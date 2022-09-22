ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, AL

Alabama grandfather facing charges after 2-year-old boy dies in hot car

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HyneJ_0i5Mfbwb00

ONEONTA, Ala. — An Alabama man is facing charges after his 2-year-old grandson died after being left in a hot car on Tuesday, authorities said.

William Wiesman, 56, of Oneonta, is facing warrants for reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, WIAT-TV reported. His grandson, Ian Wiesman, was found in a truck outside Kid’s Campus Inc., at 3:06 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, according to the television station.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey said investigators determined that Wiesman picked up his grandson that morning, went to his place of business and left the child in his truck.

Casey said that Wiesman returned to his truck several times and even drove the vehicle, believing he had dropped the boy at the day care center, WBRC-TV reported.

Oneonta police Chief Charles Clifton said family members of the toddler found the child in the truck, AL.com reported.

“As a result of his behavior and his acts, the child died from a prolonged exposure to heat,” Casey told reporters.

Casey, who has two children, said her “heart breaks for this family.”

“As a mom, I don’t think anybody ever understands it,” Casey told reporters. “I didn’t sleep last night. I don’t understand it.”

At least 29 children left inside vehicles have died this year in the U.S., including six this month, according to kidsandcars.org. It was one of three hot car deaths reported on Tuesday, the website reported.

According to WIAT, a 6-month-old baby died on June 27 after being left for hours in a hot car in Cullman. Two people -- Lauren Whittle and Vinton Rockwell -- were arrested and charged with manslaughter, according to the television station.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Oneonta, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Oneonta, AL
State
Alabama State
County
Blount County, AL
Blount County, AL
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Wiat Tv#Kid S Campus Inc#Blount Co
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
108K+
Followers
131K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy