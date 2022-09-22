SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Rhode Island still has hopes of being one of the top teams in the Colonial Athletic Association but ran into a team that was a cut above on Saturday. No. 9 Delaware spoiled No. 14 URI’s much anticipated home opener with a dominant performance at Meade Stadium. The Blue Hens racked up nearly 500 yards of offense in the first half alone and raced to a four-touchdown lead. URI slowed the onslaught in the second half but couldn’t get back into the game and fell 42-21 for its first loss of the season.

