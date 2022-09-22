Read full article on original website
Sandbag operations get underway ahead of potential hurricane impacts
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the state of Florida prepares for the potential impact of Tropical Depression Nine churning toward the Caribbean Friday evening, Tampa Bay area counties are making sandbags available to the community. Check out the list below of where and when you can find sandbags and...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Huge Florida gator crosses trail in Circle B Preserve
LAKELAND, Fla. - Why did the alligator cross the trail? To get to the other side, we think!. Eamonn Molloy was hiking along a trail in the Circle B Preserve in Lakeland, Florida when a huge alligator decided to cross the trail right in front of him. It happened on Sept. 5, Molloy told FOX 35 in a Facebook message.
thegabber.com
Update #2: Gulfport Advice for TD9 Storm Prep
The City of Gulfport issued a press release this afternoon (Sept. 23) about Tropical Depression #9, for which Gulfport (and coastal Tampa Bay) is the so-called “cone of uncertainty.” Here’s the City’s advice – and some of our own – at this time. Review...
Lakeland Entrepreneur Series- Jie Leslie
Jie Leslie is our newest Lakeland Entrepreneur and proudly has her handmade bags at Scout & Tag in downtown Lakeland. She currently works for Polk County & resides in South Lakeland. Her passion is crocheting and it shows in her bags. Her one-of-a-kind crocheted bags are made with quality yarns...
Thank you TLC Petsnip
Today was a fun day! We got to pull 13 cats from Polk County Animal Control -Florida that will be going to Purrology Cafe and Pupcake Cafe for adoption soon!!!. One kiddo we have named “Pacino” even escaped his cardboard carrier for a front row ride on the way to the clinic!
thatssotampa.com
Lighted Halloween Boat Parade, waterfront pumpkin patch announced for Tampa
Tampa loves a boat parade. Our haunted river tours are floating theatrical feasts for an intimate audience, but our lighted Halloween boat parade is a not-so-spooky spectacle for all to behold. It’s all part of a major Halloween celebration put together by the Friends of the Tampa Riverwalk. The 6th Annual Tampa Riverwalk Trick or Treat, presented by Banko Overhead Doors, Inc., returns October 29 from 4pm-7pm followed by a Halloween Lighted Boat Parade at 6:30pm along the Hillsborough River and a movie in the park at 7:30pm.
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City local turns 100
Etta Wetherington details life while preparing for birthday party. Only a few individuals live long enough to celebrate their centennial birthday and reflect on their many years of memories. Etta Wetherington happens to be one of those people as she will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Nov. 11. A...
Bones found in mangroves on Clearwater Beach ‘appear to be human’, police say
Clearwater police say bones found in mangroves on Clearwater Beach on Thursday appear to be human.
Stranger offers wedding venue to Tampa couple after original location backed out
After the venue canceled their event just three months before the wedding, the groom made a call for action to our Jackie Callaway. The story caught the attention of a very generous stranger.
WINKNEWS.com
Family walks hours through flooding water in DeSoto County to get home
The Peace River in DeSoto County is flooded turning a five-minute drive into an hour-long boat ride. The water is so deep people who live there can’t even get to their homes. In a water-logged neighborhood, a boat is better than a car but boats can’t just go anywhere....
Child found wandering near Pinellas Taco Bell reunited with family
A child who was found wandering the streets of South Pasadena Thursday morning has been reunited with their family.
fox13news.com
Pasco County Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information
Follow ongoing updates from Pasco County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. Four sandbag sites are open to help protect your property from floodwaters, Pasco County officials said. W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr., Park on Little Road in New Port Richey, Veterans Memorial Park on Hicks Road in Hudson, Magnolia Valley Golf Course on Massachusetts Avenue in New Port Richey and Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn) on Warder Road in San Antonio are all open.
Pasco County Urges Residents To Prepare For Storm, Sandbag Sites Now Open
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Tropical Depression 9 is roughly 1,200 miles southeast of Florida, and National Hurricane Center models show Pasco County is included in the five-day forecast. Pasco County Emergency Management is monitoring the storm and working with other county departments to prepare
Evictions skyrocketed in Hillsborough County last month
Leaders say the situation will only get worse unless bold action is taken.
995qyk.com
Everybody Deserves A Second Chance
Everybody deserves a second chance, right? Pete called us up during our Second Date Update this morning to tell us about his date with Sadie. Pete met Sadie at The Local in Oldsmar and really hit it off. He went there with some friends and she was there with her friends, but they “locked eyes” during the night.
Manatee teacher removed from classroom after berating student who did not stand for pledge
A Bradenton High School teacher was removed from the classroom after a viral Tik Tok showed him berating a Latino student who apparently did not stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.
thatssotampa.com
Famous Rainbow Cone announces first ever Florida location
The foodie future in the Tampa Bay region is vibrant. The Original Rainbow Cone, a Chicago tradition for over 95 years, has announced its first out-of-state location. The new location will bring the Windy City favorite to Sarasota, Florida, through Rainbow Cone’s uniquely designed franchise program, with entrepreneurs Dave and Erica Campbell. The Campbell family are third-generation Rainbow Cone customers with strong personal connections to the historic brand, dating to its original Western Avenue building. The Sarasota shop is projected for late Spring 2023.
Child Found Walking On The Streets At 2:25 AM Reunited With Her Parents
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – The child has been reunited with her parents, according to Pinellas County Sheriff. Deputies were seeking assistance in locating the parents of an unidentified juvenile who was brought to local law enforcement early this morning. On September 22, 2022, at approximately
Donations needed as more Polk students face homelessness
In the short six weeks schools have been open, Polk County Public Schools HEARTH Project has identified nearly 2,400 students experiencing homelessness.
