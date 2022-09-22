Read full article on original website
Meghan and Harry ‘called staffer and screamed at her every 10 mins while she was at dinner’ after duchess was ‘let down’
MEGHAN and Harry allegedly called up a staffer and screamed at her every 10-minutes - just because the Duchess "felt let down". The aide was at dinner when Meghan, 41, is said to have got on the phone and unloaded a vitriolic attack. And the alleged abuse did not stop...
Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Is Reportedly Scheduled For Summer 2023
It’s been two months since Beyoncé graced the world with her paradigm-shifting seventh studio album, Renaissance. As fans have embraced its seemingly inexhaustible well of excellent songs — “Alien Superstar,” “Cuff It,” and “America’s Got A Problem” have all experienced their share of the spotlight on TikTok — the pop star herself has been suspiciously absent from the album’s promotional cycle. To date, she has released no music videos or other visuals, and there has been little to no communication from Queen Bey of what else we can expect from her current era — until now. Per Page Six, Beyoncé is reportedly planning to bring Renaissance on tour during the summer of 2023.
When Will the Engage Kiss Mobile Game Engage Kill Be Released? All You Need to Know
The anime original Engage Kiss was announced to have a mobile game adaptation called Engage Kill. Square Enix was confirmed to develop the said game with Aniplex this year. Engage Kiss made its anime premiere in July 2022, but when will its mobile game, Engage Kill, be released?. It was...
Florence Welch fan throws fake severed hand on stage during concert: 'I get the most beautiful gifts'
Let's all give a round of applause for the Florence + the Machine fan who decided to give Florence Welch an extra handy present. The magical frontwoman, who embarked on the North American leg of her Dance Fever tour earlier this month, shared her delightful reaction to the fake severed hand someone threw on stage during her recent concert in a TikTok post on Tuesday.
B. Simone Lands First-Ever Starring Role On Bounce TV’s ‘Finding Happy’
Comedienne B. Simone has gone from IG TV to Bounce TV. The social media sensation has landed her first starring role in an half-hour comedy series called Finding Happy. The Wild N’ Out star will be starring as Yaz Carter, …
Beloved Pop Band Announces Breakup
Israeli pop stars Static and Ben El are calling it quits after seven years together. The split also comes after the duo signed a deal with Saban Music Group (via Virgin). Both group members, Liraz Russo, aka Static, and Ben-El Tavori, announced on Aug. 25 in a joint statement that they have decided to split, officially disbanding the popular pop group in order to focus on their "separate journeys."
Gorillaz and Del the Funky Homosapien perform ‘Rock The House’ live for first time
Gorillaz and Del the Funky Homosapien performed ‘Rock The House’ live for first time at a gig this week – see footage below. The track appears on Gorillaz’ self-titled debut album from 2001, one of two collaborations between the pair on the record – the other being hit single ‘Clint Eastwood’.
Apple Music Live Announces Performance From Wizkid This Fall
The Grammy-Award winning artist will perform in London this Fall and the only way you can catch it is on Apple Music!
Sam Smith And Kim Petras Embrace Their 'Unholy' Sides On TikTok Hit
Sam Smith is usually known for dropping tear-jerking ballads that range in theme from unrequited love to pleas for lovers to stay. But on September 22, they diverted to a spicier, “Unholy” direction, bringing Kim Petras along for the ride. The British singer dropped a lyric video of...
Carin León Shows Off The Power of His Voice on New Single ‘Si Es Cierto Que Te Vas’
Rising Mexican sensation Carin León has had a busy few months: He’s been playing sold-out shows across the U.S. and recently recorded a stunning Tiny Desk concert that puts his creativity and musicianship on display. Now, he’s premiering a new single called “Si Es Cierto Que Te Vas,” built on refined instrumentals that emphasize the stark power of his voice. The song, which he co-produced with Orlando Aispuro, blends touches of country, bolero, and soul with more traditional Mexican sounds. León is careful about keeping his instrumentation rich and organic, even when he’s diving into exciting new experiments. The music...
Netflix Dismiss Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Against Unofficial ‘Bridgerton’ Musical
Nearly two months after Netflix filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the Grammy-winning Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, the streaming service has dismissed its own lawsuit. Variety reports that Netflix filed to dismiss the lawsuit “with prejudice,” meaning the suit cannot be refiled, on Friday; earlier this week, the unofficial musical’s creators Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear agreed to cancel planned performances of their concept album at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Last year, songwriters Barlow and Bear released the Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, a concept album inspired by Shonda Rhimes’ Regency-era Netflix series based on novels by Julia Quinn. The duo, who perform as...
Hear Skid Row’s Thundering New Single ‘Time Bomb’
Skid Row has shared a new song called "Time Bomb," the third from their upcoming album The Gang's All Here. You can listen to the song below and keep an eye out for the official music video, which is set for release on Sept. 28. "Time Bomb" finds the New...
Bad Bunny Commended for Revealing 'Ugly' Puerto Rico Truths in New Music Video [Details]
Bad Bunny is one of the biggest music artists in the world today and he's using his big platform to educate others about the reality of life and what's happening in his home country of Puerto Rico. According to NBC News, the reggaeton rapper released a music video for his...
