Music

epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Turning Wind Free Online

Best sites to watch The Turning Wind - Last updated on Sep 23, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Turning Wind online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Turning Wind on this page.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream An Unfinished Piece for Player Piano Free Online

Best sites to watch An Unfinished Piece for Player Piano - Last updated on Sep 24, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch An Unfinished Piece for Player Piano online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for An Unfinished Piece for Player Piano on this page.
NYLON

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Is Reportedly Scheduled For Summer 2023

It’s been two months since Beyoncé graced the world with her paradigm-shifting seventh studio album, Renaissance. As fans have embraced its seemingly inexhaustible well of excellent songs — “Alien Superstar,” “Cuff It,” and “America’s Got A Problem” have all experienced their share of the spotlight on TikTok — the pop star herself has been suspiciously absent from the album’s promotional cycle. To date, she has released no music videos or other visuals, and there has been little to no communication from Queen Bey of what else we can expect from her current era — until now. Per Page Six, Beyoncé is reportedly planning to bring Renaissance on tour during the summer of 2023.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story Free Online

Cast: Merrill Gruver Michael Edwards Melissa Brown Rob LaBelle Cynthia Schneider. The final 17 years of American singer and musician Karen Carpenter, performed almost entirely by modified Barbie dolls. Is Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story on Netflix?. Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story is not available to watch on Netflix. If...
EW.com

Florence Welch fan throws fake severed hand on stage during concert: 'I get the most beautiful gifts'

Let's all give a round of applause for the Florence + the Machine fan who decided to give Florence Welch an extra handy present. The magical frontwoman, who embarked on the North American leg of her Dance Fever tour earlier this month, shared her delightful reaction to the fake severed hand someone threw on stage during her recent concert in a TikTok post on Tuesday.
Popculture

Beloved Pop Band Announces Breakup

Israeli pop stars Static and Ben El are calling it quits after seven years together. The split also comes after the duo signed a deal with Saban Music Group (via Virgin). Both group members, Liraz Russo, aka Static, and Ben-El Tavori, announced on Aug. 25 in a joint statement that they have decided to split, officially disbanding the popular pop group in order to focus on their "separate journeys."
Rolling Stone

Carin León Shows Off The Power of His Voice on New Single ‘Si Es Cierto Que Te Vas’

Rising Mexican sensation Carin León has had a busy few months: He’s been playing sold-out shows across the U.S. and recently recorded a stunning Tiny Desk concert that puts his creativity and musicianship on display. Now, he’s premiering a new single called “Si Es Cierto Que Te Vas,” built on refined instrumentals that emphasize the stark power of his voice. The song, which he co-produced with Orlando Aispuro, blends touches of country, bolero, and soul with more traditional Mexican sounds. León is careful about keeping his instrumentation rich and organic, even when he’s diving into exciting new experiments. The music...
Rolling Stone

Netflix Dismiss Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Against Unofficial ‘Bridgerton’ Musical

Nearly two months after Netflix filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the Grammy-winning Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, the streaming service has dismissed its own lawsuit. Variety reports that Netflix filed to dismiss the lawsuit “with prejudice,” meaning the suit cannot be refiled, on Friday; earlier this week, the unofficial musical’s creators Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear agreed to cancel planned performances of their concept album at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Last year, songwriters Barlow and Bear released the Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, a concept album inspired by Shonda Rhimes’ Regency-era Netflix series based on novels by Julia Quinn. The duo, who perform as...
Q 105.7

Hear Skid Row’s Thundering New Single ‘Time Bomb’

Skid Row has shared a new song called "Time Bomb," the third from their upcoming album The Gang's All Here. You can listen to the song below and keep an eye out for the official music video, which is set for release on Sept. 28. "Time Bomb" finds the New...
