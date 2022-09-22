Read full article on original website
Steelers Lineman Chukwuma Okorafor Dove on an Injured Browns Player During a Weirdly Dirty Play
VIDEO: Steelers lineman dirty hit on injured Cleveland Browns player.
Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Browns on TNF
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the road to face the Cleveland Browns for a Week 3 Thursday Night Football matchup, and it’s time to make some bold Steelers predictions for this AFC North showdown. The Steelers are coming off two very close games. In Week 1, Pittsburgh defeated...
Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins
CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten...
2 Steelers players most responsible for loss vs. Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second straight game after earning a thrilling Week 1 win, falling 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The AFC North is bound to be a competitive division throughout the season, and a divisional loss is not ideal. The Browns hold the division lead at 2-1, while the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be competitive. Baltimore missed the postseason last season with star quarterback Lamar Jackson out for multiple games. With Jackson back, the Ravens are back in the playoff hunt. Although it has been a difficult start for the Bengals, they were in the Super Bowl this past season.
Instant analysis of the Steelers 29-17 loss to the Browns
It was hard to know exactly what the Pittsburgh Steelers were going to do on Thursday against the Cleveland Browns. And for a half, it looked like the offense had fixed their problems. But in the second half the offense lost its way and the Browns run game just wore down the Pittsburgh defense. In the end, the Steeleres fell to the Browns 29-17.
Cleveland Browns: 4 takeaways from win in Week 3 vs. Steelers on TNF
The Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 29-17 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Here are some key takeaways from the Browns’ Week 3 Thursday Night Football game. Four days after their heartbreaking collapse to the New York Jets, the Browns bounced back by upsetting their longtime rival...
Impact player ruled out of Browns-Steelers game
The Pittsburgh Steelers–Cleveland Browns game is on Thursday and when you have a Thursday game, it limits the amount of recovery time for someone if they pick up an injury the week before. That’s what happened to the Browns as they already ruled out defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for Thursday’s game.
By the numbers: Breaking down key stats and figures from the Browns win over the Steelers
The most important numbers from Thursday night’s game at FirstEnergy Stadium were 29 and 17. That’s the final score from the Cleveland Browns’ impressive triumph over the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the primetime matchup. A lot of other key numbers played into how the two teams...
