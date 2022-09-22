Read full article on original website
Barclays shareholders sue in U.S. over $17.6 billion debt sale blunder
NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc (BARC.L) was sued on Friday in a proposed U.S. class action in which shareholders claimed they were defrauded in connection with the British bank's sale of $17.6 billion more debt than regulators had allowed.
FOXBusiness
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon calls for more investment in oil and gas: 'We aren't getting this one right'
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon spoke out against the current trend in environmental regulation and energy investment. Dimon was called, alongside other big-bank executives, before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday. Dimon — asked for his analysis of modern energy investments into older forms of power including coal and...
The number of Chinese millionaires is set to double by 2026, Credit Suisse says, but not for the reasons you think
The number of millionaires in the world is set to hit 87 million by 2026, a 40% increase over the 62 million individuals with a net worth above $1 million in 2021, according to Credit Suisse’s annual Global Wealth Report, released on Tuesday, which found that global wealth growth is set to rebound despite a slowdown in 2022.
Investors dump global bond and equity funds in the week ended Sep.21
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Investors withdrew money from global bond and equity funds in the week ended September 21, with caution creeping in ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting in which further rate hikes were expected to tame soaring inflation.
Some investors backing out of SPAC merging with Trump's media firm
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Some investors are backing out of Digital World Acquisition Corp's (DWAC.O) plan to acquire former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media firm Truth Social, the blank-check firm said on Friday.
Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash
U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
Warren Buffett's granddaughter-in-law takes up role at JPMorgan's wealth management division
Warren Buffett's granddaughter-in-law just joined JPMorgan as a wealth advisor. Lili Buffett took up the new role on Monday, according to an Instagram post. Her grandfather-in-law is a longtime ally and friend of JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. The granddaughter-in-law of billionaire investor Warren Buffett joined JPMorgan as one of its...
US News and World Report
Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings
LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
Deutsche Bank says it now expects a ‘longer and deeper’ recession in Europe as the energy crisis takes a turn for the worse
Europe is stuck in an energy crisis, and winter is coming. The situation is now so bad that E.U. officials have called on member states to voluntarily ration energy, noting that the cuts could become mandatory. In many places in Europe, the cost of electricity has risen so much that...
This economy has ‘one foot in the grave,’ 20-year Wall Street vet and chief strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management says￼
The Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike on Wednesday in its attempt to lower high inflation is highly debated, with some economists and investors applauding the decision to once again raise borrowing costs and others arguing it will be harmful. JP Morgan Asset Management’s chief global strategist, with over 20...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Goldman Sachs warns of more trouble for US stocks
New York (CNN) — Even Goldman Sachs is succumbing to the gloomy mood on Wall Street by abandoning its previously optimistic stance and warning that US stocks will end the year deeply in the red. Goldman Sachs (GS) took an ax late Thursday to its stock market forecast, slashing...
BoE needs to hike rates next week to calm markets - Deutsche Bank analyst
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Britain's central bank needs to make a big inter-meeting interest rate hike as early as next week to calm markets and restore credibility, a Deutsche Bank analyst said on Friday.
Big U.S. banks' prime rate soars to highest since 2008 financial crisis
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Three major U.S. banks are raising their prime lending rates to the highest levels since the global financial crisis of 2008, following a hefty interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Two Aveva shareholders plan to oppose Schneider takeover offer
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Canada-based Mawer Investment Management and M&G Investments, shareholders in Aveva Plc (AVV.L), intend to reject Schneider Electric's (SCHN.PA) 9.5 billion pounds ($10.37 billion) takeover offer, calling the offer "opportunistic".
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Real Estate Tycoon to Raise $500,000,000 for Crypto and Private Equity Investments: Report
Hong Kong billionaire and real estate tycoon Adrian Cheng’s investment firm is reportedly raising funds to invest in the crypto space as the selloff further pushes down the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the digital assets market. According to Bloomberg, C Capital is planning to pool...
Swiss bank UBP returns to Chinese markets
HONG KONG, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) is back in Chinese markets, its chief investment officer said, making its way back to the world's second-largest economy after withdrawing last year.
Citigroup makes small cuts in mortgage workforce as housing market cools
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc on Friday said it has slightly trimmed its mortgage workforce, due to an internal streamlining of functions. Less than 100 positions were affected, according to Bloomberg News, which first reported the layoffs. (https://bloom.bg/3ekrVL1)
BlackRock's pension funds face ESG criticism from New York Comptroller
Sept 22 (Reuters) - New York City Comptroller Brad Lander said he is reassessing business relationships with BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), among other asset managers, on concerns that it is straying from its "climate commitments".
Broken Record? JPMorgan CEO Continues Rant On Bitcoin, Calls It A 'Ponzi Scheme'
JPMorgan Chase JPM CEO Jamie Dimon's tirade against cryptocurrencies continues. Despite the investment bank's ongoing efforts to boost its crypto capabilities, Dimon blasts Bitcoin BTC/USD for being a decentralized Ponzi scheme. "I am a major skeptic on crypto tokens, which you call currency like Bitcoin," he said. "They are decentralized...
