Travis County, TX

KVUE

Round Rock ISD warning families about dangers of fentanyl

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock ISD is warning families about the dangers of fentanyl. Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez sent a letter to the community on Thursday where he said the drug is present in the schools and among the teenage population. He said the district is not aware of any fentanyl overdoses involving students.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center officially unionize

AUSTIN, Texas — The nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin (ASMCA) have voted in-favor to unionize. With a 72% approval vote, the nurses voted to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU). NNOC/NNU is the largest nurses' union in the U.S. The reasoning behind unionizing...
AUSTIN, TX
Greg Abbott
Houston Chronicle

He came out as trans. Then Texas had him investigate parents of trans kids.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The day after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state's Department of Family and Protective Services to "conduct a prompt and thorough investigation" of families with transgender children, the first case came up, and Morgan Davis's name was on it.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Interim ERCOT CEO talks state power grid at Texas Tribune Festival

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Tribune Festival is underway in Downtown Austin. The festival includes conversations with hundreds of speakers shaping politics and other important Texas issues. On Friday, the interim CEO of ERCOT and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took the stage. Interim CEO Brad Jones...
TEXAS STATE
#Overdose Deaths#Central Texas#Naloxone#Drug Overdose#Tma#Imf
fox4news.com

'CannaBus' tour to educate Texans about medical marijuana laws

AUSTIN, Texas - A cannabis dispensary on wheels will roll through Texas this October with the goal of teaching Texans about medical marijuana laws. The ‘CannaBus’, a 36-foot bus operated by the Austin-based company goodblend, will have a private consultation room, products on display and an outdoor education exhibition.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas Gov. Abbott directs state agencies to ramp up anti-fentanyl efforts

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants state agencies to do more to address the growing fentanyl crisis. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times stronger than morphine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that it is a "major contributor" to overdoses in the U.S.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

ACL Fest 2022: City issues attendee guidance ahead of festival

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival is returning to Zilker Park next month and the City of Austin is now issuing guidance for festival attendees. ACL returns on Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16, and City departments are preparing for the massive influx of visitors. The City said it will use its social media pages to share relevant information during the festival, along with Austin first responders and others.
AUSTIN, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
fox7austin.com

SWAT call in progress in SE Austin: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's SWAT team is working a call in Southeast Austin. APD says the call is near the 6000 block of Fairway Street. APD is expected to hold a briefing on the situation at 11:20 a.m.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
Austin local news

