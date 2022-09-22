Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Authorities need help to find missing Flagler County teen
BUNNELL, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a teen last seen in Bunnell. According to the alert, 14-year-old Akeelah Reddin was last seen Wednesday in the 200 block of Espanola Road. She is described as a Black female with brown...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Volusia County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in...
WESH
Volusia County man sentenced for attacking librarian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man will serve 20 years in prison for attacking and stabbing an employee at City Island Library in Daytona Beach. His attorney said 58-year-old Burnian Bedford has mental health issues and was off his medicine. “It's changed how I live my life,”...
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Man Points Loaded Gun at Deputy Jacob West During Traffic Stop
A 42-year-old driver who appeared drunk allegedly–and very briefly–pointed a loaded gun at a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop on Palm Coast Parkway late Thursday night before complying with orders to drop the gun. It was the latest de-escalation of what could have resulted in an officer-involved shooting.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach is offering self-serve sand for hurricane prep
It's never too early to start your hurricane preparations. The city of Ormond Beach is offering self-serve sand and up to 10 complimentary fillable bags for its residents at the Nova Community Center, located at 440 N. Nova Road. Residents will need to bring their own shovel and be able to fill and load the bags into their vehicles.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Investigator awarded Crime Stoppers Volusia County Officer of the Year
Multimedia Specialist/PIO, Office of State Attorney R.J. Larizza. During the Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida annual award banquet on Aug. 15, at Daytona International Speedway, 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office Investigator Lily Efird was nominated and named the recipient of the 2022 Volusia County Officer of the Year award.
fox35orlando.com
Tables turned on suspected thief after motorcycle parts stolen in New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Ryan Stephens says his motorcycle is his pride and joy. So he was understandably upset when he went outside his home to find that parts of the bike and tools worth hundreds of dollars were missing. "I know how that goes with missing tools and...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast Monitors Tropics, Encourages Residents to Prepare for Storm
Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast is working closely with Emergency Management partners to monitor Tropical Depression 9. The depression has the potential to become Tropical Storm Hermine and potentially a hurricane. Current models, which can change at any time, indicate that the storm’s path may approach the state of Florida.
click orlando
New Smyrna Beach man has tools stolen, extorted for money
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A New Smyrna Beach man is relieved after police helped him get back his box of tools, which was worth upward of $1,000. Ryan Stephens said he first noticed his toolbox was gone from his patio when he was on his way to work. Inside the box, there were multiple tools he uses for his motorcycle.
flaglerlive.com
County Approves BJ’s Wholesale Club Despite Unresolved Jam of Traffic Problems Ahead
A traffic nightmare may be developing on State Road 100 and on Seminole Woods Boulevard as several new commercial developments are crunching their way through the county’s regulatory steps. But the biggest development, a BJ’s Club and five satellite businesses, is moving along despite lacking a full analysis of traffic issues ahead.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Daytona Beach Police Officer Suspended for Excessive Force
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach Police Department officer Kevin Allen has been suspended without pay after an incident last year in which he's accused of using excessive force during an arrest. The findings of an investigation into the incident have dictated what Officer Allen will serve a 12-hour suspension...
Daytona Beach considers cracking down on hookah bars
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — More changes could be coming to the entertainment district in Daytona Beach. Neighbors have complained about issues with people being drunk, fights breaking out and vandalism. In June, the city put in an ordinance to force bars to close an hour earlier. However, the city...
WESH
Deputies: Flagler County woman snapped neck of roommate's bird 'Sunflower,' killing it
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County woman was arrested after deputies say she killed her roommate's bird. Deputies were called to Luminary Circle around 10 a.m. on Monday for a report of animal cruelty. Officials made contact with a woman who explained that her roommate, Lindsey Theissen, had...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast encourages residents to prepare for storm; coastal impacts may begin Tuesday
The city of Palm Coast is working closely with Emergency Management partners to monitor Tropical Depression 9. The depression has the potential to become Tropical Storm Hermine and potentially a hurricane. Current models, which can change at any time, indicate that the storm’s path may approach the state of Florida.
click orlando
1 killed in crash that shut down Orange Blossom Trail near Zellwood for hours, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan Friday morning forced lane closures on Orange Blossom Trail just outside of Zellwood Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The two-vehicle crash occurred around 6:25 a.m. at Orange Blossom Trail’s intersection with Willow Street, troopers...
click orlando
Former inmates, lifelong addicts stay sober for 1st time thanks to SMART program at Flagler jail
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The many faces of 59-year-old Billy Doran are posted on the Volusia County Jail’s website – the mugshots of his many arrests over the years, mostly for theft, mostly related to drugs. He’s been arrested as many as 60 times in Volusia County and sent to prison seven times.
WESH
Orange City couple who put children in ‘deplorable’ living conditions arrested, deputies say
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — An Orange City couple is accused of keeping children in a bug-infested, filthy home. The suspects were arrested Wednesday, hours after sheriff's deputies responded to an overdose call at the home and noticed how the house looked. The suspects and children were not at the...
police1.com
Fla. sheriff: Fugitive had 'enough fentanyl to kill over 100,000 people'
PALM COAST, Fla. — Deputies arrested a man wanted in two counties Wednesday after a traffic stop check revealed he was transporting a large supply of fentanyl and marijuana, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Adrian Kamai Rivers, 52, was arrested around 12:30 p.m. in Palm Coast...
mynews13.com
Historic Daytona Beach park set for $2 million renovation
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — More than $2 million will go toward renovating a historic Daytona Beach park thanks to a local foundation and the efforts of city officials. Daisy Stocking Park is undergoing a $2 million renovation. Work on the park, which opened in 1971, is set to be...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman attacked, bitten while jogging on Seminole County trail
A 22-year-old woman was attacked while jogging in Altamonte Springs, Florida on Monday night, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. The suspect was captured on a homeowner's surveillance video, and authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the person.
