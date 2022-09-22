Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Lifting voices: Photo exhibit explores disability inclusion at UGA
Thursday evening marked the opening of “The Lived Experience of Disability Inclusion on Campus,” a 15-photo exhibit focusing on the lived experiences of people with disabilities on the University of Georgia’s campus, displayed at the Georgia Museum of Art. The small room was full of students, faculty...
Red and Black
Meet the future guide dogs of UGA's GDF program
When walking across the University of Georgia campus, it isn’t uncommon to see puppies wearing yellow vests trotting on sidewalks, riding buses, and napping in lectures. In most cases, petting or playing with these dogs is, unfortunately, not allowed. This is because they are in training to become service animals to help people who are blind or visually impaired.
Red and Black
The William tenants and their families speak out
On Sept. 15, The William released a statement on its website once again delaying move-in for its tenants. No date was given in the statement for either an expected move-in or construction completion date. Tenants who were living in hotels since the start of the University of Georgia's fall semester on Aug. 17 were told the arrangements made with hotels would cease to exist after Sept. 17 — leaving them minimal options.
Red and Black
OPINION: My mental health struggles during UGA sorority rush
Bubblegum-scented lip gloss, flouncy gowns and perfectly-primped hair; potential new members, or PNMs for short, swarm around the Tate Student Center Plaza readying for the long day ahead. The whirlwind that was my formal sorority recruitment experience at the University of Georgia was nothing short of a dream sequence. Being...
Red and Black
The Grit to close in October
The Grit, a long time Athens staple for vegan and vegetarian food, will close its doors in October. After three decades of serving the Athens community, the restaurant will close for business after its evening service on Friday, October 7, according to a recent post on The Grit Facebook page.
Red and Black
Former UGA quarterback brings gusto! to Athens
In April, Georgia native Nate Hybl opened the first Athens location of gusto!, a restaurant chain that sells healthy bowls and wraps. Around 24 years ago, Hybl was running through Sanford Stadium on Saturdays proudly sporting the Georgia Bulldog uniform. A former quarterback at the University of Georgia, Hybl opened...
Red and Black
Weekend preview: Hebrew music, CarniFall, Oktoberfest and more
Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. This week’s list features a German-inspired event at Athentic Brewing Co., a festival supporting reproductive justice and some live traditional Hebrew music. Thursday, Sept. 22. HALL OF FAME INDUCTION. WHAT: Attend...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: UGA soccer v. South Carolina
University of Georgia women's soccer team played against University of South Carolina women's soccer team on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at Turner Soccer Complex in Athens, Georgia. The Georgia Bulldogs lost the Gamecocks 0-1, making their record this season 7-3.
Red and Black
Restaurant Roundup: Tune-in Tuesdays, solar panel installation at Rashe’s Cuisine and fall menu items
Fall has arrived and Athens eateries are changing with the season. New items featuring seasonal flavors such as pumpkin and cinnamon are popping up on local menus. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup. Rashe's Cuisine. On Sept. 25 from 2-5 p.m., Rashe’s Cuisine will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony...
Red and Black
Postgame observations: Georgia defeats Kent State 39-22
The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes 39-22 in their second home game of the season. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:. After averaging just 3.3 points per game and 10 points overall in three games coming into the contest, Georgia's defense allowed Kent State to score 23 points in Saturday’s matchup.
Red and Black
Georgia and Kent State face off for first time in 24 years
It has been over two decades since Georgia and Kent State last suited up against each other. In September 1998, the Bulldogs defeated the Golden Flashes 56-3 in Athens in the teams’ season opener. 24 years later, that same blowout narrative may still live on, as the No. 1...
Red and Black
The Front Page Podcast: Remembering Ariana Zarse; Life Lessons from Ira Glass
In this episode, we report on the most recent stories affecting the Athens community this week. Stay tuned for updates on the William Apartments, verdict of the Ariana Zarse hit-and-run case, life lessons from Ira Glass, and coverage of last weekend's AthFest.
Red and Black
Halftime observations: Georgia leads Kent State 26-13
The Georgia Bulldogs lead 26-13 at halftime of their second home game against the Kent State Golden Flashes. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:. Tight end Brock Bowers didn’t wait long to continue his momentum from last week, breaking off a 75-yard rushing touchdown on the second play of the game. Bowers had three touchdowns and 121 receiving yards against South Carolina and is making the most of AD Mitchell’s absence from the lineup.
Red and Black
Georgia soccer falls 1-0 to No. 8 South Carolina
Georgia soccer fell to eighth-ranked South Carolina in a close, competitive match, 1-0. Playing in front of a crowd of 1,462 at the Turner Soccer Complex, the Bulldogs and Gamecocks were tied for 81 straight minutes of the contest. However, in the 82nd minute, Payton Patrick, off a block, fired the ball into the bottom right corner of the net and gave the Gamecocks a 1-0 lead and the win.
Red and Black
Turnovers plague Georgia in lackluster win
Georgia entered the game with zero turnovers on the year, perfect in its ball security through the first three weeks of the season. Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Ladd McConkey single-handedly surpassed that in the first half against Kent State, surrendering a muffed punt and a fumble in the first 20 minutes of the game. That would have been enough to frustrate any player, without even mentioning the fact that the Golden Flashes scored on each possession after a McConkey turnover.
Red and Black
Seamless transition: Georgia volleyball player Sophie Fischer makes presence felt in new home
Sophie Fischer has become a standout player for the Georgia volleyball team early in the 2022 season. With her 6-foot-5 frame, the junior transfer from Kentucky is killing and blocking balls at a level that many haven’t seen when watching a team on the rise like the Bulldogs. Through...
Red and Black
‘No one gets in our end zone:' Bulldogs upholding standard of defensive excellence
The Georgia defense has allowed a total of just 10 points through three games this season. South Carolina managed to score the first touchdown of the season against the Bulldogs, a 13-yard touchdown pass with just over a minute remaining in the game. That touchdown came against mostly backups, but...
Red and Black
Taste Test: Andy’s Frozen Custard fall flavors
Fall has officially arrived in Athens, but a little drop in temperature doesn’t mean you have to miss out on your favorite frozen treats. Andy’s Frozen Custard, a chain custard store with a location on West Broad Street, has released two new flavors for the fall season: Pumpkin Pie Concrete and S’mores Jackhammer.
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Thousands stolen with forged check and more
Two unknown men are suspected of vandalizing a directional sign on College Avenue after an Athens Downtown Development Authority employee contacted the Athens-Clarke County Police Department on Sept.16 about the incident, which occurred three days prior, according to a report from ACCPD. Footage from a downtown camera shows the men...
Red and Black
Athens Mayor and Commission considers projects to address housing shortage
The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission discussed acceptance of a Missing Middle Scan, a reduction of the commission quorum requirement and a recommendation for the development of property off Jennings Mill Parkway at the Tuesday evening agenda setting session. 'Missing Middle Scan'. The commission discussed an Opticos Missing Middle Scan...
