Monterey, CA

KSBW.com

Student musicians kick off the 65th Monterey Jazz Festival

SEASIDE, Calif. — For the first time, the Monterey Jazz Festival kicked off the weekend-long celebration with a student showcase. "Jazz, for me, is life. Jazz is how we walk down the street. Jazz is how we live our life...how we eat. And so the music is just what we are and for us to connect with one another," Tarik Mckeython, a musician and student at Morgan State University, said.
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Editorial: Hispanic Heritage Month

Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15th to October 15th. It’s a time to honor the contributions and cultures of Americans with roots in Spain, Mexico, Central and South America and the Caribbean. Nearly 50% of residents on the Central Coast identify as Hispanic. Local...
SEASIDE, CA
Monterey, CA
Education
City
Monterey, CA
Local
California Education
Stanford Daily

Undergraduate student dies in car accident

Tinotenda Nyandoro, an undergraduate student, died in a car crash in his home country of Zimbabwe on September 12, according to an email from Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole yesterday. “Losing someone who came so far to join our community while demonstrating a deep commitment to helping others...
STANFORD, CA
KSBW.com

Tarantula season is back on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — Every autumn the male tarantula wanders in search of a female to mate with which is why you're more likely to see the usually docile creature out and about, even here on the Central Coast. Video player above: Tarantula found in Salinas yard (2021) Tarantulas are...
SALINAS, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Found Treasure: Sunny Bakery Cafe

September 23, 2022 – Plenty of words tumble to mind when considering how to sum up the Sunny Bakery Cafe experience. Thoughtful. Comforting. Comprehensive. If forced to settle on one word, though, I would go with bright. Bright as in colorful, bright as in smart, bright as in flavor-forward.
CARMEL VALLEY, CA
KSBW.com

Central Coast health leaders work to get naloxone to everyone

SALINAS, Calif. — As fentanyl becomes more widespread, there is a push to get naloxone into as many hands as possible. On Friday, naloxone was distributed at the farmers market at the Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital. Naloxone is a drug that almost instantly reverses the effect of an opioid...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Oaxacan owned sneaker shop paves their own path in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. — What started with a stimulus check, turned into a dream come true. Four Seaside natives, all of Oaxacan descent, started The Covenant about two years ago. "It feels really amazing to be Latino and doing this, especially for the community. Because we are all born and raised in Seaside. We all know each other it's a small-knit community,” said co-founder Kevin Ramos.
SEASIDE, CA
Education
KION News Channel 5/46

UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- As other students get ready for the next quarter of their education, Robert Cedillo is looking to make sure his SUV is back to normal. Cedillo had his car stolen when he wasn’t even in town. “I come back from vacation, and my car is gone,” Cedillo said. “It’s not where The post UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose transforms hotel for foster youth

San Jose is partnering with various agencies on a multi-million-dollar project to transform a hotel into housing for youth transitioning out of foster care. The city approved a nearly $2.8 million grant to close the funding gap on a $32 million affordable housing project in San Jose. Developer Jamboree Housing Corporation will transform the Pavilion Inn hotel on 4th Street into 39 apartments for people between the ages of 18 and 25 transitioning out of foster care system. The City Council approved the grant unanimously this week.
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

Stanford purchases 759 apartments off Sand Hill Road

Oak Creek Apartments, a large housing complex located on a prime piece of real estate at 1600 Sand Hill Road, has been purchased by Stanford, the university announced Wednesday. An unnamed Stanford affiliate acquired the leasehold on the 759-unit multifamily residential complex, which is located on university land adjacent to...
STANFORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Disabled student allegedly raped by aide settles with Mission College for $7.6M

SANTA CLARA – A developmentally disabled woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by a staff member at the West Valley-Mission Community College District in Santa Clara has reached a settlement with the school for $7.6 million, her attorneys announced on Wednesday.  Raymond Ruiz, 70, of San Jose, was an instructional aide in the program for students with disabilities at the school and is accused of sexually assaulting the plaintiff, according to Mark Boskovich, the civil attorney in the case. Boskovich also accuses Ruiz's wife of covering up her husband's behavior since she was the co-director of the disability program....
SANTA CLARA, CA
KSBW.com

Official Rules: California International Airshow Sweepstakes

No purchase necessary. Making a purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. All federal, state, and local regulations apply. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, administered by or associated with Apple Inc. or its affiliated entities. 2. ELIGIBILITY:. California International Airshow...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

'Like a scary movie': Sea otter takes surfer's board in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A surfer off the coats of Santa Cruz was confronted by an otter while he was out catching some waves. Nick Ericksen is usually the one riding his surfboard, but when he left it empty for a moment after catching a wave off Santa Cruz, a sea otter figured it ought to be the one riding it.
SANTA CRUZ, CA

