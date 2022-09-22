Read full article on original website
Related
Trump lashes out in furious rant against New York attorney general over major lawsuit
Donald Trump has lashed out in a furious rant against New York Attorney General Letitia James after she announced a major lawsuit against him and three of his children. The former president responded on Truth Social, writing, “another Witch Hunt by a racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who failed in her run for Governor, getting almost zero support from the public, and now is doing poorly against Law & Order AG candidate, highly respected Michael Henry”.
NY AG rejects Trump’s settlement offer — plans to sue him and at least one of his children: report
Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump listen to their father, former President Donald Trump, at press conference in London on June 4, 2019. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) New York Attorney General Letitia James has rejected former President Donald Trump's settlement offer -- and is now reportedly has...
Michael Cohen: New York lawsuit will 'put an end' to the Trump Organization
Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's onetime fixer and personal attorney, was relieved on Wednesday when New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Trump and three of his adult children are being sued for fraud, after allegedly falsely inflating the value of Trump Organization assets for years in order to gain economic benefits.
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
After declaring that he's 'not a terrorist' Trump uses North Carolina rally to vilify New York Attorney General Letitia James
Former President Donald Trump bashed the NY AG who filed a suit against him and his family business. His remarks came at a Friday rally where he also lifted up his children, who were named in the suit. Trump called Letitia James "racist" and said her actions were "gross prosecutorial...
Bill Barr Blasts Letitia James for Involving Trump Children in Lawsuit
Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr has blasted New York State Attorney General Letitia James for involving the children of former President Donald Trump in a lawsuit. James on Wednesday announced the filing of a new $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against Trump and three of his children—Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump. Barr, who resigned from the Trump administration amid attempts to overturn the 2020 election and has been at odds with the former president since, denounced James' lawsuit as a "political hit job" and an example of "abuse of office."
Maggie Haberman breaks down New York AG's lawsuit against Trump
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman gives her analysis after the New York state attorney general filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, three of his adult children and the Trump Organization, alleging involvement in expansive fraud. Hear the conversation on CNN’s Inside Politics.
Tish James fundraising appeal vows she will 'never be bullied' as attacks from Trump, Cuomo mount
James has not only vowed to fight against politicians' misdeeds, but she has also been the focal point of their own vindication tours.
RELATED PEOPLE
DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE
The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that Shelley Joseph, the Massachusetts state court judge who allegedly helped a criminal defendant and undocumented immigrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019, will no longer be criminally prosecuted for her actions. Wesley MacGregor, the former court officer who allegedly assisted the same defendant, has also entered into an agreement with the DOJ that will likely mean the end of the criminal case against him as well.
NY attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company
NEW YORK — (AP) — New York’s attorney general sued former President Donald Trump and his company Wednesday, alleging business fraud involving some of their most prized assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, filed in state court in New...
NFL・
New York Attorney General Sues Trump And Three Of His Children For $250 Million
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, three of his children and the Trump Organization are the targets of a broad lawsuit brought by the attorney general of the state of New York on Wednesday. The lawsuit claimed the defendants participated in a decade-long, extensive fraud that the former president used to enrich himself.
MSNBC
How will N.Y. AG lawsuit impact Trump and Republican's campaign plans?
NBC's Kristen Welker reports on how the announcement of the New York attorney general's lawsuit against the Trump Organization over alleged business fraud could impact Republicans campaigning in the midterms and former President Trump's potential plans for a 2024 presidential bid.Sept. 21, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
State of New York Sues Donald Trump For Fraud, Seeks $250 Million
Former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal woes are no secret, and now the State of New York has added to the pile with a $250 million lawsuit. Credit: Tony Shi Photography (Getty Images)
CIA unveils model of al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri's hideout
MCLEAN, Virginia — (AP) — The CIA revealed on Saturday the model of a safe house used to brief President Joe Biden about the whereabouts of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri before it killed him in a drone strike in Afghanistan. Shortly after al-Zawahri's death, White House officials released...
Comments / 0