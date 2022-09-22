Read full article on original website
Related
The FADER
Kanye West shares Grand Theft Auto-themed promo video
On Wednesday, Kanye West shared an excerpt of what appears to be a promo for his YZY Gap clothing line styled after the popular video game series Grand Theft Auto. The 56-second video was shared on West's Instagram Story. It depicts a character dressed in items from West's YZY Gap roaming the streets of Shibuya and Shinjuku in Tokyo. The movement physics in the video as well as the HUDs (health, wanted levels, radar, etc) all resemble those from the Grand Theft Auto games. Watch it in full below.
Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Releases New Capsule as Kanye West Wages ‘War’ With Gap
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Ye might be ending things with Gap, but the brand is still releasing his clothing. The second part of YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga has just been released, delivering some long-awaited pieces teased since early 2022.
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake's NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra "Black & Gold" Release Date Revealed
Drake has a huge streetwear empire thanks to his time with Nike. One of his latest creations is none other than his NOCTA brand, which is a nice merge of both streetwear and sportswear. Over the last year or so, NOCTA has come through with various sneakers, including some colorways of the Nike Hot Step Air Terra.
IN THIS ARTICLE
musictimes.com
Young Thug in Prison: Kanye West Appeals To Kim Kardashian to Help Free The Rapper
Young Thug's prison Wi-Fi appears to be functioning well, and the imprisoned rapper is going above and above to help Kanye West realize his ambition of opening Yeezy stores globally. Ye has been furious all week on Instagram, declaring war on GAP and adidas for stealing his Yeezy designs. Ye...
A wheelchair user filmed herself dragging her body to the bathroom on a plane after the cabin crew refused to help
The cabin crew from AlbaStar Air reportedly told the woman that disabled people should wear diapers on planes to avoid using the bathroom.
sneakernews.com
This Unreleased Nike Air More Uptempo Overtly Nods To Designer WIlson Smith
By way of a gradient-adorned style, which appeared back in May of this year, the Nike Air More Uptempo paid a subtle homage to its creator Wilson Smith. And now, with the release of the aforementioned fast approaching, eBay listings of yet another commemorative colorway have surfaced, this pair much more overt in its celebration of the beloved sneaker designer.
hypebeast.com
Detailed Look at the Nike Air Ship "Pine Green"
Since reintroduced the Air Ship back in 2020 through its “New Beginnings” Pack, the silhouette has extended its catalog at a rather steady pace. We recently saw James Whitner and his team over at A Ma Maniére reimagine the model and push out a limited amount of pairs, and now it’s being brought back to our attention for its upcoming “Pine Green” colorway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TMZ.com
Kanye West Seeking $175 Million For Music Catalog Sale
9:15 AM PT -- Kanye posted on Instagram saying he's not behind the sale and is making it clear he doesn't want it to happen. He even compares his situation to Taylor Swift. The question is, if it's truly for sale ... who is selling the catalog?. Kanye West is...
hypebeast.com
HUMAN MADE Readies Second "MILITARY BAG" Collection
Following the release of its second “HOUSEWARE” capsule, HUMAN MADE now readies another series of items for Season 24 centered around military bags. The upcoming collection features eight military-style bag silhouettes found in a range of different colors including light blue, navy, pink, black, and olive. Instead of...
hypebeast.com
Dior Heads to Egypt, Milan Fashion Week Prevails and Ye Feuds With adidas and GAP in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, the fashion world had quite a lot to say. Milan Fashion Week entered full throttle, with premier Houses including Gucci, Fendi and. presenting their Spring/Summer 2023 offerings across the Italian city; Kim Jones announced that. will unveil its next Men’s Pre-Fall collection with a grand showcase in Egypt,...
hypebeast.com
The Now and Next of Ye’s Beefs With adidas and GAP
Forget Keeping Up with the Kardashians — keeping up with Ye is a full-time job. The artist formerly known as Kanye West has a knack for staying in the headlines, from meming chapeau-coiffed adidas senior vice president Daniel Cherry III into the next SZN or shooting for a lofty long-term goal like reimagining education at DONDA Academy.
hypebeast.com
atmos Announces Its New Balance 1906R “Tokyo Dimension” Collaboration
New Balance‘s 1906R silhouette has been gaining a sizable amount of steam thanks to its strong outpour of general release colorways. And now, the brand is shifting the model’s efforts back to its collaborative initiatives by announcing a brand new team-up with atmos. Titled the “Tokyo Dimension” colorway,...
hypebeast.com
New Balance 574 Tokyo Design Studio Receives the "Vachetta Tan" Makeover
New Balance Tokyo Design Studio is known to produce elevated takes of the brand’s lifestyle offerings, and this season, its version of the 574 is being brought back to the frontlines. Only a few colorways of the contemporary model have been brought to life since its inception, and this newly-unveiled “Vachetta Tan” colorway is one of its most luxe yet.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Jumpman Team 2 Resurfaces in the OG "Chicago" Colorway
Ahead of the 25th anniversary of the original 1998 Jumpman Team 2 silhouette in 2023, Jordan Brand has taken a trip down memory lane to release the original “Chicago” colorway. The shoe has had a deep-rooted history with basketball, specifically in helping the brand grow and build on its legacy in the early days.
hotnewhiphop.com
Playboi Carti Brings Out Kanye West At Rolling Loud NYC 2022
Kanye West has mostly interacted with fans through social media posts over the past few months. Earlier this week, the fashion designer stepped in front of the camera for a rare interview on Good Morning America to open up about everything from his recent dispute with Gap to his relationship with ex-wifeKim Kardashian. Shortly after the interview, Ye' became a trending topic after admitting that Sway in fact did have the answers in 2013 when they the radio host advised him to take his Yeezy brand into his own brands.
hypebeast.com
New Balance 990v2 MADE in USA Gets Styled With Olive and Beige Suede Uppers
With all the success that New Balance has gained ever since appointing Teddy Santis one of its newest creative directors, it’s likely that the sneaker world is going to see this duo work together for a long time. The brand continues to impress its fans with a vast array of MADE in USA footwear colorways, and the latest iteration to be added to the list is this two-toned New Balance 990v2.
hypebeast.com
Human Made Drops Black Colorway of Its Hong Kong Tram Tee
Following the release of HUMAN MADE‘s limited-edition Hong Kong Tram T-shirt at the beginning of summer, the Japanese brand helmed by NIGO is continuing its partnership with HBX to deliver a black colorway of the striking style. This time around, the T-shirt sees a reverse of the initial color...
hypebeast.com
AFEW GOODS Presents the Yamasura "Dawn"
Elevating from footwear collaborations to making its own sneakers, German sneaker store AFEW and its AFEW GOODS line has stepped up to the challenge in recent years with the release of its Yamasura sneaker. Employing sustainable materials, AFEW GOODS introduced the Yamasura last year in a “Soil” colorway that pulled inspiration from the Ferrari Testarossa. Now, with an emphasis on the beauty of a warm sunrise, the Yamasura “Dawn” has been announced.
hypebeast.com
Prada SS23's Womenswear Was a Voyeuristic Glimpse Into Sci-Fi Domesticity
Raf Simons and put the power of choice in the wearer’s hands for Prada‘s Spring/Summer 2023 menswear collection. Taking over Fondazione Prada, the room was laid with brown paper and cloaked in scrolls, and the same set — only much darker in theme and tone — took place for Prada’s SS23 womenswear show.
Comments / 0