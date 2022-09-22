ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

News4Jax.com

Authorities need help to find missing Flagler County teen

BUNNELL, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a teen last seen in Bunnell. According to the alert, 14-year-old Akeelah Reddin was last seen Wednesday in the 200 block of Espanola Road. She is described as a Black female with brown...
BUNNELL, FL
WESH

Volusia County man sentenced for attacking librarian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man will serve 20 years in prison for attacking and stabbing an employee at City Island Library in Daytona Beach. His attorney said 58-year-old Burnian Bedford has mental health issues and was off his medicine. “It's changed how I live my life,”...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Palm Coast Man Points Loaded Gun at Deputy Jacob West During Traffic Stop

A 42-year-old driver who appeared drunk allegedly–and very briefly–pointed a loaded gun at a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop on Palm Coast Parkway late Thursday night before complying with orders to drop the gun. It was the latest de-escalation of what could have resulted in an officer-involved shooting.
PALM COAST, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach is offering self-serve sand for hurricane prep

It's never too early to start your hurricane preparations. The city of Ormond Beach is offering self-serve sand and up to 10 complimentary fillable bags for its residents at the Nova Community Center, located at 440 N. Nova Road. Residents will need to bring their own shovel and be able to fill and load the bags into their vehicles.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Investigator awarded Crime Stoppers Volusia County Officer of the Year

Multimedia Specialist/PIO, Office of State Attorney R.J. Larizza. During the Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida annual award banquet on Aug. 15, at Daytona International Speedway, 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office Investigator Lily Efird was nominated and named the recipient of the 2022 Volusia County Officer of the Year award.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast Monitors Tropics, Encourages Residents to Prepare for Storm

Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast is working closely with Emergency Management partners to monitor Tropical Depression 9. The depression has the potential to become Tropical Storm Hermine and potentially a hurricane. Current models, which can change at any time, indicate that the storm’s path may approach the state of Florida.
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

New Smyrna Beach man has tools stolen, extorted for money

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A New Smyrna Beach man is relieved after police helped him get back his box of tools, which was worth upward of $1,000. Ryan Stephens said he first noticed his toolbox was gone from his patio when he was on his way to work. Inside the box, there were multiple tools he uses for his motorcycle.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Daytona Beach Police Officer Suspended for Excessive Force

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach Police Department officer Kevin Allen has been suspended without pay after an incident last year in which he's accused of using excessive force during an arrest. The findings of an investigation into the incident have dictated what Officer Allen will serve a 12-hour suspension...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Historic Daytona Beach park set for $2 million renovation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — More than $2 million will go toward renovating a historic Daytona Beach park thanks to a local foundation and the efforts of city officials. Daisy Stocking Park is undergoing a $2 million renovation. Work on the park, which opened in 1971, is set to be...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

