FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Gun waiving man frightens people shopping in Cinco RanchCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
Katy Mills adds two stores and a well known restaurantCovering KatyKaty, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
No evidence of shooting at Fort Bend County fair, Rosenberg PD says
Rosenberg police said there was "no evidence that a shooting occurred" at the Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo Friday after reports started circulating online that a shooting may have taken place. Several social media posts of people who were at the fair said there was a shooting and a...
fox26houston.com
Black students at Sam Houston State University reporting racist behavior on campus
HOUSTON - A Black female student, who chose to remain anonymous, tells FOX 26 she noticed the n-word written on dry-erase boards on the dorm room doors of Black students at Sam Houston State University – including her own. On Thursday, online posts show students reported another Black female...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston ISD is the largest district in Texas, but it’s getting smaller. What does that mean for funding?
On a warm Saturday morning in mid-September, school counselor Reba Powell knocked on doors in Houston's Independence Heights Neighborhood. She was part of a group of volunteers, staff members and district leaders encouraging students to re-enroll in high school. At the home of one student who stopped attending school so...
TikTok Suggests That Schools in Texas Are Charging Students to Use the Bathroom
“Are we running a school or a f--king business?" questions TikTok user @its.rigby.bitch as she reads the Student Fee Policy aloud for a school district in Texas. While paying fees as a student is a norm, the items students appear to be getting charged for are not normal (think: having a desk and using the bathroom). Don't believe me? See for yourself.
fox26houston.com
More than 80% of Harris Co. residents charged with misdemeanors fail to show up for court, data shows
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - "It's flat out ridiculous that we're allowing this to happen in Harris County, and we're not going to hold anyone accountable anymore," said Doug Griffith, President of the Houston Police Officers Union. Miranda O'Donnel, a woman with a laundry list of misdemeanor charges and mug shots,...
fox26houston.com
Illegal game room shut down in Harris County
One woman is out on bond after being charged for operating an illegal game room in north Harris County. According to Mark Herman with Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 4, a search warrant was executed on the illegal game room located in the 11000 block of Veterans Memorial Drive in response to complaints of illegal gambling at the location.
Gizmodo
A Houston Community Is Being Dismantled by Mandatory Buyouts
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. This story is part of the Grist series Flood. Retreat. Repeat, an exploration of how communities are changing before, during, and after managed retreat. Dolores Mendoza lived in the Houston neighborhood of Allen Field for...
Harris County leaders working to change the narrative on banned books
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — During National Banned Books Week, Harris County leaders are showcasing where you can find books that have ended up on a district's banned book list. Many of those banned books are available for check out at county libraries. It's an effort focusing on a person's right to choose what they want to read as more area school districts take some books off their shelves.
cw39.com
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in north Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in jail after waving a gun and holding police at bay on Thursday night. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 15700 block of Greendale. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man was pointing a gun at people around his home. That’s when they called for help.
Woodlands Online& LLC
WANTED: Suspects responsible for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an Aggravated Robbery Deadly Weapon. On Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 2:07 p.m., unknown male suspects robbed the victim in the 9100 block of Bellaire Blvd. in...
fox26houston.com
At least 1 person shot in Atascocita-area community, active search underway for suspect
ATASCOCITA, Texas - An active search is underway for a suspect following an afternoon shooting in one community in Atascocita. Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting occurred on the 12500 block of Tullich Run in the Balmoral community. Gonzalez said at least one person,...
KHOU
HCSO: Man shot to death, suspect shoots, kills himself after standoff in NW Houston
HOUSTON — A barricaded suspect is dead after an hours-long standoff with the Harris County Sheriff's Office SWAT team. The incident began after the suspect shot and killed a man Friday night, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Editorial note: The above video aired prior to the standoff ending. Gonzalez...
Click2Houston.com
Houston ranks high in number of stolen vehicles; Task force fighting theft says they’re losing money
For Mallory Olson, a seemingly normal night of sleep was disrupted by a knock on her front door. ”To be woken up at four in the morning with two officers was shocking,” said Olson. Olson, a Sugar Land resident, went to bed only a few hours earlier and says...
Niko Niko's worker killed: Woman led investigators to other 2 suspects, investigators say
While a motive is not yet confirmed, Liberty County investigators revealed the steps they took to make arrests after a girl's body was dumped on a road side.
Click2Houston.com
Second teen suspect charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Lamar HS student in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A second teen suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old Lamar High School student in west Houston in May, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Abdon Enriquez, 17, was charged with capital murder in the death of Axel Turcios. Another suspect, who...
mocomotive.com
Houston-area authorities noticing custom metal decorative license plates illegally on cars
HOUSTON – Authorities in the Houston area are warning against drivers using fake decorative license plates on their vehicles. “It’s a problem, because it’s not a legal license plate,” said Montgomery County Pct. 4 Lieutenant Jim Slack. “It doesn’t have registration attached to the vehicle on it. The fees associated with it that go to the roads and bridges in the state, those were not paid. So, the state is losing on those types of things. If these vehicles are used in an offense of some sort, there’d be no way for us to track those people down for investigations.”
fox26houston.com
Houston Health Department finds chemical compound, Dioxin, in surface level soil in Fifth Ward
HOUSTON - The Houston Health Department released new findings and have now started to notify residents of the Fifth Ward, the cancer causing chemical compound called Dioxin, has been found in surface level soil. They say all 42 samples collected around the 33 acres around the Union Pacific site were...
fox26houston.com
Murder charges dropped against suspect in 2017 Subway shooting due to 'missing witness'
HOUSTON - A man charged with murder, accused of shooting a son trying to protect his mother, has had his charges dismissed. Jeffrey Archangel had been charged with capital murder accused of shooting Javier Flores in 2017. Flores was working at a Subway with his mother on Broadway when police...
Mother holding baby shot, killed by husband during domestic violence investigation, Harris County sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman was shot and killed by her husband Thursday while NCIS agents were investigating domestic violence claims, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The husband was later shot and killed by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies in a shootout, the sheriff said. The initial...
