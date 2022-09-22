Grab your candy corn, because the witching hour is nearly upon us! There's no doubt that excitement is bubbling and brewing for Hocus Pocus 2, the long awaited sequel to a Halloween season staple. Pure magical nostalgia this way comes, and ahead of the movie's Disney+ premiere on September 30, Hocus Pocus Guide has shared with us a special behind-the-scenes clip. In just under two minutes, the clip features interviews with all three of the films' stars, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, as well as the director Anne Fletcher and other members of the cast.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO