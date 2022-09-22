The Masuk High girls volleyball team strung together two recent wins to raise their record to 4-2. On Monday, the Panthers defeated Norwalk High 3-0 (25-7, 25-4, 25-20). The offense was led by Laura Micu (6 kills), Samantha Sullivan (5 kills, 5 aces) and Lucy Pagel (3 kills). Rose Kealey handed out 14 assists to go along with her 7 aces. Alexis Mitrakis (3 aces), Jenna Datillo (2 aces) and Carly Snyder (1 ace) contributed to Masuk’s dominance from the service line.

MONROE, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO