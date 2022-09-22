Read full article on original website
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
4 Things that will make the Raiders' offense hard to defend going forwardEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
4 Extremely encouraging takeaways from UNLV's huge win over North TexasEugene AdamsDenton, TX
Shocking second-half collapse keeps the Raiders winless on the seasonEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
How the Aces success changes the sports landscape in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Aces brought home the first major professional sports championship trophy to Las Vegas, and UNLV sports management professor Nancy Lough said it is setting the tone for the future of Las Vegas sports. “We’re looking at a legacy that’s starting here in this city,”...
Bishop Gorman vs. Arbor View football live stream: How to watch, get live score updates online
Watch and follow live as No. 5 Bishop Gorman takes on undefeated Arbor View in Las Vegas on September 23, 2022
news3lv.com
Golf course geese killings upset neighbors in Northwest golf community
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It’s overseed season for golf courses which when maintenance workers spread grass seed to revitalize the turf. But the problem is geese. Residents around the Los Prados Golf Course are appalled at how their course is getting rid of geese. “I heard gunshots,” said...
49th Greek Food Festival
Las Vegas(KLAS)- The 49th Annual Greek Food Festival is happening all throughout this weekend at St John The Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Kendall Tenney chats with Gus, Aleni, and Amalia Flangas about what to expect.
cdcgamingreports.com
Bally’s weighs “significant redevelopment” of Tropicana Las Vegas
Bally’s Corp. received approval Thursday to take over the operations of the Tropicana Las Vegas and the company said it’s evaluating “the potential for a significant redevelopment” of the Strip property to make it more competitive. The Nevada Gaming Commission’s go-ahead allows Bally’s to close immediately...
963kklz.com
Best BBQ Spot In Downtown Las Vegas
Who knew that when looking for some great BBQ and “live” music, it was as close as hitting downtown on Main Street here in Las Vegas! I have to admit that after all the years of living in Las Vegas, it had been a long time since my wife and I made our way down to Main Street!
foxla.com
These are the California cities people want to leave the most
LOS ANGELES - Two California cities topped a recent list of cities in the U.S. people want to leave the most - and are you even surprised?. San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively on the recent report by Redfin showing the top cities people were looking to leave in July and August.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Christopher Cross sails into Las Vegas
Christopher Cross entered the studio in the summer of 1979, a few months after Billboard magazine replaced the categorical term Easy Listening with Adult Contemporary. The San Antonio singer-songwriter’s eponymous album released in December of that year made him AC’s first new superstar and earned him four GRAMMYs in 1981. This year he’s finally able to bring his 40th anniversary tour to Las Vegas after the lifting of COVID restrictions.
mountainlionmessenger.com
Shyann Richardson, Assistant Editor
Shyann Richardson is a senior in high school. She was born and raised in Las Vegas. This is Shyann’s second year of journalism but first year taking journalism at Sierra Vista. She enjoys spicy food, traveling and reviewing news stories, specifically true crime cases.
Liz Cheney speaks at Nevada State Dinner Gala
Congresswoman Liz Cheney was the guest speaker at Thursday night's Nevada State Dinner Gala, hosted by the Vegas Chamber in Washington, DC.
news3lv.com
Local wins $55k jackpot from Rampart Casino
One lucky local won big Wednesday night. The North Las Vegas native took home $55, 177 from Summerlin's Rampart Casino. They took home the big prize after a $2.50 bet on Dragon Crash. Congratulations!
963kklz.com
National Ice Cream Cone Day; Top Places In Las Vegas To Celebrate
Today is the day we celebrate “National Ice Cream Cone Day” and there happens to be a few places in Las Vegas where you can celebrate. Being the end of summer, what better way to celebrate that with a huge scoop of your favorite flavor. The Mike &...
8newsnow.com
Shopping area on Las Vegas Strip bought by Texas billionaire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Empty commercial units along the Las Vegas Strip, caused heads to turn from tourists passing by. “We were here four months ago and it was alive and thriving and now it’s all shut down and vacant,” said tourist, Becky Bonacuse. The shopping area just...
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Non-Profit Founder Gambles Away Donation Money
Las Vegas non-profit New Leaf Community announced recently that it will dissolve its organization. The reason behind the choice was misconduct by one of its founders, Joseph Lankowski. Ironically, I wrote about this same man last month in an article highlighting mistreatment of the organization by Nevada officials. But now it turns out that might have been bad karma for Lankowski. Unfortunately, that karma landed on our city’s homeless population.
KDWN
Top Chef Driven Fast Food Restaurant In Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Strip is inundated with fast food, causal dining restaurants and little hole in the wall places to eats. Very similar to New York City, the Las Vegas Strip can be intimidating with all of the hustle and bustle. While you’re on journey of exploration through Las Vegas...
11 CCSD schools selected for college success award
Several Clark County School District schools were recognized for preparing students to enroll and succeed in college.
Hudson Awarded Contract Extension At Harry Reid International Airport (Las Vegas) Through 2038
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, today strengthened its long-standing partnership with the Clark County Department of Aviation, securing a contract extension at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) through 2038. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005059/en/ Photo Courtesy of Harry Reid International Airport
KITV.com
Hawaii man hits $19,000 jackpot on slot machine at Fremont Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KITV4) -- A Hawaii man won a 5-figure jackpot over on the 9th Island. Ralph N. of Hawaii took home over $19,000 from the Fremont Hotel and Casino in Downtown Vegas.
Watch: Mexico earthquake causes ‘desert tsunami’ in Death Valley
A strong earthquake earlier this week in Mexico triggered four-foot-tall waves in Death Valley's Devil Hole. Measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale, the earthquake was centered about a hundred miles southeast of Guadalajara.
Class-action lawsuit alleges MGM ‘robbed’ customers pennies at a time
A class-action lawsuit filed against MGM Resorts International on Wednesday accuses casinos of keeping the change -- failing to pay cashout tickets in full -- and thus breaking their contract with customers.
