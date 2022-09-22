Read full article on original website
independentri.com
SK resident Alex Graudins shares her journey to self improvement through improv
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Alex Graudins had a bad case of social anxiety — a potentially debilitating form of fear of judgment by others — so she started taking acting classes that put her in front of scores of people. It helped the South Kingstown resident and...
independentri.com
Jacquelynne J. Alarie
Jacquelynne J. Alarie, 70, of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on September 15, 2022. She was the loving wife of William J. Alarie for 52 years. Born in New London, CT, she was a daughter of the late Reginald G. Rockwell and Harriet S. (Jenkins) Rockwell.
independentri.com
Narragansett to host state’s first adaptive surfing event Saturday
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Conquering waves was something Matt Fraza, a local musician and theater performer, was determined to do in 1997-98 with his prosthetic leg that helped balance a real one. He stood up one time on a surfboard and never looked back. “I stuck with it from that...
independentri.com
Kenneth E. Cook, Jr.
Kenneth E. Cook, Jr., 87 of South Kingstown, RI. and Vero Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18th, 2022. Born in South Kingstown, Rhode Island, he was the son of the late Kenneth E. Cook, Sr. and Concetta M. Cook. He was the beloved and devoted husband of Marlene V. Cook for 42 years.
independentri.com
Photos: SK, Narragansett cross country
South Kingstown and Narragansett were joined by Rogers for a cross country meet on Monday at Curtis Corner Middle School. The Rebel girls posted two wins, while Narragansett topped the boys competition. Narragansett’s Madeleine O’Neill was the top finisher on the girls side, and Cole Francis of the Mariners took first place in the boys race.
independentri.com
NK Senior Association celebrates 50 years
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Those who make the North Kingstown Senior Association the town asset that it is, and the many who benefit from it, celebrated its 50th anniversary this week. The association marked five decades of service to the community with a luncheon last Friday at the Quonset...
independentri.com
Children get up close and personal look at ‘What Lives in the River’
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The tranquil and undisturbed sight of the Narrow River on a summer morning is partly an illusion, hiding a hotbed of activity just below the surface. Using special seine nets and buckets, children got a chance to explore a riverbed teeming with life last weekend, thanks to the Narrow River Preservation Association.
independentri.com
Rebels searching for more offense
SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The South Kingstown girls soccer team is looking for a little more offense. For a team that’s doing a lot of other things right, it would go a long way. The Rebels are 1-1-2 through the early part of the season. They opened the season with a win over East Providence. Every game since has been tight, but the finishing touch has kept the close games from turning into wins. Monday’s game with East Greenwich followed a similar script, with the teams playing to a 1-1 draw.
independentri.com
SK resident achieves impressive milestone with Eagle Scout honor
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Emma Davis of Scout Troop 2 Kingston has risen to the rank of Eagle Scout after the completion of her eagle project, becoming the female Scout troop’s second member to successfully hold the honor. The troop has had two scouts promoted to the rank...
independentri.com
Skippers top Prout for third straight win
SOUTH KINGSTOWN — In its rise to powerhouse status, the North Kingstown girls volleyball program built each season on progressing and improving. It just wasn’t always obvious when the Skippers were winning every match for four-plus seasons. With a younger group this year, improvements are more apparent. After...
independentri.com
Delaware too much for URI in showdown
SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Rhode Island still has hopes of being one of the top teams in the Colonial Athletic Association but ran into a team that was a cut above on Saturday. No. 9 Delaware spoiled No. 14 URI’s much anticipated home opener with a dominant performance at Meade Stadium. The Blue Hens racked up nearly 500 yards of offense in the first half alone and raced to a four-touchdown lead. URI slowed the onslaught in the second half but couldn’t get back into the game and fell 42-21 for its first loss of the season.
independentri.com
A year after sale, large parcel of land near the seawall remains vacant
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Narragansett town officials said this week that the largest swatch of vacant land along the famed seawall, with its far-reaching vistas into the Atlantic Ocean, has no pending development plans after being sold last year to a new owner. Located at 151 Ocean Road, the parcel...
independentri.com
High School Notes: NK beats La Salle in title game rematch
North Kingstown got some revenge and made a statement on Saturday morning. Already considered one of the state title favorites, the Skipper boys soccer squad stepped further into the spotlight with a 3-1 win over La Salle in a rematch of last year’s championship game. The Rams were victorious...
independentri.com
NK holds off SK as field hockey squads renew rivalry
NORTH KINGSTOWN — The natural rivalry between North Kingstown and South Kingstown extends to a number of sports, but historically, field hockey hasn’t been one of them. Often in different divisions, the Skippers and Rebels just haven’t played each other very much over the years. With the...
independentri.com
Crusaders find positives in tie
SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Giving up a pair of leads hurt, but an offensive breakthrough and the first points of the season in the standings were enough to put Monday’s game on the positive side of the ledger for the Prout girls soccer team. The Crusaders played North Providence...
independentri.com
College Notes: Mattiucci twins making mark at next level
North Kingstown products Ava and Lauryn Mattiucci are both featuring at the collegiate level this fall, with the twin sisters earning significant playing time on the volleyball court for their respective schools. After playing in nine matches for Colby during the 2021 season, Ava departed the Mules and transferred to...
independentri.com
Letter: Town Council put politics over students
It’s an understatement to say the North Kingstown school system faces challenges. North Kingstown makes state, national, and even international news — not for the quality of the education but instead for the multiple lawsuits and investigations on how the district leadership has failed our students. Adding to this void in leadership was the sudden resignation of a committee member.
independentri.com
SK School Committee advances new pitch for district’s facilities
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown School Committee has unanimously approved a new Stage 1 application to the state to improve the district’s school facilities. It’s the town’s second attempt in recent years to push forward a plan that voters will be asked to back by passing multi million-dollar bond items. In May 2021, residents rejected an $85 million facilities bond.
independentri.com
Letter: Robert Case was the right pick for NK
In August, Jake Mather resigned from the North Kingstown School Committee. The NK Town Charter states in section 903: In the event that the office of a member of the school committee shall become vacant from any cause, such vacancy shall be filled by the town council by appointing thereto the school committee candidate who, in the most recent general election, received the highest number of votes among the unsuccessful candidates in said election. If such candidate … has ceased to meet the qualifications for school committee, … the council shall appoint another qualified elector of the town to fill the vacancy. In any event, such vacancy shall be filled by the town council within thirty (30) days.
