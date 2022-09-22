Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Student musicians kick off the 65th Monterey Jazz Festival
SEASIDE, Calif. — For the first time, the Monterey Jazz Festival kicked off the weekend-long celebration with a student showcase. "Jazz, for me, is life. Jazz is how we walk down the street. Jazz is how we live our life...how we eat. And so the music is just what we are and for us to connect with one another," Tarik Mckeython, a musician and student at Morgan State University, said.
KSBW.com
Central Coast Latino artist earns residency by leaving his mark on his community
SEASIDE, Calif. — Jorge Torres is a professional artist from the Monterey Peninsula who was named Artist in Residence at the Weston Collective, a project funded by a grant from The Arts Council of Monterey County. With his new role he will create a mural as well as 15...
KSBW.com
Editorial: Hispanic Heritage Month
Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15th to October 15th. It’s a time to honor the contributions and cultures of Americans with roots in Spain, Mexico, Central and South America and the Caribbean. Nearly 50% of residents on the Central Coast identify as Hispanic. Local...
Student Lookout: The Bagelry, Midtown Friday and a giant squid
Hello all, and welcome to another edition of Student Lookout, your weekly scoop on all things Santa Cruz. This week's edition shares with you great bagels on a budget, some fun events happening this weekend, including Midtown Friday and some unique Santa Cruz spots and fun facts.
Stanford Daily
Undergraduate student dies in car accident
Tinotenda Nyandoro, an undergraduate student, died in a car crash in his home country of Zimbabwe on September 12, according to an email from Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole yesterday. “Losing someone who came so far to join our community while demonstrating a deep commitment to helping others...
KSBW.com
Tarantula season is back on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Every autumn the male tarantula wanders in search of a female to mate with which is why you're more likely to see the usually docile creature out and about, even here on the Central Coast. Video player above: Tarantula found in Salinas yard (2021) Tarantulas are...
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Sunny Bakery Cafe
September 23, 2022 – Plenty of words tumble to mind when considering how to sum up the Sunny Bakery Cafe experience. Thoughtful. Comforting. Comprehensive. If forced to settle on one word, though, I would go with bright. Bright as in colorful, bright as in smart, bright as in flavor-forward.
KSBW.com
UC Santa Cruz research center renamed in honor of farmworker activist Dolores Huerta
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The University of California, Santa Cruz will rename theResearch Center for the Americas in honor of social justice icon Dolores Huerta. The Dolores Huerta Research Center for the Americas will become official next month. The mission of the center is to support and promote cr0ss-border...
KSBW.com
Embrace coastal living at this roomy Seabright Santa Cruz home
Are you ready to make your coastal living dreams a reality? Then you won’t want to miss this extremely rare opportunity to call 219 Second Avenue in Santa Cruz home. This classic abode is located in Santa Cruz’s beloved Seabright area, where many of the homes are passed down generationally in this quintessential beach locale.
KSBW.com
Central Coast health leaders work to get naloxone to everyone
SALINAS, Calif. — As fentanyl becomes more widespread, there is a push to get naloxone into as many hands as possible. On Friday, naloxone was distributed at the farmers market at the Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital. Naloxone is a drug that almost instantly reverses the effect of an opioid...
KSBW.com
Oaxacan owned sneaker shop paves their own path in Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. — What started with a stimulus check, turned into a dream come true. Four Seaside natives, all of Oaxacan descent, started The Covenant about two years ago. "It feels really amazing to be Latino and doing this, especially for the community. Because we are all born and raised in Seaside. We all know each other it's a small-knit community,” said co-founder Kevin Ramos.
UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- As other students get ready for the next quarter of their education, Robert Cedillo is looking to make sure his SUV is back to normal. Cedillo had his car stolen when he wasn’t even in town. “I come back from vacation, and my car is gone,” Cedillo said. “It’s not where The post UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft appeared first on KION546.
San Jose transforms hotel for foster youth
San Jose is partnering with various agencies on a multi-million-dollar project to transform a hotel into housing for youth transitioning out of foster care. The city approved a nearly $2.8 million grant to close the funding gap on a $32 million affordable housing project in San Jose. Developer Jamboree Housing Corporation will transform the Pavilion Inn hotel on 4th Street into 39 apartments for people between the ages of 18 and 25 transitioning out of foster care system. The City Council approved the grant unanimously this week.
calmatters.network
Stanford purchases 759 apartments off Sand Hill Road
Oak Creek Apartments, a large housing complex located on a prime piece of real estate at 1600 Sand Hill Road, has been purchased by Stanford, the university announced Wednesday. An unnamed Stanford affiliate acquired the leasehold on the 759-unit multifamily residential complex, which is located on university land adjacent to...
Disabled student allegedly raped by aide settles with Mission College for $7.6M
SANTA CLARA – A developmentally disabled woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by a staff member at the West Valley-Mission Community College District in Santa Clara has reached a settlement with the school for $7.6 million, her attorneys announced on Wednesday. Raymond Ruiz, 70, of San Jose, was an instructional aide in the program for students with disabilities at the school and is accused of sexually assaulting the plaintiff, according to Mark Boskovich, the civil attorney in the case. Boskovich also accuses Ruiz's wife of covering up her husband's behavior since she was the co-director of the disability program....
KSBW.com
KSBW.com
'Like a scary movie': Sea otter takes surfer's board in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A surfer off the coats of Santa Cruz was confronted by an otter while he was out catching some waves. Nick Ericksen is usually the one riding his surfboard, but when he left it empty for a moment after catching a wave off Santa Cruz, a sea otter figured it ought to be the one riding it.
KSBW.com
RV Safe Parking Program up and running for permanent housing in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The city of Santa Cruz has opened an RV Safe Parking Program at the National Guard Armory at DeLaveaga Park. It's one of many options being offered to support un-housed individuals with the hope of eventually getting them into permanent housing. There are about 14...
stanford.edu
Charging cars at home at night is not the way to go, Stanford study finds
The move to electric vehicles will result in large costs for generating, transmitting, and storing more power. Shifting current EV charging from home to work and night to day could cut costs and help the grid, according to a new Stanford study. The vast majority of electric vehicle owners charge...
