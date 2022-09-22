Read full article on original website
Police: Social media threat aimed at Bryan ISD intermediate school deemed not credible
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Rayburn Intermediate School went into a temporary perimeter seal Friday afternoon after a threat on social media was made. A perimeter seal prevents people from leaving or entering the school, but classes continue as normal. School release was delayed slightly, but the perimeter seal was lifted and students were released, said Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Clay Falls.
Bryan PD respond to active shooter call at Bryan High School, incident determined to be a hoax
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan High School has become the latest school to fall victim to hoax phone calls of active shooters, which have also become known as "swatting" incidents. The Bryan Police department responded to an active shooter threat on the campus of Bryan High School shortly after 1:30 pm on Thurs, Sept. 22. The call came in on the non-emergency phone line and prompted multiple officers to respond to the call.
