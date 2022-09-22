THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT continues to be the hot ticket in Cape May. Based on the true story of D'Agata's essay What Happens Ther…

What to do? What to do? Do you have no idea what to do tonight? How about a professional Broadway caliber play at Cape May Stage. See what all of the town is a buzz about… “The Lifespan of a Fact” directed by Roy Steinberg is a critically acclaimed 2018 Broadway play, this fast-paced story explodes with blistering comedy and timely relevance. In this comedic, yet gripping, battle over facts versus truth, a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker takes on a talented writer’s essay that could save the sinking New York magazine from collapse.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO