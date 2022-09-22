Georgia entered the game with zero turnovers on the year, perfect in its ball security through the first three weeks of the season. Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Ladd McConkey single-handedly surpassed that in the first half against Kent State, surrendering a muffed punt and a fumble in the first 20 minutes of the game. That would have been enough to frustrate any player, without even mentioning the fact that the Golden Flashes scored on each possession after a McConkey turnover.

ATHENS, GA ・ 57 MINUTES AGO