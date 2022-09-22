ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox5 KVVU

How the Aces success changes the sports landscape in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Aces brought home the first major professional sports championship trophy to Las Vegas, and UNLV sports management professor Nancy Lough said it is setting the tone for the future of Las Vegas sports. “We’re looking at a legacy that’s starting here in this city,”...
news3lv.com

Golf course geese killings upset neighbors in Northwest golf community

Las Vegas (KSNV) — It’s overseed season for golf courses which when maintenance workers spread grass seed to revitalize the turf. But the problem is geese. Residents around the Los Prados Golf Course are appalled at how their course is getting rid of geese. “I heard gunshots,” said...
8 News Now

49th Greek Food Festival

Las Vegas(KLAS)- The 49th Annual Greek Food Festival is happening all throughout this weekend at St John The Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Kendall Tenney chats with Gus, Aleni, and Amalia Flangas about what to expect.
cdcgamingreports.com

Bally’s weighs “significant redevelopment” of Tropicana Las Vegas

Bally’s Corp. received approval Thursday to take over the operations of the Tropicana Las Vegas and the company said it’s evaluating “the potential for a significant redevelopment” of the Strip property to make it more competitive. The Nevada Gaming Commission’s go-ahead allows Bally’s to close immediately...
963kklz.com

Best BBQ Spot In Downtown Las Vegas

Who knew that when looking for some great BBQ and “live” music, it was as close as hitting downtown on Main Street here in Las Vegas! I have to admit that after all the years of living in Las Vegas, it had been a long time since my wife and I made our way down to Main Street!
foxla.com

These are the California cities people want to leave the most

LOS ANGELES - Two California cities topped a recent list of cities in the U.S. people want to leave the most - and are you even surprised?. San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively on the recent report by Redfin showing the top cities people were looking to leave in July and August.
lasvegasmagazine.com

Christopher Cross sails into Las Vegas

Christopher Cross entered the studio in the summer of 1979, a few months after Billboard magazine replaced the categorical term Easy Listening with Adult Contemporary. The San Antonio singer-songwriter’s eponymous album released in December of that year made him AC’s first new superstar and earned him four GRAMMYs in 1981. This year he’s finally able to bring his 40th anniversary tour to Las Vegas after the lifting of COVID restrictions.
mountainlionmessenger.com

8newsnow.com

Shopping area on Las Vegas Strip bought by Texas billionaire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Empty commercial units along the Las Vegas Strip, caused heads to turn from tourists passing by. “We were here four months ago and it was alive and thriving and now it’s all shut down and vacant,” said tourist, Becky Bonacuse. The shopping area just...
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Non-Profit Founder Gambles Away Donation Money

Las Vegas non-profit New Leaf Community announced recently that it will dissolve its organization. The reason behind the choice was misconduct by one of its founders, Joseph Lankowski. Ironically, I wrote about this same man last month in an article highlighting mistreatment of the organization by Nevada officials. But now it turns out that might have been bad karma for Lankowski. Unfortunately, that karma landed on our city’s homeless population.
KDWN

Top Chef Driven Fast Food Restaurant In Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Strip is inundated with fast food, causal dining restaurants and little hole in the wall places to eats. Very similar to New York City, the Las Vegas Strip can be intimidating with all of the hustle and bustle. While you’re on journey of exploration through Las Vegas...
The Associated Press

Hudson Awarded Contract Extension At Harry Reid International Airport (Las Vegas) Through 2038

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, today strengthened its long-standing partnership with the Clark County Department of Aviation, securing a contract extension at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) through 2038. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005059/en/ Photo Courtesy of Harry Reid International Airport
