Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Zach Lowe And Ramona Shelburne Warn That The Ime Udoka Situation Is Way Worse Than We Think: "It's Ugly And It's Going To Be Really Sad... There's Going To Be Damage Here."
The Ime Udoka drama is getting worse by the day, even after the Boston Celtics decided to give him a yearlong suspension for having an improper relationship with a female member of the team staff. This is an unfortunate situation that has raised many eyebrows around the league, and the worst part is that this might be only the beginning of a worse situation.
