The Independent

Trump lashes out in furious rant against New York attorney general over major lawsuit

Donald Trump has lashed out in a furious rant against New York Attorney General Letitia James after she announced a major lawsuit against him and three of his children. The former president responded on Truth Social, writing, “another Witch Hunt by a racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who failed in her run for Governor, getting almost zero support from the public, and now is doing poorly against Law & Order AG candidate, highly respected Michael Henry”.
The Week

Michael Cohen: New York lawsuit will 'put an end' to the Trump Organization

Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's onetime fixer and personal attorney, was relieved on Wednesday when New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Trump and three of his adult children are being sued for fraud, after allegedly falsely inflating the value of Trump Organization assets for years in order to gain economic benefits.
Newsweek

Bill Barr Blasts Letitia James for Involving Trump Children in Lawsuit

Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr has blasted New York State Attorney General Letitia James for involving the children of former President Donald Trump in a lawsuit. James on Wednesday announced the filing of a new $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against Trump and three of his children—Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump. Barr, who resigned from the Trump administration amid attempts to overturn the 2020 election and has been at odds with the former president since, denounced James' lawsuit as a "political hit job" and an example of "abuse of office."
CNN

Maggie Haberman breaks down New York AG's lawsuit against Trump

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman gives her analysis after the New York state attorney general filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, three of his adult children and the Trump Organization, alleging involvement in expansive fraud. Hear the conversation on CNN’s Inside Politics.
Law & Crime

960 The Ref

NY attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company

NEW YORK — (AP) — New York’s attorney general sued former President Donald Trump and his company Wednesday, alleging business fraud involving some of their most prized assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, filed in state court in New...
MSNBC

How will N.Y. AG lawsuit impact Trump and Republican's campaign plans?

NBC's Kristen Welker reports on how the announcement of the New York attorney general's lawsuit against the Trump Organization over alleged business fraud could impact Republicans campaigning in the midterms and former President Trump's potential plans for a 2024 presidential bid.Sept. 21, 2022.
