Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr has blasted New York State Attorney General Letitia James for involving the children of former President Donald Trump in a lawsuit. James on Wednesday announced the filing of a new $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against Trump and three of his children—Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump. Barr, who resigned from the Trump administration amid attempts to overturn the 2020 election and has been at odds with the former president since, denounced James' lawsuit as a "political hit job" and an example of "abuse of office."

