carpet on Monday night alongside costars Gemma Chan and Sydney Chandler.Pugh and Pine, on the other hand, were MIA at the event after being dragged into the ongoing drama surrounding the movie.Pugh said she was "working halfway around the world," likely filming Dune: Part Two, while Pine explained he was "all the way in Los Angeles in production myself."Opting for a backless...
Chris Pine clarifies Harry Styles spit speculation once and for all
That was a sticky spituation. A rep for Chris Pine shot down the wild theory that Harry Styles spat on him as he made his way to his seat at the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere Monday during the Venice Film Festival. “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” Pine’s rep told People Tuesday. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” the rep continued. “There is nothing but respect between these two men, and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create...
Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva
The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week
After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
Olivia Wilde Dances at Harry Styles' Final Madison Square Garden Concert
Olivia Wilde danced the night away at her boyfriend's concert! As Harry Styles played his final concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, fans captured video of the 38-year-old actress thoroughly enjoying the show. In the video, Wilde, wearing a boa and a white maxi dress, excitedly...
‘Arrogant, Rude, Sexist’: MSNBC Viewers Meltdown Over Chris Matthews’ Return To Network Two Years After He Stepped Down From 'Hardball '
Chris Matthews returned to MSNBC for an appearance on Morning Joe but the very sight of him caused viewers to lose it, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Thursday, the 76-year-old ex-talk show host — who stepped down as host of Hardball in 2020 after harassment allegations by a reporter —was a surprise guest to talk about the NY attorney general’s fraud lawsuit against Trump and his family. His appearance set off a firestorm on Twitter with viewers upset he was allowed back on the air. “Get that serial harasser and his s— eating grin off my TV,” one viewer said.In March 2020,...
Colbert asked Olivia Wilde if Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine. Hear her response
Actress Olivia Wilde was a guest on CBS’ The Late Show where she addressed “spit-gate” rumors about whether Harry Styles spit on his “Don’t Worry Darling” costar, Chris Pine, during the film’s debut at the Venice Film Festival.
Bradley Cooper Gave Olivia Wilde Inspiring Advice For Don’t Worry Darling She Later Disagreed With
Bradley Cooper gave Olivia Wilde inspiring advice for her second directing project Don’t Worry Darling, which she disagreed with later.
'Don't Worry Darling' Stars Tangle over Harry Styles in Film's Latest Drama
Critics have largely panned Don't Worry Darling, but the film has captivated the world thanks to its endless stream of behind-the-scenes drama. And on Friday—the day of its long-awaited release—news broke of a supposed on-set "screaming match." Vulture reported on Friday that the verbal brawl in question occurred...
Florence Pugh Shares Warm Thank You for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Cast and Crew, Posts Photo with Olivia Wilde
As Don’t Worry Darling arrives in theaters, star Florence Pugh took a moment to thank the cast and crew of the film, and shared photos from set, including one with her co-star and director, Olivia Wilde. “It’s here.. and ready to be seen. @dontworrydarling is in cinemas!” Pugh captioned a carousel of images on Instagram. “We met so many talented people, visited some insane locations, worked hard in the desert dust and looked good whilst doing so. … Thank you to all those who have bought tickets and those who have already seen it.”More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Don't Worry...
Olivia Wilde Denies Leaving Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles: 'Our Relationship Was Over Long Before'
"The complete horses--- idea that I left Jason [Sudeikis] for Harry [Styles] is completely inaccurate," Olivia Wilde told Vanity Fair Olivia Wilde is setting the record straight about her love life. In a new cover story for Vanity Fair's October issue, Wilde, 38, spoke candidly about Harry Styles and how her relationship with ex Jason Sudeikis had ended before she and the musician got together. "The complete horses--- idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate," Wilde told the publication of rumors that she had left her ex-fiancé, 46, to date...
Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Pose Solo At ‘DWD’ Premiere As Florence Pugh Skips It
Despite being an IRL couple, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles once again avoided posing for photos together at the premiere of their movie Don’t Worry Darling in New York City. The two, who met on the movie set in 2020 and have been dating since the end of that year, took solo shots on the red carpet. In group cast photos, they also stood far apart from one another, just like they did at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. However, photographers did catch the couple chatting for a moment as they walked past one another on the carpet.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Crew Disputes Report of On-Set Argument Between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh: ‘There Was Never a Screaming Match’
A group of 40 crew members that worked on the production of “Don’t Worry Darling” issued a joint statement on Saturday, disputing a report that director Olivia Wilde and lead Florence Pugh got into an argument on the set of the film. The coalition of signees, which includes writer and producer Katie Silberman, cinematographer Matthew Libatique and costume designer Arianne Phillips, commends Wilde as “an incredible leader and director who was present and involved with every aspect of production.” The statement, obtained by People, expresses that “allegations about unprofessional behavior on the set of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ are completely false.” “As a...
