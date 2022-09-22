ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sanderson Sisters Are Bewitching In New 'Hocus Pocus 2' Character Posters

Fans who have long awaited Hocus Pocus 2 will cackle with delight at the new character posters of the Sanderson sisters, posted to Disney+'s official Twitter on September 22. The three part Twitter thread shows the posters of Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Milder as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson. Mary is facing to the left, and Sarah is facing to the right, both of them clothed in purple dresses; Mary is covered with a red cape and Sarah is covered with a purple cape.
IndieWire

Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay

Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
Variety

Ralph Eggleston, Pixar Animator Behind ‘For the Birds’ and ‘Toy Story,’ Dies at 56

Ralph Eggleston, an Academy Award-winning animator, art director and production designer at Pixar Animation Studios, died on Monday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 56 years old. Eggleston won the animated short film Oscar for writing and directing the 2001 Pixar film “For the Birds.” Pixar tweeted a tribute to him, saying, “Pixar and the world will be forever grateful.” The animator also served as art director on the original “Toy Story,” and his work as an artist has been seen on numerous Pixar films including “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Wall-E,” “Cars,” “The Incredibles” and “Inside Out.” His final...
TechRadar

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio looks spellbinding in new Netflix footage

Netflix has released a stunning behind-the-scenes look at the making of Guillermo Del Toro's upcoming Pinocchio movie. The new footage, shared during the streamer’s annual Tudum fan event, shines a light on the complex processes involved in producing a stop-motion animated feature. Del Toro himself narrates the two-minute clip,...
Collider

Brandon Cronenberg's 'Infinity Pool' Receives the Dreaded NC-17 Rating

Brandon Cronenberg's latest sci-fi flick, Infinity Pool, has shocked the MPAA enough to earn an NC-17 rating for graphic violence and sexual content. Cronenberg, who is the son of of body horror director David Cronenberg, is no stranger to pushing limits, having previously directed the violent sci-fi shockers Antiviral and Possessor. Infinity Pool stars Pearl star Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård, and tells the story of a rich couple who vacation at a luxury resort that harbors dark secrets beyond its walls. In addition to Goth and Skarsgård, Infinity Pool stars Thomas Kretschmann, Amanda Brugel, Caroline Boulton, John Ralston, Jeff Ricketts, Jalil Lespert, and Roderick Hill.
digitalspy.com

Frozen's Kristen Bell apologises for Disney hit

Frozen star Kristen Bell has apologised to parents who have had to repeatedly view the Disney smash hit. The actress, who plays Anna in both the 2013 film and its sequel, was at the D23 Expo to celebrate her induction as a Disney Legend alongside co-star Josh Gad. Speaking at...
Collider

'Hocus Pocus 2' Behind the Scenes Video Promises the Sequel Will Be Full of Magic and Nostalgia

Grab your candy corn, because the witching hour is nearly upon us! There's no doubt that excitement is bubbling and brewing for Hocus Pocus 2, the long awaited sequel to a Halloween season staple. Pure magical nostalgia this way comes, and ahead of the movie's Disney+ premiere on September 30, Hocus Pocus Guide has shared with us a special behind-the-scenes clip. In just under two minutes, the clip features interviews with all three of the films' stars, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, as well as the director Anne Fletcher and other members of the cast.
ComicBook

Strange World: New Trailer Released for Disney Animated Movie

Disney has released a new trailer and poster for its upcoming animated sci-fi movie Strange World. Hailing from Walt Disney Animation Studios, the film follows a family of legendary explorers, the Clades. Together, they visit an uncharted and dangerous land. They're joined by a crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog, and other ravenous creatures. "Inspired by classic adventure stories," said director Don Hall in a press release, "'Strange World' is an original animated adventure/comedy about three generations of the Clade family who overcome their differences while exploring a strange, wondrous and oftentimes hostile world." You can see the trailer above.
Collider

Gal Gadot Is the 'Heart of Stone' in New Spy Thriller Teaser

The Red Notice must have whet Gal Gadot's appetite for Netflix thrillers because the Wonder Woman heroine is returning to the streamer for the upcoming spy thriller Heart of Stone, which sees her star as the titular Rachel Stone, a CIA agent fueled by her adrenaline. The new teaser dropped during Netflix's annual TUDUM event and while it wasn't quite a trailer, it certainly teased what fans can expect from Gadot, as well as Jamie Doran and Alia Bhatt.
