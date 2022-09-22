Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
How parents can get a free drug to reverse the effects of a fentanyl overdose
SAN ANTONIO – The fight against fentanyl continues across the state of Texas. “It’s a drug often used to reduce pain for cancer patients,” Evita Morin said. Morin is the CEO for Rise Recovery, a nonprofit in San Antonio that provides open-ended services at no charge for youth and their families.
Round Rock ISD warning families about dangers of fentanyl
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock ISD is warning families about the dangers of fentanyl. Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez sent a letter to the community on Thursday where he said the drug is present in the schools and among the teenage population. He said the district is not aware of any fentanyl overdoses involving students.
Report shows Black students are disproportionately punished in Texas schools
AUSTIN, Texas — A University of Houston report shows that students of color in Texas are more likely to be cited for disciplinary violations, more likely to be punished by exclusion, and more likely to be punished than their white peers in general. These issues were discussed in a...
Gunshot fired at Austin hospital bridge highlights health care violence
A bullet fired at a hospital pedestrian bridge in Austin highlights a rise in violence against health care workers.
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
Shortage in Austin-area pediatric ICU beds as more kids get sick
Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated on Thursday there are just 11 staffed pediatric ICU beds for our entire region, trauma service area O. That includes Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Llano, San Saba, Travis and Williamson counties.
Nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center officially unionize
AUSTIN, Texas — The nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin (ASMCA) have voted in-favor to unionize. With a 72% approval vote, the nurses voted to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU). NNOC/NNU is the largest nurses' union in the U.S. The reasoning behind unionizing...
roundtherocktx.com
Important Safety Message from Round Rock ISD Superintendent Dr. Azaiez
Our nation is facing a frightening epidemic that is taking the lives of many young people, and Texas is not exempt. Across the country — and right here in the Austin metro area — the dangerous drug fentanyl is wreaking havoc on families and communities. As you may...
City of Austin asking for feedback on planned use federal funds to address homelessness
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is eligible to receive millions in HOME-American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to help addresses homelessness. But, first, the City wants the community to review its allocation plan and provide comments on the recently revised draft. The City said the second public comment...
Houston Chronicle
He came out as trans. Then Texas had him investigate parents of trans kids.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The day after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state's Department of Family and Protective Services to "conduct a prompt and thorough investigation" of families with transgender children, the first case came up, and Morgan Davis's name was on it.
Interim ERCOT CEO talks state power grid at Texas Tribune Festival
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Tribune Festival is underway in Downtown Austin. The festival includes conversations with hundreds of speakers shaping politics and other important Texas issues. On Friday, the interim CEO of ERCOT and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took the stage. Interim CEO Brad Jones...
KVUE
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan rules out raising the minimum age to buy a firearm
(The Texas Tribune) Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan said the state Legislature will not pass meaningful gun safety legislation during its next session but signaled an openness to creating limited exceptions to the state’s abortion ban. Families of the Uvalde school shooting victims, along with House and Senate Democrats,...
APD officers continue to direct homeless to campsite closed for new residents
The Austin Police Department has for months continued to direct homeless individuals to a camping site that has been closed to new residents, leaving people with no legal place to find shelter while staying with their belongings. At Wednesday’s meeting of the Downtown Commission, APD Commander Eric Fitzgerald delivered a...
fox4news.com
'CannaBus' tour to educate Texans about medical marijuana laws
AUSTIN, Texas - A cannabis dispensary on wheels will roll through Texas this October with the goal of teaching Texans about medical marijuana laws. The ‘CannaBus’, a 36-foot bus operated by the Austin-based company goodblend, will have a private consultation room, products on display and an outdoor education exhibition.
Texas Gov. Abbott directs state agencies to ramp up anti-fentanyl efforts
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants state agencies to do more to address the growing fentanyl crisis. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times stronger than morphine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that it is a "major contributor" to overdoses in the U.S.
ACL Fest 2022: City issues attendee guidance ahead of festival
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival is returning to Zilker Park next month and the City of Austin is now issuing guidance for festival attendees. ACL returns on Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16, and City departments are preparing for the massive influx of visitors. The City said it will use its social media pages to share relevant information during the festival, along with Austin first responders and others.
Cattle seized from Texas county commissioner in livestock cruelty investigation
KXAN saw the cattle the sheriff's office removed. After eight days in BCSO's custody with plenty of food and water, some of the cattle's bones were still visible through their skin, and they still appeared to be significantly underweight.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Cartels are Terrorists,' Abbott Signs Order in Fentanyl Fight, Wants Same From Biden
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is cracking down on Mexican drug cartels operating in the state, designating them as terrorists. The governor said in a news conference from Midland that fentanyl is a clandestine killer and Texans are victimized by cartels that produce and import it. "Cartels are terrorists and...
fox7austin.com
SWAT call in progress in SE Austin: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's SWAT team is working a call in Southeast Austin. APD says the call is near the 6000 block of Fairway Street. APD is expected to hold a briefing on the situation at 11:20 a.m.
Bexar County Sheriff getting threats after looking into legality of DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard stunt
Sheriff Javier Salazar launched an investigation this week into flights chartered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that transported migrants from San Antonio and stranded them in Massachusetts.
KVUE
