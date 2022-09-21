ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vegas Chamber talks takeaways from trip to Washington D.C.

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Chamber is in Washington D.C. for its largest fly-in yet. President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald joined us live on Thursday to talk about how the trip has been going and what the chamber's biggest takeaways have been.
