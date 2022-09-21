ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Hillary Clinton says Ron DeSantis sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard is 'literally human trafficking' and 'inhumane' - but admits 'nobody wants open borders'

Hillary Clinton has slammed Ron DeSantis for sending 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard as 'literally human trafficking'. The former secretary of state lashed out at the Florida Governor, claiming the move was 'inhumane' and only exacerbated the border crossing crisis. She later admitted 'nobody wants open borders' and called for...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Vineyard#Ap Economics#Politics Federal#Un
TheDailyBeast

Why Doesn’t DeSantis Ship Cuban Refugees to Martha’s Vineyard?

The 15 Cuban refugees whose makeshift boat chanced to land on Florida’s largest nude beach on Labor Day would have been convenient “unauthorized aliens” for Gov. Ron DeSantis to place aboard the two charter jets he had fly into into Martha’s Vineyard last week.Had some of those 15 been aboard, DeSantis likely could have filled both of the 30-seat Fairchild Dornier 328 jets from among the 100 other Cuban refugees who arrived over Labor Day weekend. And if DeSantis wanted to go through with his threat to fly and bus more “unauthorized aliens” into “sanctuary states,” he could recruit from...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
United Nations
Daily Mail

Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
POTUS
Fox News

JESSE WATTERS: The illegal migrants DeSantis flew to Martha's Vineyard are suing him

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacted to illegal migrants suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after he sent them to Martha's Vineyard on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: The illegals who DeSantis flew to the Vineyard are suing him. Let that sink in. Illegal immigrants are suing a sitting U.S. governor. They broke into our country and the first thing they do is sue a Republican. Give us your tired, your poor and your litigious. Of course, this wasn't the migrants’ idea.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Border Dem slams "soulless" DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard stunt

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), whose district is seeing a large number of migrants cross the U.S. border, excoriated Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a "soulless human being" on Thursday for flying migrants, reportedly without sharing the destination, to Martha's Vineyard. Why it matters: Escobar's reaction reflects how many Democrats and...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

GOP Govs. Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott send migrants to Martha's Vineyard and vice president's residence

Republican governors this week escalated their efforts to transport migrants released from federal border custody to Democratic-led jurisdictions, sending groups of Latin American asylum-seekers to Martha's Vineyard and a busy street near Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, D.C. On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, took credit...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy