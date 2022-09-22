ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Is Aaron Judge in position to win the Triple Crown? Track the Yankees star's quest for more 2022 history

By Zach Crizer,Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lZpBt_0i5MgYD500

As if eclipsing 60 home runs wasn't enough, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is also chasing a Triple Crown.

The hallowed baseball achievement is reached when a hitter leads his league, AL or NL, in batting average, home runs and RBIs in the same season. Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera won MLB's last Triple Crown in 2012, breaking a decades-long drought that had stretched since Carl Yastrzemski did it for the Boston Red Sox in 1967.

For much of the summer, the preeminent 2022 Triple Crown threat appeared to be St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. But just as Goldschmidt has fallen off the homer pace in the NL, Judge has ramped up his assault on the batting average leaderboard in the AL. Since mentioning a goal of hitting .300 in July, citing Cabrera's greatness, Judge has gone supernova. He's batting .372 since the All-Star break, by far the best among qualified MLB hitters. That has lifted his overall average from .284 to a peak of .317 this week.

With his home run and RBI leads looking insurmountable, Judge is basically racing a handful of AL stars for the batting title to determine whether he will add the Triple Crown to what will surely be a ridiculous list of honors in 2022.

So, with just over a dozen games remaining, we'll monitor his pursuit here at the end of each night.

Is Aaron Judge in line for the Triple Crown?

Wednesday, Sept. 21: YES. Judge's closest competition right now is Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts. After strong nights for both, Judge is ahead by the slimmest of margins. The leaderboards will show them both at .317, but Judge's average is a touch higher if you go further down the decimals.

Making this all more interesting? The Yankees and Red Sox begin a four-game series on Thursday in the Bronx.

Here's how the leaderboards look now.

Tuesday, Sept. 20: YES. On the same night he crushed home run No. 60 — and sparked a game-winning rally — Judge moved into the lead for the AL batting title for the first time. He had started the evening behind Luis Arrarez and Xander Bogaerts, but pulled ahead thanks to his ninth-inning blast.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Yankees' broadcaster Michael Kay turns down offer to cover Apple's potentially historic game for Aaron Judge

Veteran play-by-play announcer and voice of the New York Yankees, Michael Kay, has turned down an offer to cover Friday night’s potentially historic game against the Boston Red Sox amid reports that the Yankee Entertainment and Sports Network (YES) was efforting a deal to simulcast the game with Apple TV+ in anticipation of Aaron Judge’s 61st home run of the season.
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees announcer takes classy stance amid Aaron Judge chase

New York Yankees TV announcer Michael Kay is taking a classy stance amid Aaron Judge’s home run chase. Judge has hit 60 home runs this season and is chasing Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season. Each game in which Judge participates for the rest of the regular season will draw plenty of fan interest, and therefore becomes a valuable TV property.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
CBS Sports

MLB home run record: List of most home runs in a season, single-season HR leaders as Aaron Judge eyes history

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season Tuesday night, in the Yankees' 147th game of the season. It is a truly historic campaign, as Judge leads the majors in home runs, RBI, runs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, OPS+, total bases, WAR and several other categories. He also leads the AL in batting average, meaning he's currently in line to be the Triple Crown winner. Only Miguel Cabrera in 2012 has done that in the last 55 years.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman struck gold with one genius decision

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has made polarizing moves this season to help boost the team. The squad went into the 2022 campaign having a few weaknesses, executing multiple trades prior to the start of the season to help reinforce those vulnerabilities. Some may point to the acquisition...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Homer
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Carl Yastrzemski
numberfire.com

Aaron Hicks (illness) in left field for Yankees on Friday

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is batting ninth in Friday's contest against the Boston Red Sox. Hicks will take over left field after Hicks missed time with an illness, Oswaldo Cabrera was shifted to right, Aaron Judge was shifted to center, and Harrison Bader was benched. In a matchup...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Aaron Judge chases home run record: Yankees-Red Sox live updates with slugger one away from tying Roger Maris

NEW YORK -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge will again try to match Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record Saturday afternoon against the rival Boston Red Sox. Judge swatted his 60th home run Tuesday night and is 3 for 10 with two doubles, four walks, and four strikeouts in three games since. He is the sixth player in history with a 60-homer season.
BRONX, NY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
188K+
Followers
129K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy