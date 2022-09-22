Read full article on original website
themonroesun.com
‘Good all-around game’ for Masuk boys soccer
MONROE, CT — Masuk High’s boys soccer team blanked visiting Kolbe Cathedral 6-0 on Thursday night. Masuk applied high pressure early and scored in the third and seventh minutes of the game to set the tone. The Panthers controlled the tempo and pace the entire way. The Masuk...
themonroesun.com
Panthers battle Bassick to 1-1 tie
MONROE, CT — The Masuk High boys soccer team settled for a 1-1 tie with visiting Bassick in a nonconference game under the lights on a chilly and windy Friday evening in Monroe. Roger Fekete scored on a free kick in the opening half. The game was tied at...
themonroesun.com
Panthers’ volleyball team tops Bears and Bulldogs
The Masuk High girls volleyball team strung together two recent wins to raise their record to 4-2. On Monday, the Panthers defeated Norwalk High 3-0 (25-7, 25-4, 25-20). The offense was led by Laura Micu (6 kills), Samantha Sullivan (5 kills, 5 aces) and Lucy Pagel (3 kills). Rose Kealey handed out 14 assists to go along with her 7 aces. Alexis Mitrakis (3 aces), Jenna Datillo (2 aces) and Carly Snyder (1 ace) contributed to Masuk’s dominance from the service line.
themonroesun.com
Masuk golfers split a pair before rainout
Masuk High’s boys golf team won one and lost one, and was represented with the medalist in both matches, this week. The Panthers traveled to River Oaks Country Club and defeated the New Fairfield Rebels 176-200 on Tuesday. Brien Trimbach was medalist with a score of 36. AJ Michetti...
themonroesun.com
New feature: Notable Achievements Beyond Monroe
MONROE, CT — Since starting The Monroe Sun, I’ve received emails from parents highlighting their children’s achievements after high school, mostly in sports. I think it’s a great thing to share notable achievements of Monroe’s young adults in college and it should not be restricted to sports.
themonroesun.com
New Teacher Profile: Emily Smith is helping her students grow at Stepney
Position: First grade teacher at Stepney Elementary School. Coming from: Taught fourth grade at Harry S. Fisher Elementary School in Terryville last year. This year is the second in her teaching career. Grew up in: Oxford and graduated from Oxford High School in 2016. Education: Graduated from the NEAG teaching...
themonroesun.com
New Teacher Profile: Briana Coyle strives to make positive impact on students’ lives
Position: School Psychologist predominantly at Monroe Elementary with some district wide work. Coming from: Worked as a school psychologist for Stamford Public Schools for four years after interning for a year at Fairfield Public Schools. Has mostly focused on helping elementary students. Grew up in: Hyde Park, N.Y. Education: Bachelor...
themonroesun.com
New Teacher Profile: Tiffany LoConte is building relationships at Fawn Hollow
Position: First grade teacher at Fawn Hollow Elementary School. Coming from: Taught kindergarten and first grade in Bridgeport for five years, before being a second grade teacher and elementary math curriculum specialist at Brookfield Public Schools for six years. Grew up in: Stratford. Education: B.S. in Global Studies and Elementary...
themonroesun.com
New Teacher Profile: Jennifer Messina no longer a substitute at Stepney
Position: Kindergarten teacher at Stepney Elementary School. Coming from: Taught kindergarten in a private school setting and was a building substitute at Stepney Elementary School last year. Grew up in: Danbury. Education: Bachelors degree in Elementary Education. What do you like most about teaching?. I love inspire kids to love...
themonroesun.com
New Teacher Profile: James Bettincourt hiring is music to Monroe’s ears
Position: Jockey Hollow, teaching String Orchestra and Music Technology, Monroe Elementary teaching Strings. Coming from: I am coming from 5 years at Taught in the Stratford Public School District for five years and at a private school in Greenwich for nine years. Grew up in: The Boston area. Education: B.M....
themonroesun.com
School board may return a $931,000 surplus to the town
MONROE, CT — The final audited number for last year’s Board of Education budget shows a $931,000 surplus that can be returned to the town, according to Finance Director Ronald Bunovsky Jr. Bunovsky shared the latest projection during a fiscal update at the board’s meeting on Monday night,...
themonroesun.com
‘The Ridge at Monroe’ age-restricted housing one step closer to approval
MONROE, CT — Planning and Zoning Commission members expressed a consensus to approve The Ridge at Monroe, an age 55-and-older community with 19 detached, single family units at 1271 Monroe Turnpike, with conditions. The housing would be built almost directly across the street from the Stevenson firehouse. Town Planner...
