Man Fatally Falls Off the Grand Canyon National Park
The National Park Service said a 44-year-old man died Friday after falling off the Grand Canyon near Bright Angel Point Trail. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Friday when rangers believe the unidentified man fell about 200 feet. Another visitor reported they saw him accidentally fall off the edge, but authorities are not releasing any other information. Read more at The Daily Beast.
insideedition.com
Human Remains Discovered in Receding Lake Mead Identified as Las Vegas Man Who Drowned 20 Years Ago
Human remains discovered as water levels in Lake Mead receded were identified as 42-year-old Thomas Erndt, a Las Vegas man who drowned during a boating accident with his family 20 years ago, according to the coroner’s office. "My dad was my everything and I was able to finally close...
Musician, 88, and wife of 60 years both died stranded in the Mojave Desert after their car broke down on a dirt road: He was found in the driver’s seat and his wife was leaning against the car’s rear tire
An 88-year-old musician and his wife of 60 years were found dead in the middle of the California desert after getting stranded without gas in their car. Larry and Betty Petree were found in a stopped vehicle in the Mojave Desert with no food or water earlier this week. Police...
The Latter-day Saint ghost town that keeps emerging from Lake Mead
The severe drought conditions around Lake Mead have revealed the ghost town of St. Thomas.
200-year-old desert giant collapsed following seasonal rain
This iconic symbol of the Southwest stood for two centuries, but even as past visitors mourned its loss and posted photos of the statuesque landmark in all of its glory, park officials pointed out what it hopes to be a “silver lining.”. An old cactus known as the Bicentennial...
Man Drowns in Lake Mead Recreation Area After Struggling to Swim to Boat
The Lake Mead National Recreation Area has been classed as one of the deadliest parks in the U.S, as around 300 people have drowned since its construction.
Double death riddle after couple with three kids are both discovered dead on their driveway with no signs of trauma
A MARRIED couple with three kids has been found dead on their driveway in mysterious circumstances, according to police. The bodies of Martha Valdez Salomon, 45, and Gabriel Aguilar, 43, were discovered with no sign of trauma on Thursday morning in Phoenix, Arizona. One of the couple's sons was the...
Cyclist Stumbles Upon Suitcase Stuffed With Missing Woman’s Body in Arizona Desert
A bicyclist out for an early-morning ride in the Arizona desert on Saturday made a grisly discovery off the side of the road: a suitcase stuffed with a woman’s remains.That woman, since identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede, is now being remembered by loved ones on social media as a “great friend” who was “truly the best.”Few details surrounding Beede’s disappearance and death have been released by Arizona authorities, but police have confirmed it’s being investigated as a homicide.Beede’s body was found by the bicyclist around 6:45 a.m. in Carefree, Arizona, about 35 miles north of Phoenix. In addition to calling...
Nevada police find 56 pounds of fentanyl hidden in car during traffic stop
A driver in Nevada was arrested earlier this month after police conducted a traffic stop and discovered 56 pounds of fentanyl hidden inside the vehicle, authorities said Tuesday. An equipment violation led to the traffic stop on U.S. Highway 93 in White Pine County, about 20 miles north of Ely,...
Arizona Hiker Found Dead in Grand Canyon National Park
On Sunday, Grand Canyon National Park rangers responded to a report of a deceased backpacker along the Thunder River Trail. At around 7:30 in the evening, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call regarding a hiker fatality roughly one mile from the confluence of Tapeats Creek and the Colorado River. Once they arrived at the scene, they found Delphine Martinez, 59, of Window Rock, Arizona. According to the park’s release, Martinez was on a multi-day backpacking trip and was traveling along Thunder River Trail, which the Grand Canyon Conservancy described as a wilderness trail with “washouts and rockslides” that “require some route-finding skill.” The Conservancy also stated that the route is hot and dry in the summer.
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast Albuquerque
"A police officer shot and injured a man who threw 'large rocks' at him during a foot pursuit early Wednesday morning in Northeast Albuquerque. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said 47-year-old Gabriel Garcia was treated for a gunshot wound and has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center." —Matthew Reisen.
Death Valley National Park Roads Closed Again Following Severe Flooding
Death Valley National Park, well-known for its extreme heat and scorching temperatures, is now closing its roads again. However, the heat has nothing to do with the closure. Instead, water is to blame. According to a news release from the US National Park Service, storms in the area have caused...
Yellowstone National Park Closes West Thumb Geyser Basin ‘Until Further Notice’ Due to ‘Hazardous Fumes’
Yellowstone National Park‘s West Thumb Geyser Basin is officially closed due to hazardous conditions and fumes. Here’s what we know. On Monday afternoon, park officials would alert media that “West Thumb Geyser Basin, located in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, will be closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions.”
AZFamily
20-mile stretch of State Route 238 between Gila Bend and Maricopa reopens after flooding
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - State Route 238 has reopened west of Maricopa hours after being shut down due to heavy rains earlier Thursday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, a 20-mile stretch of SR 238 was shut down between Gila Bend and SR 347 in Maricopa. Chopper aerials showed mud covering the roadway.
nationalparkstraveler.org
Grand Canyon's Water System Flowing Back To Normal
Water delivery to Grand Canyon National Park's South and North rims has been restored and the park is beginning a phased approach to easing water restrictions. The amount of water in reservoir tanks is increasing daily, and once sustainable levels are reached the park will continue to ease water restrictions.
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Rangers Plead for Visitors to Stop Dumping Trash into Steam Vents
The National Park Service is begging visitors to quit throwing trash into the steam vents around one of Hawaii’s most active volcanoes. According to reports, tourists are not only tossing in their litter, but they’re also casting in their loose change into the scorching hot vents at Wahinekapu.
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado Mall
"Albuquerque Police Department are searching for a subject with a gun at Coronado Mall." —Nick Catlin. The Coronado Mall is currently in lockdown as this search is being conducted.
AZFamily
Puppies ‘dumped’ in southern Arizona canyon up for adoption
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three puppies that were abandoned in a southern Arizona canyon are ready for their forever home as one person has been arrested for leaving them there. Somebody called the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday and told them about several dogs loose in Carr Canyon, which is in Sierra Vista. The caller found the three puppies but couldn’t catch the mother. Animal control officers showed up and found the puppies, who were about 12 weeks old. The mother was eventually corralled as well.
Helicopter Crashes at Mammoth Cave National Park, Pilot Found Dead at Scene
Tragedy hit Monday afternoon at the Mammoth Cave National Park when a helicopter crashed into the area. The National Park Service has reported that the crash has resulted in a single fatality. According to reports, the helicopter’s pilot was flying solo, leaving St. Louis Missouri on Saturday, September 3. However, ground officials soon lost contact with the aircraft.
CBS News
Driver hauling 90,000 fentanyl pills pulled over near Colorado state line
A driver made it 10 miles into the state Wednesday morning before authorities pulled him over and discovered several packages containing different forms of the deadly narcotic fentanyl. The driver, 22-year-old Adan Carillo-Murillo, was stopped by a Mesa County Sheriff's Office deputy near mile marker 10 on Interstate 70 in...
